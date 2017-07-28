Pseudo-Conservative GOP Squishes Are Anything but Compassionate

It is enormously frustrating that conservatives can’t capture the moral high ground from the phony virtue-signaling factory that is the modern Democratic Party. Conservative policies not only work better but also are morally superior.

Democrats depend on cliches and false narratives to obstruct true reform — which includes shaming many Republicans from believing enough in their own agenda to pursue it with conviction. This is nowhere more apparent than in the endless debate over the fate of Obamacare and the future of American health care.

It is unconscionable that Republicans are unable to muster a simple majority to end the Obamacare monstrosity — a freakish beast that does everything it promised not to do and does little it promised to do, a gargantuan scam that is destroying our health care, eroding our liberty and punishing our economy. It’s a camel with its entire body already inside the tent of the American idea — hellbent on completing Obama’s plan to fundamentally demolish it.

It’s almost a waste of space to reiterate the obvious truth that the Democratic Party is bankrupt. It is wholly out of ideas except for concocting ever more creative ways to demonize conservatives as bigots, thwart policies that could bring relief to the people it professes to champion, and advance an agenda whose inevitable result is socialism — all while pretending to believe in free market competition.

Democrats mouth such banalities as offering a “better deal,” as if they weren’t the ones who have given us this horrendous deal that is rotting the American system from the inside out.

They are incapable of offering new ideas because they are ideologically and politically enslaved. Their worldview weds them to the historically discredited notion that great results flow from allegedly good intentions. And their lust for power impels them to exploit identity politics and perpetuate victimhood for the constituencies whose overwhelming support is essential to their political lifeblood.

For example, they can’t support decentralization and competition in education, no matter how much that could improve the lives of minorities trapped in inferior schools, or support across-the-board tax cuts — even though cuts for higher-income earners help stimulate economic growth, which redounds to the benefit of middle- and lower-income earners — because they cannot abandon their class warfare strategy.

Now back to today’s more pressing issue — health care reform. Their policies have wrought untold disaster across the board, yet they will acknowledge no responsibility for these failures, much less join, in any way, those seeking solutions.

Democrats tell us they would be happy to work with Republicans to repair the glitches in Obamacare. The problem is that we are not dealing with mere glitches. The entire legislative debacle is a galloping cancer on our system.

Further exposing the Democrats’ fraud, almost all of the Republicans’ so-called “repeal and replace” proposals have not actually contemplated repeal at all; they’ve just proposed revisions. Yet Democrats, in lockstep, will not even come to the table to discuss them. In other words, except for their failed efforts to fully repeal the bill, all Republican proposals have been efforts not to completely end Obamacare (sad to say) but to partially repair it.

Democrats don’t want the system improved. They know it’s a barely disguised wealth redistribution scheme that if left alone will necessarily eventuate in a single-payer system — a euphemism for socialized medicine.

So for now, let’s forget Democrats, who have no intention of working with Republicans on this.

What about the couple of handfuls of pseudo-Republicans who don’t have the decency to end this nightmare — the ones who campaigned on the promise to repeal this law but won’t now pull the trigger?

I don’t want to hear that their consciences are involved or that they are from liberal states. How about their intellectual honesty and dignity?

Why do they enable Democratic propaganda that millions would be hurt by repealing a law that forces those millions to buy insurance against their will? Why aren’t they held accountable for giving life-support to a law that is already harming people and would result in socializing one-sixth of our economy?

Don’t you just love hearing the self-serving protestations of these squishes, pretending to care so much about people while they are single-handedly (as Democratic intransigence is an irremediable reality) decimating world history’s greatest health care system?

There is nothing compassionate about what Democrats and their sanctimonious foxhole-sharing Republican frauds are doing here.

It’s time for freedom-loving, people-loving Americans to turn the tables on these charlatans and recapture the moral high ground through aggressive and intelligent messaging. We’ll never save this republic if we can’t make the case that government largesse is fundamentally destructive and incompetent and that the invisible hand of the market yields results across the board that are more beneficial for more people than those of any other system known to man.

Socialism kills, impoverishes and enslaves and only masquerades as compassion while facilitating the compassion merchants’ consolidation of power. Freedom brings prosperity and, if you insist on using compassion as the be-all-end-all yardstick, is abundantly compassionate.

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. His latest book is "The True Jesus: Uncovering the Divinity of Christ in the Gospels."

