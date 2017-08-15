Protesters tear down Confederate monument in Durham, N.C.

(UPI) — Protesters in Durham, N.C., pulled down a Confederate monument outside of the Durham County Courthouse on Monday night, videos of the incident show.
Videos and photos of the protest posted social media show the statute being pulled down from its perch with a yellow nylon rope as protesters cheer. Once the monument crashes down to the ground, several people spit on and kick it.
Workers World Party (WWP) is a communist party in the United States, founded in 1959 by a group led by Sam Marcy of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP). Here is a link to their Durham branch on Facebook.
According to WNCN, the statue is meant to honor “The Confederate States of America” and had been standing in front of the courthouse since 1924.
“It needs to be removed,” protest organizer Loan Tran said Monday. “These Confederate statues in Durham, in North Carolina, all across the country.”
“When I see a Confederate statue in downtown Durham, or really anywhere, it fills me with a lot of rage and frustration,” she added.
According to the Herald Sun, 100 protesters who participated in counterprotests against a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday gathered again in Durham to take down Confederate monuments.
“Build a movement to smash white supremacy! Build people’s power! Tear down all white supremacist Confederate statues now!” protest organizers said in a Facebook post.
In 2015, North Carolina passed a state law that prohibits the removal of any “object of remembrance” on public property that “commemorates an event, a person, or military service that is part of North Carolina’s history,” reported the Charlotte News & Observer.
Those suspected of violating the law can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor and face a fine of $500 and 24 hours of community service.
The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments #durham – RC
— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 15, 2017
Why the hell is this LAW NOT ENFORCED? Are the wimpy professional politicians afraid of these demented Liberal snowflakes? Or are the professional politicians just useless?
It’s North Carolina. They have been swinging to the left for some time now and this is just another example of how much the snowflakes just don’t care about laws because they know they can get away with it.
More Anarchy that will likely go unpunished. What’s the difference in these thugs in Durham, N.C. and Isis in Syria and the Taliban in Afghanistan destroying cultural sites? The civil war was a historical and cultural event…..no more and no less.
Damn straight, Scruffy! Just like the moron who destroyed the 10 Commandments monument in Little Rock a few months ago.
The issue has been non-adults filling the positions of public office to the point of adolescents running the state! Political Correctness has neutered the politician, and we the people have stood by while it happened. It is time to step up and push back against these anti-American groups!
ANd you note. TIME AND TIME again we see this sort of action BY these liberals, and nary a cop around. And even IF the police chief says “we are looking into charges for those involved’, WE NEVER ever hear of a single person actually getting charged.. Maybe arrested and given a ticket if that.
SO IMO ALL THOSE police chiefs who fail to HONOR THEIR OATHS to uphold the law, should be immediately stripped of their badge, and shoved in jail THEMSELVES for aiding and abetting this lawlessness..
I noticed the spokesman for the protesters was named Tran! A damned Vietnamese! What the hell are we becoming!!
The problem with Tran is not that he’s Vietnamese. The problem with Tran is that he’s a radical leftist communist.
[ Why the hell is this LAW NOT ENFORCED? Are the wimpy professional politicians afraid of these demented Liberal snowflakes? Or are the professional politicians just useless?]
Exactly.. THIS Was not a spontaneous demonstration as they had to HAVE all those tools needed to bring that statue down, and it was DONE IN BROAD DAYLIGHT.. So where the hell were the police??
Because the Left is constantly trying to eliminate the law.
Skinheads are anarchists. Leftist.
KKK hide under hoods to attack/execute people at night. Leftist.
NAZI’s overthrew the Rule of Law in Germany. Leftist.
Laws were made by sober men, debating the pros and cons of each action carefully. Mob Rule is conducted by emotionally-charged nincompoops who hate being told what to do by anyone for any reason.
Leftist groups are always hateful. Leftist groups are always violent.
Compare this with Libertarians. They believe in letting people do what they want so long as it doesn’t step on anyone else’s toes.
