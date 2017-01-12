Prominent figures demand U.S. leave the U.N.

Numerous leaders – from both sides of the party line – are calling for the United States to leave the United Nations (U.N.) and discontinue its funding in reaction to the so-called global peacekeeper’s anti-Israel resolution.

After the U.N. Security Council passed its resolution condemning Israel for building settlements in the West Band and East Jerusalem, more and more key influential figures across the country are insisting that America completely withdraw from the U.N. – a movement that begun soon after the Obama administration refused to veto it on Christmas Eve. A number of prominent detractors argue that the incoming Trump administration should go even further and kick the U.N. headquarters out of the U.S.

With more than one-fifth (22 percent) of the U.N.’s budget derived from U.S. funding, WND reports that such a move by President-elect Donald Trump – once he assumes office on January 20 – would prove devastating to the U.N.

The list goes on and on …

One major vocal critic of the U.N. in political circles is Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), who has gone as far as drafting a bill to end the flow of funds to the global agency until it completely retracts its resolution condemning the Jewish State. Not stopping there, the GOP leader’s proposed legislation also calls for an end of all U.S. funding that works to help any foreign government that recognizes Palestine as an independent state.

“[The resolution is] anti-Semitic [and the Obama administration typically supports] bullies over victims,” Gohmert declared, according to WND. “[Israel is] the only place Muslims have complete freedom in the Middle East.”

One of Israel’s staunchest supporters in the political world, former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-Ark.), insists that the U.S. should use the billions of taxpayer dollar it currently invests in the U.N and allocate it to help American soldiers who have risked their lives serving “under the American flag.”

“We are getting zero benefits [from the U.N.],” the former Republican presidential nominee told Eric Bolling on The O’Reilly Factor. “And we are getting embarrassed by the actions of the U.N. That’s money that ought to be spent on American servicemen and servicewomen, and I hope Donald Trump makes it one of the first acts of his presidency.”

One member of Trump’s transition team who used to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, contends that all contributions to the U.N. must end if the incoming administration cannot repeal the resolution.

“Personally, what I would recommend to the president-elect is once he takes office, he should say this resolution is illegitimate and the United States is going to seek to repeal it … If that fails – and that’s the most likely outcome – we should cut our contributions to the United Nations … until this resolution is repealed,” Bolton expressed to Fox News, saying that the 14 nations voting for the resolution should suffer the consequences. “It’s just extremely distressing that even Great Britain didn’t abstain on this resolution, and it shows just how much difficulty there is in the United Nations to try and carry out a coherent American foreign policy.”

Also in the political arena, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) says that it makes no sense that the U.S. continues to financially support a global entity that opposes it virtually every step.

“[American taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to] bankroll an international organization that works against America’s interests around the world,” Rogers argued. “The time is now to restore and protect American sovereignty and get out of the United Nations.”

Agreeing that American tax dollars should not fund anti-Semitism, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) encouraged the U.S. Congress to rally behind Israel.

“[Congress] should end U.S. taxpayer funding for the United Nations unless – and until – the U.N. reverses this anti-Israel resolution,” Cruz asserted, according to WND. “And I believe there will be considerable support in Congress – I hope in both parties – to do exactly that.”

He took to Twitter on Christmas Day to let his support for Israel be known.

“Spoke w/ Israeli PM @netanyahu tonight to wish him Happy Chanukah & assure him of strong support in Congress,” Cruz tweeted the day after the U.N. resolution passed. “No US $ for UN until reversed.”

Taking Israel’s side on the matter, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-Alaska) publicly declared that the U.N. works in direct opposition to American interests.

“[The U.S. should] get the heck out of the U.N. and get the U.N. out of the U.S,” she exclaimed in her support of the #USexit movement, according to Breitbart.

The former Republican vice presidential nominee likened the call to leave the U.N. to the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union (EU) via Brexit.

“I think many of us have called for America to really step up and consider what it is that we are funding and supporting via the U.N., and how it works so hard, really against U.S. interests, and just saying – look what the U.K. just did,” Palin expressed late in December, according to Rawstory.com. “This is such an encouraging time, where it’s not just us, but those across the pond, too, [who] are understanding that their nation’s sovereignty and security are on the line here – with the ties that bind us to interests that really don’t further our agendas.”

