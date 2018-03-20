Public ‘education’ is creating a disaster with our children

“Knowledge is power. The problem with knowledge in regards to our young people today is that they aren’t receiving it.”
Tina Marie Griffin, founder of Counter Culture Mom, hit the nail on the head in our recent conversation about “student” gun protests.
“Our teens are largely being brainwashed by a culture that is training them how to kill through violent media including TV shows, movies and video games,” says Mrs. Griffin. “Combine that with an education system in which students are no longer being taught the principles of the United States Constitution, and we have a major disaster on our hands.”
As students participate in adult-sponsored walkouts and street marches for gun control, it’s important to note that few have ever received a single lesson about the history and reasoning behind the precious Second Amendment.
And they have no concept that it is God — not man — who created us with certain, inalienable rights. No wonder glassy-eyed youths are willing to raise clenched fists in support of every newly fabricated and bizarre “right” being minted daily by courts, bureaucracies, councils, boards and radical organizations.
The same liberal agenda that has kept an entire generation ignorant of the fundamentals of freedom has been pummeling them with countless images of unspeakable violence and firearm savagery in movies and video games.
Our education establishment has been telling today’s teens that guns are “bad” since they were in grade school, even banning children from drawing pictures of guns or talking about them.
At the same time, we have allowed the self-important teachers unions to dispense with any real effort to teach the Constitution or explain the historical need for citizens to have the right to self-defense.
All the while, our society is filled with “professionals” who keep making self-serving excuses for not effectively treating the mentally disturbed and “Hollywood” propagandists who perversely twist what it means to bear arms.
The result of this Leftist brainwashing? A fired-up, uneducated Generation Z that barks on command.
This attack by the Left using our children to forward their nihilistic agenda is just the tip of the iceberg.
“The point is,” Mrs. Griffin says, “that in every facet of our society, kids are being conditioned to believe, act and become anything but the critical thinkers and independent people of value that God created all of us to be. And our youngest children will be affected the most as an ever more radical, Godless ideology is forced upon them.”
So what’s a parent to do?
So what's a parent to do?
There you will find a wealth of resources and a description of Mrs. Griffin’s fabulous speaking series, including multimedia presentations that “expose the hypocrisy of Hollywood celebrities along with the consequences of ingesting harmful media” and how “destructive media are causing a teen identity crisis.”
You can also receive immediate free tools from Counter Culture Mom to help you dissect Leftist propaganda by texting MEDIAGUIDE to 44222.
I would not send my kids to a public school. Secondly, I blame many of the parents who want to be friends with their kids, instead of being parents to their kids. There is something wrong with kids who look at their cell phones every 20 seconds and that is the parents fault. Many parents do not teach personal responsibility to their kids.
Backpacker, I completely agree with the article and your statement. Parents have probably have also been taught the same crap for the last 6 decades to brainwash students. By the way, parent of Marilene, have you ever thought about how she dresses like a tramp and if someone rapes her it might be this factor? I remember we had to make sure our skirts were pulled down over our knees and no low-neck blouses or sweaters. Strange now that parents obviously don’t care how their creatures dress. Stop the bloodbath, Marilene, then get informed and taught our Constitution and Bill of Rights and how your school and police officers are just following the DNC/Obama regulation causing bad students to be removed before they do the dirty. At your age it is pitiful you know sooo little about everything, and think you know everything. That doesn’t happen at home either, does it? Shame on the parents, the students and the DNC-owned educational systems and we have allowed it, so shame on us.
I teach The United States Constitution in a Public School and I am a member of the Local and State and National Teachers Union. You are confusing some teachers with the extreme left as well as the extreme right who make a very bad name for both parties. We need more collaboration and less GLORIFICATION of violence in video games and movies. Our love of fighting and violence is more a problem than gun regulations, although we should regulate all weapons and eliminate assault weapons availability….Make one entrance, metal detected, school entrances. Florida has a 4 yr. plan… Our airports, courthouses have, and still not schools YET. 4 years is promising. When will we protect all our schools and public places?
So true backpacker.. Many of the parents i’ve known over the past 15 years, say they have done all they can to SPOIL the kid, ACT like their best friend, and be a good buddy. ONLY 3 said “they do all they can to be the best PARENT!”.. Part of being a good parent, IS KNOWING when to issue discipline and when to issue praise.
Absolutely spot on. This should come with a PSA or content warning of some sort for people.
Warning –
The following article contains THE TRUTH which may offend your delicate sensibilities.
More like “The following contains truth, which WILL offend liberal snowflakes sensibilities”!!!
We home educate our children not because it is easy but because we want them to learn real truths, logic, and not be brain washed by the liberal education system. My kids know and understand the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights, they understand the political process, they have been taught a factual history of the US and the world governments, they know how to present a logical argument and how to discern when an argument is using fallacy to make a point. They aren’t going to be led like sheep to condemn law abiding people while protecting those involved in criminal activity. We are trying to teach our kids to be people of strong conviction and solid knowledge so that they can become the leaders of tomorrow and not allow the drivel that is being taught as truth today to become accepted as fact rather than the fiction it is.
My brother has his kids in a public school. He’s also a gun owner. He had to sit down and explain to his daughter that the second amendment doesn’t mean you can’t have guns unless you are going to be in a militia and other lies she was told at school. I’d rather teach it right the first time instead of having to undo the damage the schools do to our kids.
[The result of this Leftist brainwashing? A fired-up, uneducated Generation Z that barks on command.
This attack by the Left using our children to forward their nihilistic agenda is just the tip of the iceberg.]
When schools ORGANIZE marches, PAY for making banners and plackards etc, that is more than “using the kids” to me. Especially when kids seem to get punished for NOT wanting to be turned into political puppets..
Those that can send their kids to either parochial or private schools. My daughter, who just turned 50 last year, attended Catholic schools, best decision I ever made. I gave up on public schools even then.
Never in human history has a society discarded its belief system more quickly than America, and the rest of Western Civilization did in the 1960’s. So-called unbiased State sanctioned Secular Humanistic values have become the predominant way of thinking through Government, Law, Education, and Entertainment. The resources available to so-called unbiased Secular Humanists are unlimited in scope, and are breaking new ground every day, by Democrat and Rino Legislation. Before this so-called unbiased State Sanctioned Secular Humanist Worldview-Religion was imposed our school teachers led students in The Lord’s Prayer, and The Ten Commandments was the box office champion, and the majorities values in 1957. The majority of teachers and the authorities had the same values as parents.
After The Second World War at The Nuremberg War Crimes Trials our Chief Counsel Robert H. Jackson indicted Nazi Leaders with this statement,” if one argues that there is no God given natural right to life or no natural rights at all, but only rights granted by governments , then one is put in the precarious position of having no objective moral basis by which to condemn the Holocaust , since it was a government sanctioned activity.”
The so-called unbiased Secular Humanism legislated by Democrats and Rino’s is rotting our society. Keep passing good legislation Trump-Pence, and appointing righteous Supreme Court Justices.
“Public ‘education’ is creating a disaster with our children”
Public ‘education’ has already created a disaster with our children.
Fixed.