Compare this to Constitutionalists. They believe in a greatly reduced and minimized government. This would be more effective. Not “no government at all” like the Anarchists, but a much smaller and more representative government like the Constitution calls for.
Libertarians and Constitutionalists are not haters, nor are they violent. They are conservatives.
Left = violent hatred
Right = peaceful mutual respect
Are we so sure these are protesters? They sure look like George Soros, DNC, Hillary retreads of Occupy Wall Street. FBI, who is paying to create all this civil unrest and what are their goals? My guess is that it is the aforementioned anarchists. If that can be proven, we have a real collusion that needs adjudicating. Mr. Trump, if Sessions and the FBI won’t do it, maybe the Secret Service and U.S. Marshalls will. We, the people of America, are tired of these people trying to bring our country down to Venezuela’s level or Cuba’s. If these groups decide to attack the Jefferson Memorial, I hope Trump will have them met by National Guard with live ammunition.
IMO sessions keeps proving he has no balls to enforce the law…
The far left erasing history and of course, the incompetent mayor does not dispatch the police to arrest this left wing garbage!
They are easy to identify, too. Take that caption in the middle of the article. There’s a michael moore clone if I ever saw one. Easy to pick that snowflake out, no doubt. But, that won’t happen.
That looks like a woman. Hard to say anymore since we entered the Twilight Zone.
IMO even if they DO get their wish and all statues of the civil war are removed, ALL references to slavery abolished etc. THE RABID racist blacks will STILL USE THE race card and find a way to bring slavery into every discussion.
Welcome to the new south Africa. Formally known as the United States of America. While agreeing with Scruffy that these hooligans should be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor they also should be charged for being the anarchist they are. More of obama’s hope and change I suppose.
Actually they should be charged with
Destruction of GOVERNMENT property
Unlawful assembly and
Tresspassing..
I watched another video of this showing people kicking it after it toppled. I grew up on a farm, most of our animals acted smarter and have more brain cells then these snowflakes do.
I was praying some of those idiots would kick it in just the wrong manner and SNAP THEIR frikken legs or break an ankle!
thanks barry sotero hussein we are so grateful for the racial harmony you spread across the fruited plain….NOT!
i had been saying that sooner or later this militant black movement was going to cause a rift with white folks.these miscreants have shoved the false narrative of black lives matter and white on black crime as to there comes a point you become a racist these people and the media make us racist.
so once again thanks barry!
Didn’t Barry say he was going to fundamentally change America? He sure did a good job of it.
Spot-on, Knitty
And unfortunately i see no way back, without lots of bloodshed.
We are witnessing the same MO as the Soros-sponsored Arab Springs and Color Revolutions. This is The Purple Revolution, designed for America. It was very apparent at the Clinton loss speech as the color purple was worn by most of her entourage.
Destroying our cultural heritage is one leg of it. The attack on Christianity has been going on since prayer was removed from the public forum, especially where youth were involved. The attack on white culture has been going on since neo-Reconstructionists invaded the South in the name of desegregation and subsequently destroyed the Negro family.
The fact that those in government are supporting the anarchists is a clear demonstration of how well that hopey-changey Trojan Horse managed to salt all levels of government with Communists and Muslim Brotherhood jihadists. They must be expelled from all bureaucratic positions.
It is time for the GOP to do a reality check on its values. Perhaps they might find it appealing to the millions who voted for Trump to run candidates with similar values instead of having the treasonous Republican Establishment (in bed with the DNC Establishment) dictate who the candidates should be.
