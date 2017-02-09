Protesters Try to Prevent Deportation of Woman Convicted of Identity Theft

PHOENIX (AP) — Police made several arrests as protesters blocked enforcement vans from leaving a U.S. immigration office in Phoenix late Wednesday, fearing that a mother of two was headed for deportation.
The protest surged at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was taken into custody during a routine check-in with the agency, according to media reports.
The activists said it was an attempt by President Donald Trump’s administration to deport immigrants living in the country illegally who had previously not been a priority for deportation under the Obama administration.
Fearing the 36-year-old woman’s return to Mexico, dozens of immigration activists blocked the gates surrounding the office near central Phoenix in what the Arizona Republic said was an effort to stop several vans and a bus from leaving.
Happening now. 2 ICE vans just drove out of #Phoenix @ICEgov facility with PD escort. Presumably transporting Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos. pic.twitter.com/uBIxEYlHFl
— Daniel Gonzalez (@azdangonzalez) February 9, 2017
The protesters said Garcia de Rayos was in one of the vehicles, which were used to transport people in ICE custody to detention centers, or to Arizona’s border with Mexico for deportation. A Republic photo identified a woman looking through one of the vehicle windows covered by security screening as Garcia de Rayos.
Police, meanwhile, took positions around the building and confronted some of the demonstrators, many who chanted “Justice!”
Police posted on Twitter that they arrested about seven protesters, but added that the demonstration was mainly peaceful.
“Besides the few people engaged in criminal acts, most people out here are peaceful and exercising their rights properly,” police said. “Everyone remains safe so far. Hoping for continued cooperation and no more criminal conduct.”
By 1 a.m. Thursday, less than two dozen protesters stood in the dark outside the building talking quietly, with just a handful of police looking on.
The protesters said they initially succeeded in stopping the vehicles from leaving, but said they later left the grounds by another exit. They didn’t know if Garcia de Rayos had still been aboard.
Her arrest came just days after the Trump administration broadened regulations under which some people will be deported.
“We’re living in a new era now, an era of war on immigrants,” Rayos’ lawyer, Ray A. Ybarra Maldonado, told the New York Times after leaving the immigration building.
Puente Arizona, an immigrant advocacy group, said García de Rayos came to the U.S. as a 14-year-old and now has two children. She was arrested on Wednesday while reporting to ICE, an annual requirement.
Her status with the agency wasn’t immediately clear late Wednesday. The Republic carried a statement from ICE officials, which said only that she was detained because of her prior conviction.
Phoenix station KTAR reported that she was arrested in 2008 during a workplace raid and was later convicted of identity theft for possessing false papers.
Despite her conviction, she was allowed to live in Arizona and checked in with ICE officials every six months.
AP writer Astrid Galvan contributed to this report.
As with the other criminal sympathizers involved in the calamitous ILLEGAL immigration that has plagued our nation for decades… Rayos’ lawyer evidently felt it necessary to gloss over this crime by conveniently omitting the key word of this nationwide calamity…ILLEGAL immigration. We experience little difficulty regarding those who have immigrated here LEGALLY. Just as with other criminal elements within our society, it is the ILLEGAL actions and activities of those within our population that are to be corrected.
Hindering law enforcement is also a criminal offense….and should be treated as such. Bring out the police vans and load them up. Rather than making excuses and turning a blind eye….a complicitous/coward’s position that Trump’s predecessors employed which has allowed it it to escalate to catastrophic porportions ….enforce the laws, arrest those hindering enforcement,… and truly Make America Great Again!
I wonder how many of the protesters are illegals? The one’s who were arrested and are illegals just gave us another opportunity to get rid of them.
[Hindering law enforcement is also a criminal offense….and should be treated as such. Bring out the police vans and load them up]
LAST i checked, hindering a criminal proceeding is a crime in and of itself. So i agree. ALL who ‘tied themselves’ to the vehicle or who stood in front of it hindering the officers from doing their work, should have been arrested.
AND SHAME on those cops who said “Besides the few people engaged in criminal acts, most people out here are peaceful and exercising their rights properly,”. LAST I CHECKED. NO one has the right to stop traffic in its tracks. And this was doing just that.
Yes Mr. Maldonado, we are entering an era of war on ILLEGAL ALIENS, not “immigrants.” And guess who started this “war.” That’s right, the ILLEGAL ALIENS and the mexican government. And guess who is going to win this war. That’s right, the AMERICAN people. So, stick your lies, your protests, and your empty head, in that dark warm smelly place at the juncture of your legs.
This lady should have been deported when she was convicted of identity theft. What a joke the past Presidents and Congresses have been, with regard to illegal aliens who have committed crimes and should have been immediately convicted, thrown in Joe Arpaio’s prison in Arizona and then when their sentences were up, the illegals should have been deported.
