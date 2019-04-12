Home » News

Protecting Omar: Rashida Tlaib leads attack on NY Post’s ‘painful imagery’ of burning towers on 9/11

Posted On 7:40 am April 12, 2019
Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib FILE - (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Thursday the New York Post is “evoking painful imagery to spread hate” following its cover using a photograph of the twin towers to criticize Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comment that referred to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack as “some people did something.”

Ms. Omar said during a speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations Wednesday that the organization was founded to address Muslims being treated as “second-class” citizens post-9/11.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” she said.

Ms. Omar’s comments led to the New York Post’s cover Thursday, putting her words over an image of both of the twin towers on fire with the headline, “Here’s your something.”

Ms. Tlaib, a fellow Muslim congresswoman with Ms. Omar, blasted the cover for taking her comments out of context and shamed the owner of the paper.

“The NY Post knows exactly what it’s doing – taking quotes out of context and evoking painful imagery to spread hate and endangering the life of Rep. Omar. Shame on them, and shame on Rupert Murdoch,” the Michigan Democrat tweeted.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Democrat, echoed Ms. Tlaib’s comments, tweeting that the cover reckless and said it endangered people’s lives.

“[Ms. Omar‘s] full comments clearly speak to post 9/11 [Islamophobia] Manipulating her remarks is defaming & dangerous for her & her family. Stop with this recklessness. [Mr. Murdoch] this is on you – stoking hate, fear & division, putting REAL lives at risk. Shame on you,” Ms. Pressley said.

Ms. Omar slammed another one of Mr. Murdoch’s properties, Fox News, for questioning her loyalty to the country during an interview.

“When you have people on Fox News question whether I am actually American or I put ‘America first,’ I expect my colleagues to also say, ‘That’s not OK.’ They should condemn that and call that out,” the Minnesota Democrat said. “I took an oath to uphold the Constitution. I am as American as everyone else is.”

Earlier Wednesday, “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade questioned Ms. Omar’s American loyalties following her referencing 9/11 as “some people did something,” asking, “You have to wonder if she’s an American first.”

He later tweeted a clarification, saying he “didn’t intend” to question her citizenship.

6 Comments

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
8:23 am April 12, 2019 at 8:23 am

If Omar does not liked having her patriotism being questioned, then tell her to start acting like an American and not an unhappy Muslim. Also, if she is unhappy here then go back to Somalia. Some how I think she would rather stay here. If so, understand you need to get into our way of doing things not expect us all to become Muslims.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

BajaRon
BajaRon
8:38 am April 12, 2019 at 8:38 am

The imagery shown by the New York Post represents the truth (which is, evidently, anathema to Omar and Rashida Tlaib).

If the truth leads to hatred of evil, then what is the problem? Everyone should hate evil.

But I understand. These 2 ladies are patriots of Islam and they hate America. Therefore they are enemies of this nation and it is completely understandable that they would support those who flew airplanes into the twin towers killing nearly 3,000 Americans.To them, terrorists are heroes to be admired for their work.

If you disagree with them. You are simply an Infidel!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:55 am April 12, 2019 at 8:55 am

islam,muslim its all the same… death to those who oppose us.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)

The Real Truth
The Real Truth
9:04 am April 12, 2019 at 9:04 am

The truth is that on 9-11, 3,000 innocent people were MURDERED by MUSLIMS ! NOT
“Some People”, but ONLY Muslims, and to white wash the tragedy by these 2 women, is a disgrace. They purposely flew those planes into the Twin Towers, and hijacked another plane, in order to hit the Pentagon. Those passengers on that plane were real HEROES, and unfortunately lost THEIR lives, in order to save others.
This tragedy should NEVER be forgotten, and it is INSULTING to the citizens of this great Country, to have these 2 Muslims, trivialize this TERROR ATTACK !

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

ac0522
ac0522
9:11 am April 12, 2019 at 9:11 am

Omar is an ungrateful wretch from Somalia, an oppressive Islam Sharia law hell hole like most Muslim majority countries.

Americans are fed up with the belligerent hostile attitude & complaints of Muslim migrants who beg like dogs to come here to get away from the Islamist terrorist slave masters slaughtering them in their countries but then have the disgusting gall to insult, disrespect & belittle us once they are here.

Nobody in USA is required to like or to associate with Muslims & we can even say we hate Islam & everything it represents if we want to.

We won’t forget 9/11 & we won’t forget that it was despicable Muslims indoctrinated by the Islamic doctrine of genocidal mania who orchestrated & carried out that cowardly attack & it is Muslims who continue to terrorize & commit mass murder in every area of the world that is stupid enough to let them get away with doing so.

I consider it a seditious violation of the constitution for an avowed Islamist to be eligible for any position in our govt due to the well documented malice & threat that Islam poses for any non-Islam governance.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

artw45
artw45
9:25 am April 12, 2019 at 9:25 am

Sorry ac0522, but you forgot, only the lefties have free speech. We need to just shut up and kiss their muslim butts. Except allah, or die infidel! We are just a peaceful religion who wants to behead you.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply