Prosecutors claim Manafort earned $60M from Ukrainian consulting

Paul Manafort earned $60 million from his work as a political consultant in the Ukraine, federal prosecutors claimed Monday in a court filing one day ahead of the former Trump campaign chairman’s criminal trial in Alexandria, Virginia.
“As explained at the hearing, the government expects to prove that Manafort earned more than $60 million dollars from Ukraine during the period at issue and failed to report, a significant percentage of it on his tax returns,” prosecutors wrote.
The filing was made in response to Mr. Manafort’s efforts to prevent jurors from seeing more than 50 trial exhibits related to his political consulting work in the Ukraine between 2005 and 2014.
Mr. Manafort said the exhibits were prejudicial and irrelevant to the case. He is charged with multiple crimes for allegedly failing to report his Ukrainian income, tax evasion and bank fraud.
Prosecutors said in court filings that the evidence, which includes “memoranda, emails, and photos” shows Mr. Manafort earned more than he claimed on his tax returns. The evidence will also demonstrate that he was paid through foreign accounts, they said.
Prosecutors also claimed Mr. Manafort’s motion was overly broad.
“It would also exclude virtually every exhibit containing the name of several key government witnesses, thereby preventing the jury from hearing evidence that corroborates the witness’s expected testimony and demonstrated the witness’ credibility,” they wrote.
Uhh! Is the Ukraine, Russian??
So what. Another nothing-burger!
This.
The Ukraine was invaded by Russia a few years ago. Russia is the enemy of the Ukraine. Any ties to the Ukraine can be taken as proof that there are no ties to Russia.
AND who was he doing refereal work for?? HILLARY or Trump, during that time?
When he was working for Ukraine’s folks, Manafort was doing what any business consultant does, providing advice to someone for $$$.
From all the reports I’ve read, the maximum they can have on him is under-reporting income from foreign sources to avoid US taxes on it. Those penalties are marginally criminal; and usually the IRS processes such through the tax courts. The amounts seem large, and that’s probably why it’s been turned over to a federal prosecutor. BUT, remember, several years ago the federal government [and the IRS by extension] declined to refer this for prosecution….WHY? Was their case so weak or was Manafort in bed with some government agency trying to get dirt on Ukrainian politicians/rulers?
I hope the judge runs this trial fast and “by the book” to prevent lots of MSM lies during the trial, and think we’ll see lots of smoke & mirrors from both sides [or at least attempts at them] to try & convince the jury. I expect a mistrial on the first pass, and probably a second one if the government tries again.
Key word — he earned it. Now go and do likewise for your comparative groundnuts, prosecutors!