Am I not the only one who sees this as history repeating itself? The French Revolution. The October Revolution. The Chinese Revolution of 1949. The Cuban Revolution. The Iranian Revolution. All of them began with the group wanting to take control indoctrinating students to think that history is bad and needs to be erased. What followed was always a bloody holocaust with the people ending up worse than before.
gets one more step closer.
not for the white supremisists BUT these ignorant unAmerican libbies should be getting their cowardly azzzs kicked… why are the police not stopping or shooting these freaks?
we have had enough of this libby trash
Hey, folks, this is what communists do, rewrite history. The USSR was expert at revisionist history in their schools and apparently we have followed suit. American public schools have now become a center for brainwashing and cramming a rewritten version of American history where all white men are ogres and all leftists and any colored whether contributors to history or not are great heroes… This outrage against our history is the result. The next attacks will be against our Founding Fathers. Jefferson, Washington et.al. will come under attack as being vicious, old, slave owning white men. There goes Monticello and Mount Vernon, burned to the ground to satisfy the Wobblies and other communist groups (to include progressive democrats). My great grandfather was a Confederate veteran (8th Regiment, Mississippi Infantry). He was just a rifle toting grunt Sergeant but he served and the idea that his memory is something to be ashamed of is anathema. Thomas J. was a participant at Murfreesboro, Chickamauga and Atlanta. The Regiment suffered 47% casualties just at Murfreesboro. Few were left at the surrender. These asinine, tiny minded little jerks are taking over our country and more frightening, our culture. For the first time in my life I am glad to be a septuagenarian…I probably won’t have to see the end game we are approaching.
My maternal great (x3) grandfather also served with the 8th Mississippi (enlisted at age sixteen) and served in all of those engagements you mention; another grandfather and his brothers served with the 7th Mississippi and he was killed at Corinth – his bones are buried in one of those unmarked, mass Confederate graves there. These ignoramus politicians are too stupid to understand that it’s not about a flag, statue or any other symbol. The entire issue is driven by a group of people who want nothing less than to force their will upon the populace at large. They are incurable, perpetual malcontents, and will never stop in their demands – and those who attempt to pacify them will only meet with frustration, as they cannot be satisfied. Even if the Confederate flag, the flag of my ancestors, is banned from public display and every memorial to those who served the South is removed, they will continue to complain, demand and threaten. The Stars and Stripes will be next. Many very naïve people will say that such a drastic and anti-American move will never happen. Well, twenty years ago no one would have believed that a business would be forced, under law enacted by the Federal Government, to deliver a “gay wedding cake.” Fifteen years ago no one would have believed that our armed forces would be forced to accept homosexuals, cross-dressers, trans-sexuals (to use “offensive” and “obsolete” terms), and the assorted fruits and vegetables whom are now emerging from sordid corners. This country is in deep trouble, and destroying our history and heritage is certainly not a cure.
Deo Vindice! 1936Benz
My great grandfather served in the 4th GA infantry, Confederate States Army, was wounded and captured during the 3rd battle of Winchester, VA, and eventually exchanged as a POW on Feb 10, 1865 at Point Lookout.
Great Grandad was a poor farmer from Arkansas who thought dying for freedom was more important than living in bondage, saw a need in GA and volunteered. Fighting for what one believes is a diminishing concept that will destroy this country from the inside.
Wife’s family is from Corinth. I have visited the sites you mention. I remain proud, not ashamed, of my ancestors. The 8th served for a time under Hood and the General impressed Great Grandad enough for him to come to Texas after the War for States Rights.
ANd what gets me is if these libtards REALLY want us to start acting like the fascists they calim we all are, THEY WOULD NEVER BE ALLOWED to protest like this without getting SHOT ON FRIKKEN sight!
The people that’s responsible for today’s turmoil all of this has been dead for decades Not Donald Trump or any-other president . None of this should have been allowed after the war between the states but there are people in the White house ( All Nationalities ) that’s in agreement with these groups . Trump did not discriminate any one he clearly said everybody . The racist to me are the media that’s keeping this **** going by pointing fingers .
I would love it if someone dug up proof that MLK’s ancestors held and OWNED slaves.. THEN WE could demand that ever MLK statue, museum, library, school and such be torn down using the same illogic these libtards do.
These are domestic terrorists being funded by Soros & his foundations/organizations. They need some good old fashioned PRISON TIME to teach them to stop destroying other people’s property, along with an order to make them pay to replace the property they have destroyed.