Any immigrant who wraps his legs about the tires of my car to prevent me from leaving is a leg tread mark waiting for a happening. When illegals are caught they should be given two options, leave immediately or we brand or tattoo a big I on your forehead so we the law abiding know who you are, and know you will Always place your illegal needs about of legal ones. Those who cannot be trusted with a little, can NEVER be trusted with much. Trust in society is the most important commodity or society soon breaks down if you cannot turn your back and feel safe.
I would have loved it if one of the cops said “So since ou are all against us punishing properly an id thief, i guess none of you will have a problem having YOUR ID stolen by one of these criminals.. ANd if so, then we the government and police force are not obligated to solve YOUR Problem’s cause of your IDS being stolen”~
THEN go out and arrest everyone frakin one of hem for aiding and abetting ID thieves…
“We’re living in a new era now, an era of war on immigrants,” HUH?
At what point do we allow illegal immigrants the right to invade our country and break our immigration laws?
If these immigrants want to enter our country do it legally. If not then they are criminals and should be deported.
Scruffy.. I agree… NO ONE has the right to enter our country except U.S. Citizens.. if anyone wants to come here, they are welcome to come LEGALLY!!! I’m fed up with our disgusting government NOT enforcing the laws… Thank God we have a president who wants to enforce the laws.. it is WAY past time to STOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND ENFORCE OUR LAWS..
I have NO sympathy for this woman or any other who illegally enters our country and then breaks more laws…. SHE, ALONG WITH MANY OTHERS NEED TO BE IMMEDIATELY DEPORTED…I’m fed up with the fools who hold these illegal aliens above the laws and above the citizens…
I agree. The most insane part of this is that she admitted being here since she was 14, long enough to know what’s legal and what’s not, even if one’s having financial problems. No, it’s not o.k. to do what you have to to survive. She’s a criminal and should go. Her dumb family is excusing her? Sheesh. Perhaps she’ll be a great example to other criminal aliens who commit crimes and wreck their families.
And anyone who disapproves of us enforcing OUR LAWS which require and allow us to deport these criminals should lose THEIR us citizenship if they have it, and get deported right along with them!
I really hate to make the comparison, but I’m beginning to understand the governments take during Kent State. Yes, it was a tragedy. But we have to have law and order. the anarchists are ruling the day, and will until they feel a real spanking.
Dangerous talk, I fully agree, but how much longer to law abiding people just trying to get back and forth from work, or misc. errands? The most powerful country in the world being controlled by spoilt brats, many of whom do not even live here.
I agree. I hate spoilt brats, but I love fresh Johnsonville brats off the grill with onions and brown mustard.
I also hope that this deportation is the first trickle that will turn into a flood which will wash illegals across the Rio Grand.
Via Con Dios muchachos.
I agree. Unfortunately it MIGHT JUST have to get to where we have to do another “Kent state” to restore law and order.. CAUSE nothing else is working.. ESPECIALLY when we have mayors and governors TELLING cops to ‘not do anything…
Wonder if chaining another protester to the tire on the other side will give the car better traction?
What’s missed here isn’t a play on words but a long quiet fact about illegal immigration that Trump of all presidents finally mentioned: We’re not so much as talking about “illegal aliens” as undocumented Democrats. Do you think the libs and Dems would fight this viciously if most illegals voted conservative?
No, dems would be first in LINE to deport them.
Another poorly written Associated Press article…
Through the omission of relevant detail, the author attempts to mislead the reader into sympathizing with the woman, and to overlook her crime. The story failed to include the kind of detail that would explain that her crime is serious, and that her deportation is well justified.
They constantly lie and cover up the truth about these illegal aliens… there is NO war on immigrants.. that is totally false… NO ONE has the right to be in this country but the U.S. Citizens!!! SHE IS HERE ILLEGALLY, SHE BROKE THE LAWS..I HAVE ONLY DISGUST FOR PEOPLE LIKE THIS.. They want to come here, they need to do it legally.. IT IS WAY PAST TIME WE START BEING A COUNTRY AND ENFORCE OUR LAWS!!! OR WE WILL NOT HAVE A COUNTRY… when the illegal aliens enter this country, the citizens are the ones who pay the price in more ways than one…
STOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION!!!
Indeed, heretic, the AP has been fake news for a long, long time. A half-truth is a much more effective lie than a total fabrication. They are very skilled at the evil art of half-truths.
