Psychiatry chief: Mental illness not a precursor to violence; it’s guns

Frustration is mounting in the medical community as the Trump administration again points to mental illness in response to yet another mass shooting.
“The concept that mental illness is a precursor to violent behavior is nonsense,” said Dr. Louis Kraus, forensic psychiatry chief at Chicago’s Rush University Medical College. “The vast majority of gun violence is not attributable to mental illness.”
Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old charged with killing 17 people on Valentine’s Day at his former high school in Parkland, Florida has been described by students as a loner with troubling behavior who had been kicked out of school. His mother recently died and Cruz had been staying with family friends.
Since the shooting, his mental health has been the focus of President Donald Trump’s comments. And on a Thursday call with reporters, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the administration is committed to addressing serious mental illness and that his agency “will be laser-focused on this issue in the days, weeks, and months to come.”
Mental health professionals welcome more resources and attention, but they say the administration is ignoring the real problem — easy access to guns, particularly the kind of high-powered highly lethal assault weapons used in many of the most recent mass shootings.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Just a reminder to those reading this Associated Press story. The man responsible for the Virginia Tech shootings, in which 32 people were killed, used pistols. He killed nearly twice as many people as in Florida, so those pistols are surely “highly lethal” as well. And, by the way, he was mentally ill.
“Even for those who manage to survive gun violence involving these weapons, the severity and lasting impact of their wounds, disabilities and treatment leads to devastating consequences,” American Medical Association President David Barbe wrote in an online column after the shooting.
“We are not talking about Second Amendment rights or restricting your ability to own a firearm. We are talking about a public health crisis that our Congress has failed to address. This must end,” Barbe wrote.
Better access to mental health care, including for those who might be prone to violence, is important, but “to blame this all just on mental illness is not sufficient,” he said in an interview Friday.
The AMA has supported efforts to boost gun violence research, ban assault weapons and to restrict access to automatic weapons. Barbe wrote in his column that federally funded research is crucial to address an “urgent health crisis.”
Under gun industry pressure, U.S. government research on firearm violence has been limited for decades.
The American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and four other medical associations issued a joint statement Friday urging comprehensive action by Trump and Congress, including labeling gun violence a national public health epidemic.
The groups’ recommendations include limits on high-powered, rapid-fire weapons designed to kill and funding gun violence research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC, there were about 38,000 U.S. gun deaths in 2016, slightly more than the number of people who died in car crashes.
“The families of the victims in Parkland and all those whose lives have been impacted by daily acts of gun violence deserve more than our thoughts and prayers. They need action from the highest levels of our government to stop this epidemic of gun violence now,” the groups said in a statement.
The American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Physicians, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Osteopathic Association contributed to the statement.
The president views gun owners as a key constituency that helped deliver him to the White House.
Before he was a candidate, Trump at one point favored some tighter gun regulations. But he embraced gun rights as a candidate, and the NRA spent $30 million in support of his campaign.
His latest budget request would slash Medicaid, the major source of federal funding for treating mental health problems, and cut school safety programs by more than a third. Last year, he signed a resolution blocking an Obama-era rule designed to keep guns out of the hands of certain mentally disabled people.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Sunday that Trump is working with senators on a bill designed to improve criminal background checks. “While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system,” she said.
Florida’s Republican governor, Rick Scott, a Trump ally, said he had discussed with Trump and GOP leaders how to restrict gun access to the mentally ill.
Federal and state laws already attempt to do this, in many cases with a ban on gun ownership for people who have been treated in mental institutions.
“There’s a great naivete to what the president and the governor are proposing,” Kraus said. A history of violent behavior, alcohol and substance use, and previous criminal behavior are all more pertinent factors to consider.
Dr. Garen Wintemute, director of a violence prevention research program at the University of California, Davis, said gun violence restraining order laws in California and Washington are “a much more focused approach.” The laws allow courts to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose threats to themselves or others.
“Florida has no such mechanism. Could have prevented this one; there was plenty of advance notice,” Wintemute said.
AP Writer Catherine Lucey contributed to this story from West Palm Beach, Fla.
Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner on Twitter at @LindseyTanner . Her work can be found here .
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
So by Kraus’ “logic”, the murders of Palmira Silva, Lee Rigby (both in UK) and Aasiya Zuberi Hassan (in US) weren’t violent due to not involving firearms?
