Protesters tear down Confederate monument in Durham, N.C.

(UPI) — Protesters in Durham, N.C., pulled down a Confederate monument outside of the Durham County Courthouse on Monday night, videos of the incident show.

Videos and photos of the protest posted social media show the statute being pulled down from its perch with a yellow nylon rope as protesters cheer. Once the monument crashes down to the ground, several people spit on and kick it.

Workers World Party (WWP) is a communist party in the United States, founded in 1959 by a group led by Sam Marcy of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP). Here is a link to their Durham branch on Facebook.

According to WNCN, the statue is meant to honor “The Confederate States of America” and had been standing in front of the courthouse since 1924.

“It needs to be removed,” protest organizer Loan Tran said Monday. “These Confederate statues in Durham, in North Carolina, all across the country.”

“When I see a Confederate statue in downtown Durham, or really anywhere, it fills me with a lot of rage and frustration,” she added.

According to the Herald Sun, 100 protesters who participated in counterprotests against a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday gathered again in Durham to take down Confederate monuments.

“Build a movement to smash white supremacy! Build people’s power! Tear down all white supremacist Confederate statues now!” protest organizers said in a Facebook post.

In 2015, North Carolina passed a state law that prohibits the removal of any “object of remembrance” on public property that “commemorates an event, a person, or military service that is part of North Carolina’s history,” reported the Charlotte News & Observer.

Those suspected of violating the law can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor and face a fine of $500 and 24 hours of community service.

The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments #durham – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 15, 2017