IDIOTS like this guy have it ALL wrong.. there is NO war on immigrants… we NEVER should have been allowing ILLEGAL ALIENS TO REMAIN IN THIS COUNTRY, but we have a bunch of useless politicians who didn’t have the backbone to enforce our laws.. Obama being the worse of all… Immigrants are welcome here, BUT COME LEGALLY!!!! AND OBEY THE LAWS…
this woman broke the laws – first by entering this country illegally and then stealing someone’s ID… she has NO right to be in the country… SHE ALONG WITH MANY OTHERS NEED TO BE DEPORTED!!!! IT IS WAY PAST TIME WE START ENFORCING OUR LAWS… OR WE WILL NOT HAVE A COUNTRY….
When these illegal aliens enter our country, the citizens pay the price in more ways than one… Time to STOP catering to these illegal aliens and holding them above our laws… NO ONE has the right to enter our country except the U.S. Citizens… Non-citizens need to come LEGALLY or NOT at all!!!!! I’m sick of the bleeding hearts holding these illegal aliens above the laws and trying to protect them from deportation..they have NO right to be here… THEY BROKE THE LAWS!!!!
I’m not sure why it’s so bad sending people back to their homelands. Is the implication that Mexico is such a hell hole that no one should have to be there? If so, then Mexico needs to wake up and start taking care of its own in its own country
“Is the implication that Mexico is such a hell hole that no one should have to be there?”
Yes, but it is only by comparison and why so many liberals embrace them. It comforts them thinking someone’s life could be more miserable then theirs. They, of course, being born losers
Mikey.. if it was such a hell hole.. WHY do they travel there to visit.. WHY do they plan on retiring there.. many illegals are here to get as much money from us as they can and will retire back there when they have taken enough money from us… many don’t want to be citizens of our country.. they are here to take what they can get….
AND why if it is such a hell hole, does the US government let MILLIONS of Americans go down there for tourism, as well as tens of thousands each year go down there to retire..
Bet ya if a police dog ACCIDENTALLY broke away and went toward that clown hugging the wheel, I PROMISE he would let go.
You can also bet he would have moved, had the driver started moving the vehicle.. As he wouldn’t have wanted to be crushed under the wheel!
And i would have LAUGHED had a police god decided to take a PEE on him!
“Despite her conviction, she was allowed to live in Arizona and checked in with ICE officials every six months.”
So, she was convicted and allowed to stay here? Who’s idea was that? (rhetorical question).
Sooner or later we will get beyond the actions of those that President Trump followed and get back to reality. Then and only then can this country return to normal. In the mean time, arrest them all. If we have to make room for a million law breakers, then perhaps it would be time to build an island large enough to hold them all, with a large and high wall, complete witha moat, and leave them until they all are processed. Start off with the illegals and deport them. Then start with all the snowflakes. Heck, the life on the island would probably be much better than where they came from. At least they could open a door and let them bathe in the moat once a month.
Do I have any respect for these law breakers? Nope. Not one bit.
I am not SURPRISED that the judge ruled that. Especially when AZ is rife and chockablock full of liberal activist judges that were PUT THERE by bill C and Obozo, to do just THAT< let criminal illegal invaders stay here..
Lawyer Ybarra and his friends just can’t get it through their collective heads that these people are CRIMINALS just by being here and they double down by breaking additional laws yet they expect Americans to forgive and forget just because they have anchor babies. Well as sad as it is these ILLEGALS have no on to blame but themselves. They know that if he come here ILLEGALLY they run the risk of being caught and deported. And if they have a child here they also know they run the risk of being separated from that child. If you are going to gamble you must understand you run the risk of losing.
The US is the only country in the world that puts up with this kind of insane ***p. Reyes was convicted of identity theft. That’s a felony. If she were convicted in Mexico, she would be rotting in jail.
Sneaking into Mexico illegally is a felony, carrying a two year sentence for the first offense, and ten years for the second. If the Mexican government doesn’t tolerate this kind of lawlessness, why should ours?
As for the “protester” who attached himself to the police van, the arrogant a** should be informed that he has twenty seconds to remove himself, as the van will start rolling with or without him attached.
Illegal “immigrant”? Guilty of identity theft?
With the defense being FERTILITY?
This is a joke, right?
Ok so they are protesting someone whom broke the law and isn’t here legally. I want to know how come these people are protesting for the families that are born here and are on the streets hungry. Plan and simple if you are here legally and broke the law you go to jail. If you are illegally and broke the law you deport them. It isn’t that hard to understand. This is what I would like to see all of the protesters try. Go to Mexico and try the same thing and see the outcome. That is the exact outcome that should happen here. If it is good enough for every other country then why not here. Do you know that we are the only country left in the entire world that if you are born here you have citizenship. All other countries have stop that right. Kinda makes you wonder why the UNITED STATES isn’t on par with the other countries doesn’t it.