If we did crap like that when I was growing up we would have been immediately arrested & hauled off to jail! What is wrong with our judicial system today? Oh wait! It is run by freakin’ Liberals!
No, they need a good old fashioned PUBLIC hanging!
The poster tells a story. Workers.org. When the Nazis went around in Germany destroying everything they wanted to, especially things of historical significance, they were part of the National Socialist Workers Party, or National Socialists, or National Workers for short. Socialists, leftists, anarchists, and fascists. Not for individual rights and responsibilities, but rather for the collective. They worked as a mob.
They are coming to your home town, to your children’s or grandchildren’s campus. They recruit youth and young people. Wake up, America!
And like the socialist worker’s party, they use exactly the same brown shirt bully tactics to silence any dissent.
It is an act of vandalism in the first order. If you don’t like the laws of the land, use the legislative process. This group is made up of subversives and anarchists. They probably all voted for Bernie. Where were the police? What function are they serving when no one is arrested. This statue would cost at least $50,000.00 to replace but the snowflakes get off with a $500.00 fine, if anything. The governor is a wimp.
And what’s the bet, even with the police chief’s Tweet, that NOT A ONE will be charged..
don’t care how you look at it, it’s still vandalism and they should be arrested! where the hell is the police? in today’s world they allow too many criminals off too easy, give them a slap on the wrist and think they will learn. it’s just the start of something bigger!
Latest word from Durham is that anyone identified as a participant in the vandalism will be charged with a felony. Even though I am not a southerner, I do not condone such actions. These statutes are part of Southern history, good or bad. History is never all good or all bad but burying these reminders of the past will cause us to forget the lessons learned from these events. The perpetrators are anarchists as much as those on the other side of the issue and should be dealt with accordingly to the fullest extent of the law.
I’ll believe THAT when i actually see dozens of them in hand cuffs being drug into a court room!
Pretty much what I figured. Most of the punks are not even from the area. And since when do we let a commie organization dictate what we can or cannot display in our towns/cities? I would imagine the ones that do have an actual education were taught the revisionist/progressive version of US History. This is basically Taliban tactics. Tear down anything that contradicts your narrow little mind and pretend it never happened. There are a heck of a lot of people in the south that are neither racists or white supremacists that are proud of their southern heritage and are getting tired of being talked down to and being told that we are bigots just because of where we’re from.
I’m fearful that many of our National treasures might be next in their sights…
As a North Carolinian, I am APPALED/DISGUSTED the Police in the City of Durham/Sherriff’s Department and Public servants allowed this desecration of our States History,
I call for these people to be arrested/fined/imprisoned and to pay for the statue to be replaced.
My Ancestors have fought in every war in defense of the USA and North Carolina since the American Revolution.
I myself am a VIETNAM VETERAN
THE SITUATION IS WAY OUT OF HAND
ARREST THESE PEOPLE
IF THE MAYOR/POLICE CHIEF/SHERRIFF AND OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS IN THE CITY OF DURHAM/DURHAM COUNTY CANNOT CONTROL THESE THUGS. THEY SHOULD RESIGN
IMMEDIATELY
I will be speaking with my representatives about THIS DESECRATION OF NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY and ask that they put in place safe guards for historic markers and tougher penalties
The citizens of Durham are allowing their city to descend into chaos
I do not wish for our state and historic values to be destroyed by the Democrats/Black Lies Matter/NAACP/Liberals
The Buck needs to STOP HERE with elected Officials
DENOUCE THIS BEHAVIOR ASAP
And if those elected officials told the cops to back OFF, then THEY are the ones that shouldbe in jail!!!
People’s power? What people are they talking about? Themselves? The followers of an ideology that produced Lenin, Stalin & company who killed more people than Hitler. Where were the police to stop these communists cry babies. Ordered to stand down? It took some time to pull down this monument.
You know, on second and third thoughts, I believe that the law against desecration of our historical memorials should be enhanced with the Dillon M-134D amendment.
@claw,
LOL!!!
That would certainly bring the scavengers in…
Claw:
With nothing but armor piercing paragraphs.
