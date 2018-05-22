Propaganda Alert: Netflix signs the Obamas to produce films and series

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have teamed up with the streaming service for a multi-year agreement that will see the ex-First Couple produce both films and series for Netflix, the company announced Monday.
The presidential pair’s well of content includes the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features, all set to be produced under Higher Ground Productions.
“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” the ex-commander-in-chief said in a statement. “(Michelle and I) hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”
Michelle Obama echoed her husband’s desire to use their platform as storytellers to the best of their ability, and praised Netflix as a “natural fit.”
The production deal comes in addition to the $65 million deal the couple made last year with Penguin Random House for each to publish one book. Michelle’s, called “Becoming,” is due in November.
The pair is a giant get for Netflix, which has in recent years established itself as a talent powerhouse and has bagged some of the biggest names in the business for unprecedented deals.
The company has largely built upon its comedy empire, inking contracts with everyone from Jerry Seinfeld and David Letterman to Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.
Seinfeld’s deal, which brought along his series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” was reported to be worth $100 million, while Letterman was reportedly paid $12 million for a six-episode first season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” Barack Obama was Letterman’s first guest on the series.
___
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Obama and Michelle will produce communist propaganda for Netflix. I think their first film should be on how great George the communist Soros is!
Netflix is free to pay and produce lies, immorality and racist in a series about Tinkerbell Obama if the want to.
I also am free not to watch anything pertaining to Tinkerbell’s lies, immorality and racist character.
Or better yet, just not watch a DAMN THING netflix makes. CUT THEIR FUNDING OFF, so they don’t have the money to waste in this fashion.
Looks like I will be dropping Netflix and doing Hula . How could any American Company hire teh Obama’s after what all the corruption they had in their administration? Boycott Nexflix. They hired the Obamas to make documentaries for them. Would you trust anything the Obama’s said after this?
Confirmed: FBI Inserted Mole Into Trump Campaign
ultiple media outlets, including the New York Times, have confirmed that the FBI inserted a mole into the Trump campaign for the purpose of building justification for the investigation that was supposed to have destroyed him before the election.
And all the obfuscation and foot-dragging by multiple heads of the bureau weren’t enough to prevent the truth from coming out.
I was a subscriber to Netflix for a number of years. NO MORE ! ! ! When I learned that Susan Rice was appointed to Netflix Board of Directors, I cancelled my subscription and told them that I was APPALLED that they would hire an ex-NSA official who purposefully told the cybersecurity team to NOT TELL POTUS about the Russian interference in our 2016 election (not to mention her part in the Benghazi scandal coverup, et al ! ! ! ! PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, I urge all current subscribers to cancel Netflix AND tell them why ! ! !
I have since learned that she was appointed to her “…new role on Netflix’s board of directors, appearing to follow her former boss who is in reported “advanced negotiations” to create a series of shows with the streaming giant.” Obama is “…reported to be in talks for a deal that would pay him and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, for Netflix-only “exclusive content” that would be available to subscribers of the digital streaming service.” OMG this Nation is in seriously deep do0-doo! ! ! ! !
Hold the hell on WHEN was Susan rice appointed?? That’s news to me.
AND makes me glad i never GOT NETFLIX.
yes if Netflix wants to do this, they won’t use my money to do it.
GAG A MAGGOT!!! I want to vomit after only 30 seconds of his lying mouth.. NO WAY I WILL EVER WATCH ANYTHING WITH HIM IN IT… NO WAY!!
he is a disgusting evil criminal.. he will brainwash the people who watch him… with his lies and his hate for this country…
Agree. MamaCat! Every time I feel the slightest bit of annoyance or embarrassment at something President says, I remember how wonderful it is not to have to look at Obozo and hear his condescending pattern of speech. Gag a maggot, indeed!!!!!
I am sure that Dr. Goebbels is looking on from Hell with pride and admiration for the Obama Ministry of Propaganda. Damned shame, I have used and enjoyed Netflix since the early days. Oh well, Sling, Hulu and others are popping up all over the place. Bye-bye, Netflix.
Wow, I can hardly wait,……no, seriously,………to heave.
I am not waiting to heave.
The series will be called “How I made the white house a home for dead beats”.
Well, folks, the Obamas, champions of Socialist/Marxist ideology showing their “practical” side by plucking the fruits of Capitalism that will obviously serve to enrich them personally even more than they already have become through cronyism and who knows what nefarious schemes and associations. How great is America, huh? A community organizer, a bi-racial Black Nationalist, a hater of America and its history, a racist, a character with NO positive accomplishments, never public release of academic records, how he gained acceptance to such prestigious schools, how, as President of the Harvard Law Review, he left no legacy, how, as POTUS, he did more to divide the country, pitting race against race, class against class, (all Alinsky’s Program), whose “legacy” has nearly been obliterated, but not out of any animus, but because all he did was decidedly bad for America. The MSM NEVER ASKED.
Yes! WE The People will get to watch them get donned in orange jumpsuits- THAT I WILL Watch!!
God reveals secrets…NO body is too big to fall…and the Storm IS Coming!! Yeehaw!!
Right on, Terry:
Luke 12:2-3 New International Version (NIV)
2 There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed or hidden that will not be made known.
3 What you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight,
and what you have whispered in the ear in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the roofs.
Good job! I just cancelled my Netflix account.
Hope you told them WHY!
It was bad enough that we were forced to endure eight years of the mainstream media’s effusive praise for all things Obama. I had hoped this insane obsession with Barack and Michelle Obama would dissipate after Trump became President but the Obama personality cult is now stronger than ever. The only good thing about the Obamas today is I can limit my exposure to their over-hyped greatness by staying away from the entertainment news.
I can just IMAGINE the kind of “films and TV shows” this pair of America-hating COMMUNIST SOCIOPATHS will produce. Yet ANOTHER way to brainwash and propagandize gullible Americans. NETFLIX should be PROFOUNDLY ASHAMED of ENABLING this COMMUNIST BS.
Since supposedly Susan Rice is on the BOD there, i feel they WILLFULLY WENT INTO THIS knowing full well what they are getting into, so i think they have no shame left.
Really? Why in the he!! would they do this? No Thanks, I seek entertainment elsewhere!
Obama can’t produce anything while in prison. I think this will be a mini-series.