Former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says he objects to the U.S.’s willingness to fund any agency that idly stands by while renegade regimes bash the U.S. – its biggest financial supporter.

“[I don’t want to pay for an organization that allows] two-bit Third World countries with no freedom to attack us and complain about the United States,” the Kentucky senator shared, according to WND. “There’s a lot of reasons why I don’t like the U.N., and I think I’d be happy to dissolve it.”

In a vow to shut down all of America’s financial contributions to the U.N. – barring a repeal of its resolution – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R.-S.C.) made it clear when speaking with The Hill that more anti-Semitic action from the global agency is simply not tolerable. He also noted that paying the U.N., despite its lack of accountability to anyone – is unconscionable.

“It’s that important to me – this is a road we haven’t gone down before,” Graham said on CNN. “If you can’t show the American people that international organizations can be more responsible, there is going to be a break. And I am going to lead that break. [I will work to] leave no doubt about where America stands [on matters concerning Israel and the rest of the Middle East].”

Agreeing with Graham’s newly proposed measure 100 percent is Vietnam War veteran and former GOP presidential nominee Sen. Joh McCain (R-Ariz.).

“Sen. Graham is leading on that, and I’m with him every step of the way,” McCain expressed on BuzzFeed.

Media and academia opposition

Fox News Contributor Charles Krauthammer insists that the U.N. works against peace and justice – not for it.

“[The U.N. spends its time] trying to attack the only Jewish state on the planet [and] undermining the United States and democracy,” the syndicated columnist contended on Fox News Channel’s Special Report two days after the resolution. “We’re paying an organization that spends half its time – more than half its time and energy and resources and bureaucracy – trying to attack the only Jewish state on the planet, a tiny little spec, while genocide, mayhem, murder [and] terrorism is going on all over the world. [The U.N. has] an obsession that – to an outside observer – appears to be insane. Why are we doing this? And the rest of the time is spent undermining the United States and democracy and our allies around the world. It is as an organization that exacerbates tensions … it does not assuage them.”

He pointed out the irony that the U.N. was “born in hope – [at] the end of the Second World War,” while today, it perpetuates disharmony and global chaos.

“It turned out to be a disaster,” Krauthammer stressed. “[I support] any move to minimize our support for it – any move to get it out of the US … Imagine if headquarters were in Zimbabwe. The amount of weight and coverage it would get would be zero. I think that’s good real estate in downtown New York City, and Trump ought to find a way to put his name on it and turn it into condos.”

WND Founder, CEO and Editor Joseph Farah also made his strong support for Israel and against the U.N. be known.

‘[The U.N. is] a massively corrupt and hopelessly broken institution,” Farah expressed. “If ever there was a time and the right opportunity to put this on the front burner of a new administration that clearly opposes the kind of globalist vision that the U.N. offers and promotes, this is it. Enough is a enough! Why are we supporting this twisted, anti-Israel rogues gallery with our tax dollars and debt? Why do we continue to permit them to operate within our country? If Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress don’t seize this moment, a future administration will undoubtedly humiliate the U.S. and our allies, again, through the auspices of the United Nuisances.”

On the academic side, even the celebrated liberal professor from Harvard University, Alan Dershowitz, maintains that America must “threaten to defund the United Nations” if it seeks to pursue justice in its foreign policy.

“There is an automatic anti Israel bias at the U.N,” Dershowitz expressed on The Joe Piscopo Show, Dershowitz, according to Breitbart. “Consider the following story – this happened less than a year ago … the head of the U.N. Ban Ki-moon put Saudi Arabia on a blacklist of countries that mistreat children during wartime, and the head of the Saudis called Ban Ki-moon and said unless you take us off of the blacklist, we will stop sending money to the U.N., and Ban Ki-moon said alright and he took them off the blacklist. So money counts at the U.N. And so what the United States should do now is threaten to defund the United Nations – unless the United Nations stops showing this incredible bias against Israel. Forty resolutions this year against Israel, four against the entire rest of the world at a time when Syria is imploding – when Russia took over the Crimea. So many violations of human rights are occurring in the world … That shows you something about the bias of that U.N. building.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]