One big obstacle to mass deportation of the 95+% of illegals who aren’t hardcore criminals is how do you fight the nation’s heartstrings being tugged when the opposition trots out on parade the puppy-eyed kids with families in tow whom you want to deport? If we can get over underhanded emotion-tweakers like this then we’ve solved the majority of mass deportation obstacles.
“One big obstacle to mass deportation of the 95+% of illegals who aren’t hardcore criminals is how do you fight the nation’s heartstrings being tugged when the opposition trots out on parade the puppy-eyed kids you want to deport?”
EASY
After the wall is built we load a 1000 transport planes with a couple billion dollars worth of government goodies, drop it from the planes on the Mexican side of the border, first 20 million people through the wall, don’t care if they are Mexicans or liberals, then we lock the gate
All the government has to do is STOP ALL free handouts to ALL illegals, STOP ALL anchor babies, ENFORCE 100% E-Verify and start fining employers for hiring them… when they can’t get their freebies and no more anchor babies and it’s hard to find a job, a lot of them will self-deport.
NO more incentives to be here, no reason to stay or come… many of them come because they get the free handouts from our government
If you are here illegally and commit a crime, YOU WILL BE DEPORTED! Hence, obey the laws of our country. You are only making things worse for those here illegally but are law abiding.
In 1994 a Hispanic woman stole my Social Security number and worked under it for 2 years. We discovered it in 1996 when my son filled out FASFA forms for student aid for college. The forms were sent back, demanding that I fill them out properly with my correct “country of origin.” Thus began several weeks of pure horror and fright. And you know what? I was the one who had to prove my identity. I was the one who had to produce proof of U.S. citizenship with something other than my birth certificate. I was the one who had to deal with immigration authorities and Social Security inquisitions. I was the one who was sitting around wondering which country to choose to be deported to, should Social Security and ICE decide that I was not who I am. It was only after ICE contacted the place where this woman worked that they found she was actually Hispanic with very dark hair (I’m blonde) and spoke very little English. I literally went through hell for several weeks because of this. How about a little law and order for a change? My husband and I have also been victims of identity theft THREE times in the last two years. I’m SICK of it. How about a little compassion for the VICTIMS for a change?
Cindy, I’m sorry you had to go through all of that, but I’m glad you spoke up about it here, because one of the comments I was going to make was “What about the person whose identity was stolen? Has anyone demonstrated in defense of THAT person?” People often forget that these illegals are breaking more laws than the immigration laws, and that they’re harming American citizens even while they live these supposedly harmless lives.
Cindy, for way too long our government has done nothing to keep these illegals from entering our country and have done nothing to punish them for stealing the IDs of Americans. A woman in Texas had similar issues as you did.. she and her husband tracked down the illegal who stole her SS# and turned the person into the IRS.. The reply to this woman who is the victim.. was.. “Better hope that person don’t retire before you do.”” this is totally OUTRAGEOUS!! Our government has held these illegal aliens above the law for way too long… Am Praying that president Trump puts a stop to this illegal alien invasion… for way too long, our government has encouraged these illegal aliens to come here by handing them freebies and rewarding them for breaking our laws.. I’m sick of them being held above the laws and above the citizens… Our government has turned our citizenship into a liability.. when the illegal alien enters this country, the citizens pay the price in more ways than one…
What part of illegal do you not understand! Go into any other country without papers and you will be thrown into jail. Wake up
America before ots too late!
Gary,
You are only making things worse for those here illegally but are law abiding.
If you are here illegally, you are not law abiding.
flipside: That is understood but the focus is on illegal criminals. The illegals are technically criminals as well but for now, that’s not the main issue. The main issue is illegals who have been convicted of crimes. You know that as well as I so please let’s not nitpick on this. The priorities right now are to stop the influx of illegals with wall & greatly increased border guarding, etc and deport criminals here illegally.
“Justice” my butt. Arrest them for aiding and abetting.
OK, I did have one idea while watching the video on this. Using facial recognition software and every other tool available, identify as many of these “protesters” as you can. Then, put the criminal woman in a small room with a laptop and internet access. Next, give her all of the information on all of the “protesters” and tell her she has a day or two to enjoy the internet.
One of the things I noticed that a lot of folks are getting wrong is they are calling this problem illegal immigration. It’s not immigration it’s an ILLEGAL INVASION. If you don’t ask to go to a country by law you are invading that country. If you are not in a recognized uniform than you are a spy and under international law you can be shot. So let’s ask them which one would you rather have happen deportation or be shot as a spy.
Why is it that if a woman is here Illegally and has a child or two by a Ilegal father the child or children are made a citizen? (Ther not Nationalized) they all should be deported if one of the family members breaks another LAW and gets caught.