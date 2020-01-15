Project Veritas: Sanders staffer says ‘cities burn’ if Trump reelected, predicts violence at DNC

A Project Veritas video released Tuesday showed a man identified as a campaign organizer for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernard Sanders saying “cities burn” if President Trump wins reelection and predicting violence against police at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Asked what would happen if Mr. Trump is reelected, the man described as Sanders campaign field organizer Kyle Jurek said, “F—ing cities burn,” adding, “I mean, we don’t have a lot of time left, we have to save f—ing human civilization.”

In the undercover video, the first in the Project Veritas #Expose2020 series, he also expressed support for ideological reeducation Trump voters; compared such Americans to Nazis; praised Soviet-style gulags; and predicted police would be “beaten” in riots at the party convention.

“We’re going to make 1978 [1968] look like a f—ing Girl Scout f—ing cookout,” he said, adding, “The cops are going to be the ones that are getting f—ing beaten in Milwaukee. They’re going to call out the National Guard for that s—t. I promise you that.”

He was apparently referring to the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago where police clashed with protesters.

“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination, or it goes to the second round at the DNC convention, f—ing Milwaukee will burn,” Mr. Jurek said. “It’ll start in Milwaukee, and then when the police push back on that, other cities will just f—ing (explosion sound).”

In the video, Project Veritas President James O’Keefe displayed Federal Election Commission records showing that Mr. Jurek has worked for six months for the Sanders campaign, earning about $11,000, and that he was employed briefly by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in 2018.

Project Veritas also posted a Sept. 21 tweet by Sanders Iowa field director Brooke Adams showing a photo of Mr. Jurek and describing him as one of the campaign’s “top tier organizers.”

Looks like Kyle Jurek has worked with Iowa Co Field Director @brookew_adams and the Sanders Campaign called Kyle a "top-tier organizer."

“Is Kyle Jurek the true but hidden face of the Sanders campaign? Is the Sanders campaign going to fire Kyle Jurek? Are they going to say he’s a lone wolf or an isolated incident?” asked Mr. O’Keefe in the video.

The Washington Times reached out to the Sanders campaign for comment but received no reply. Top campaigns for the party presidential nomination typically have hundreds of paid staffers.

In the video, Mr. Jurek said that Trump supporters would need to be re-educated, comparing them to Nazi supporters at the end of World War II, and expressed support for Soviet-style gulags, which he said were “a lot better than what the CIA has told us.”

“Greatest way to break a f—ing billionaire of their privilege and the idea that they’re superior: Go out and break rocks for 12 hours a day,” Mr. Jurek said. “You’re now a working-class person, and you’re going to f—ing learn what that means, right?”

Asked in the video whether “some of these MAGA people could even be re-educated,” Mr. Jurek replied, “We gotta f—ing try,” adding that such reeducation was an aim of Mr. Sanders’ call for free tuition at public universities.

“So like in Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi party, there was a s—t-ton of the populace that was f—ing Nazi-fied,” Mr. Jurek said. “Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f—ing people to not be Nazis. We’re probably going to have to do the same f—ing thing here. That’s kind of what Bernie’s whole ‘hey, free education for everybody,’ because we’re going to have to teach you not to be a f—ing Nazi.”

Mr. Jurek aligned himself with antifa, saying that Trump supporters are “scared f—ing senseless of anti-fascists” and that “the only thing that fascists understand is violence.”

He added that, “There’s a reason Josef Stalin had gulags” and that “gulags were actually meant for, like, reeducation.”

The video also showed him taking shots at less radical liberals and media outlets, saying, “Walk into that MSNBC studios, drag those m———ers out by their hair, and light them on fire in the streets.”

If “they f—ing take Bernie from us,” he said, “then we have nothing else left to lose.”

Project Veritas has been accused by critics of deceptively editing its undercover videos, which Mr. O’Keefe denies.