The reason we elected Trump was in part to stop this liberal lawlessness.
Jeff Sessions is not doing his job.
If McMaster and Sessions continue to run things, it will show Trump to be all hat.
I agree. Sessions seems to be all talk, NO ACTION. Which is why i keep saying he has no balls!!!
This happened in front of the courthouse! Surely there was some sort of law enforcement available. Fine every one of the cretins the maximum and put every penny toward restoring the statue. $500 fine… what a joke!
Understanding today’s Political Center Left and Center Right organizations and actions, four basic concepts Our Founding Fathers forged their Constitutional Republic upon are: 1) Religion – Judeo-Christian Heritage. Biblical concepts and practices meticulously detailed throughout; 2) Education – Classical Greco-Romano for ALL levels of education; 3) Governance – a new system of Republicanism introduced; 4) Finance – a revolutionary system of capitalism, ownership of means of production and protections of intellectual property. Innovations the world had never seen before. America leap-frogged The Old World into the 19th and 20th centuries. Private – Public sectors developed systems to improve upon “Man’s Lot.” 21st Century witnessed information technology dominance and melding of “Private- Public” sectors of America’s economy, into every living individual’s existence. Enter two opposing forces: a. collectivization and b. individualism…polar opposites. Today, Collectivists impose a global strategy (OWO), depicted by “government knows best” and citizens obey. Individualists want People governing and government obeying. Method collectivists use to meet their goals? Anarchy. Method individualists use to meet their goals? Individualism, Family and Community. That’s where We The People are at in this 21st Century. Pray. Amen. God Bless America and ALL Americans. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128 (God’s Law)
And so, as the Democrat/New American Communist cult marches on in its attack on American history, one must keep in mind D’Sousa’a book The BIg Lie that points out the Southern Democrat was the slave-holder, the Southern Democrat created the KKK, the Southern Democrat was a segregationist, etc.
Is that part of the reason Southern history is under attack?
One more step towards total communism perpetrated by our young who haven’t been taught better at home or school. Too much ignorance in our gene pool!
The gene pool needs a little cleaning, maybe some chlorine bleach would help.
There are times i would LOVE to have the powers of a SITH lord, cause if these cretins really wanna cry about fascism, then i will bloody well like to give it to them. VIA some good ole fashioned FORCE lightening!!
There is no victory for you anarchist racists in tearing down symbols of an historic conflict that was not about slavery alone, but about industry vs agriculture as well. Your penchant to disallow honor to those who fought on both sides of an extremely divisive war, both sides fighting for certain freedoms that were correct from the viewpoints of the times, and none of the symbols that remain represent slavery today. They represent that we can be one nation victorious over the evils of this world. If all you want is to make a statement, you would in much better service proclaiming the good that has come forth and abounded in this mighty nation, the magnificent advances. The real slaves off today come across the Rio Grande, and in hot semi-truckloads are delivered far from their sought after destinations by coyotes into the hands of criminal elitists who would rather you focus on the past and divert your eyes from what is really going on in this nation. You are fools on a fool’s errand, destined for shame in history until you lay down your abominations, turn to the Creator who endows us with certain inalienable rights that no government and no protest can remove. Wake up. You have become part of the problem rather than any form of solution. Quit being a wedge in the heart of America and our love for humankind!!!!!!
Hitler and his National Socialists burned books in order to change and rewrite history in order to control the present. The Democrat Socialists do the same by destroying statues and monuments. Hitler created the Hitler youth movement to capture the minds of the German youth in order to control the future. The modern day Democrat party socialists have captured the American educational system with the same agenda in mind. Wake up America and take your country back. If not with the ballot now, it will as Washington and Jefferson found out, will be with the bullet later.
You ought to realize as you watch current events, that these are the same type of Marxist thugs the National Socialists fought in the streets of Germany in the 1920’s. After the victory of the National Socialists, Hitler sought to minimize the influence of these thugs, a smart move. They eventually won and he was demonized.