Kraus is himself irrecoverably insane — QED!
So, does psychiatry cause mental illness? I’m beginning to believe it does among the practitioners of that particular perversion.
Not sure if psychiatry causes mental-illness or if only the mentally-ill ever choose it as a profession…probably moot whichsoever.
From the article above: “The American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and four other medical associations issued a joint statement Friday urging comprehensive action by Trump and Congress, including labeling gun violence a national public health epidemic.” According to the Psychology nuts, gun violence is a virus or bacteria, because it is a “health epidemic”. All one needs is someone like Obama the communist in office, so he can label everyone in our Country with a mental illness or health problem and in that way no one will be able to purchase guns.
Guns cause fewer deaths than drug overdose, auto accidents, and doctor’s mistakes. Should we outlaw drugs, cars, and doctors?
I’ll keep my guns, thank you.
Don’t try to discuss facts with a liberal; especially a “mental health” professional. They don’t recognize facts as pertinent to ANY discussion since the only things which matter are their “professional” opinions.
By the insanity of the Liberal Democrats it is the “gun” that controls the “killer”,
not the “killer” using a gun.
Remember Cain killed Abel with a rock!
By the logic of liberals, we cannot blame the perpetrator, simply because that would leave them open to criticism and censure for the acts perpetrated by their membership.
Actually, the Bible does not say how Cain slew Able. This only underlines the fact that it is the disposition of the attacker, not the method of the attack, that matters.
Your right. It may have been a high powered assault stick.
Long ago I read that the cure rate of mental illness by African witch doctors far eclipsed the cures by Western psychiatry, simply because the patient believed the witch doctor could cure him. Looking at it from the other side, a cured patient does not require multiple return visits to be billed to insurance…
Infringing on our rights is not even on th bargaining table. They attack our religion, our free speech, our right to bear arms, our privacy and our due process. Is there any rights that are not being attacked right now? We have the most incompetent congress in the history of this country and our country is on the verge of collapse because of them. We need to get serious about putting a leash on this beast because it has turned on us. The chief of psychiatry needs to see a psychologist.
I’m certainly not negotiating away my rights. I refused long time ago to register my guns because the government does NOT have the right to know I have them. When the government knows, the government regulates, and that is a fact. And, bottom line: ANY regulation is an infringement, which ALSO means “encroachment”, and by encroaching on your right to carry arms by telling you how and when you can carry, such as “no license means you have no authorization.” The second amendment IS my license, and I conceal carry because I don’t want to be targeted. What others don’t know won’t hurt them – unless they try to hurt me, and I do not rely solely on the legislation, police or my weapons, but if needed, I’d use it if necessary. So far, no problem.
Now, based on my above statement, I’m SURE the liberals would target me. But here’s the rub: I am not a criminal. I can pass a background check. But to do so invades my privacy unless I consent (which I do not), and therefore the fourth amendment, the right to be secure in my personal effects and property from the government. Implied in that amendment is that such search and/or seizure must involve a court proceeding, and since I am not accused of any crime other than being conservative . . . I will not give up my rights to life or liberty, and submitting to government red tape is not LIBERTY.
Here we go again: shifting blame from the person to the gun. Apparently, we don’t believe in personal responsibility. Gee, that makes as much sense as Pelosi’s ‘Armageddon’ comment.
I would give your comment ten stars if I possible could.
Psychiatry relies on drugs to “control”, because they never cure their patients, yet they have tremendous power in our world and have spread their control of the government in terms of their practices! When school children are immediately put on drugs because Johnny is a little rambunctious in class is a crime against humanity. It seems that their experiments from the 1800’s have not changed, so don’t let these charlatans control us! So in the case of guns how are airplanes,trucks, bombs, pressure cookers, knives and such to be treated?
Kraus is delusional. Even though guns have been around for hundreds of years. The mass shooting phenomena is relative recent in the last 40 or 50 years. Interestingly enough it coincides with the lefts efforts to remove God from our culture. When God is removed it is replaced with godless beliefs such as evolution and the right for women to murder their unborn babies. Guns are not the problem. It is the heart of man that is the problem. The more God is pushed out, the more evil comes in to replace it.
Exactly. They are pushing their agenda in order to control the population just like feudal Japan did with the Samurai class. No peasant allowed to own swords. That resulted in the rise of the Ninja. The gun control crowd will face the same thing, only in a far more deadly confrontation than a few knives and throwing stars. One thing the modern day liberal does not consider, is that that the Revolutionary War was about more than taxes. The king could order you to vacate your home for the military, and he DID restrict the importation of gun powder to the colonies. And that was a gun control fact that the liberals don’t want you to know. Remember, the Americas were mostly the religious outcasts, and Australia was a penal colony. Think the king wanted guns to be controlled by the people in either of those two continents?
Interesting. 80% of the recent shooters were young men, 100% male, 78% young males raised without a father, and only 50% nuts (Of course the dead ones were not diagnosed so you don’t know about them, The texas clocktower shooter had a tangerine size brain tumor but that wasn’t known till the autopsy) So what do we do. Make sure single women or divorced women are not allowed to raise kids (78% reduction in school shootings right off the bat?) Kill all males? Ball and chain men until they are 45? Ban air? But the shrink is right. Stand up for the mentally ill. And statistically, he is right. Especially, if you consider that one is not crazy to want to kill another person. It is the same logic that says that because 1% of the population is gay, gay is normal. Because 2% have Downs Syndrome, Downs Syndrome mentality of IQ 76 is normal, Because 6,000 murders are committed in Chicago greater area per year Murder is normal. Hey in California they said because there is so much theft, they made it an infraction (proposition 47) so theft is now not a crime. Sometimes I think Maximilien Robespierre had the right idea.
Since Australia banned guns more mass murders have been committed than before but the tool of choice is arson. Ban fire?
Part of the political issue is that the person who wants to kill a large group of people does not respect laws. If they cannot buy a gun, they might choose to steal one. If they cannot steal one, they still have the desire to kill and I suspect they will find another way. They could still do the damage with an automobile – as was done recently in the US and in Europe. If they choose an automobile, I want my gun to be able to stop them if they come toward me.
Our media and politicians need to look at the ROOT CAUSE of the problem rather than merely the tool that was used. There are many ways that humans have found to cause death to others and guns are only one tool for the job. It is more important to look at why these people want to kill and treat the behavior.
“The concept that mental illness is a precursor to violent behavior is nonsense,” If the left is going to accept this then I have one that correlates. “The concept that owning a gun is a precursor to violent use of that gun is nonsense.” I know many people who own guns and they are safe, responsible, and careful owners and users of their firearms. If we accept that all mental illness won’t result in violent behavior (which I am fine with accepting) then we need to accept that owning a gun will not de facto lead to the violent use of a weapon.
The mass murder in Oklahoma some years ago, didn’t happen with a gun. It was a fertilizer bomb! I do believe that mental illness is a pre-cursor to becoming a Democrat, tho!
And I’ll bet that the shrink knows his chosen career field is riff with nut cases chasing their own cures for their mental illness. Mental illness comes in many forms, but guns aren’t one of them.
Dr. Louis Kraus is obviously a left-wing loony. All of the mass school shootings in recent history have been attributed to mental health issues and lack of reporting those issues to proper authorities before the shooting happened.
It all depends on how you define “mental illness” (it depends on what the meaning of “is” is). Modern psychiatry is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the public. The psychiatrists have unflinchingly arrogated to themselves as mental illness a host of conditions and symptoms without a shred of objective scientific evidence to support their claims (for anyone who has doubts, a must read is “The Myth of Mental Illness” by Dr. Thomas Szasz). Now one of their number wants to deny an inconvient connection that does not fit the liberal agenda.
So your sayin’ that sane people only kill if they have a gun? Sounds like “the devil made me do it!” And that “crazy” people don’t kill? What happened to the insanity defense? Or “crazed” killer! Doc is the loony one.
Only because leftists love to use “public health” and “public safety” as root passwords to the constitution.
once again the hackles are up–how is it that one can justify wantonly discriminating and violating peoples rights in the ‘service’ of ‘safety’ or ‘security’? does it just stop with the identified individuals or do they come up with ‘new’ ‘risk groups’?
slippery slope. means to an end. soft tyranny.
things were so much easier when fringe elements lived in fear of having the snot beaten out of them by society at large should they indulge their perversions. . .