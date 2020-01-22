Project Veritas exposes another radical, pro-gulag Bernie staffer: ‘Guillotine the rich’

Project Veritas has apparently snared another pro-Soviet, pro-gulag Bernie Sanders campaign staffer, this one saying in a hidden-camera video released Tuesday that he was ready to “get armed” for the “revolution” and musing about sending Republicans to “reeducation camps.”

The footage featured a man identified as “paid” South Carolina field organizer Martin Weissgerber was posted a week after the release of video featuring radical Iowa field organizer Kyle Jurek, part of the undercover journalism outfit’s #Expose2020 series.

In the video, Mr. Weissgerber described himself as a communist and said that he was in contact with groups that planned to hold mass “yellow-vest” protests like those that have roiled France if Mr. Sanders loses.

“I’m already on Twitter, following numerous groups around the country that are ready to organize yellow-vest protests,” he said over a beer at a restaurant. “I mean, I’m ready. I’m ready to start tearing bricks up and start fighting. I’m no cap, bro. I’ll straight up get armed, I want to learn how to shoot and go train. I’m ready for the f**ing revolution, bro.”

Mr. Weissgerber added, “I’m telling you. Guillotine the rich.”

The Washington Times has reached out to the Sanders campaign for comment. After the release of the Jurek video, Iowa state director Missy Rebik tweeted that Iowans “don’t care about political gossip,” but did not directly address the staffer’s comments.

Top presidential campaigns typically hire hundreds of paid staff who do not speak for the candidate, but the back-to-back videos come as an indication that the campaign has become a magnet for left-wing extremists, said Project Veritas president James O’Keefe.

“Perhaps the reason they are not issuing a response is they know these are not isolated incidents,” said Mr. O’Keefe on the video. “They know these people are not unique in their thinking. They know that more is coming.”

Mr. Weissgerber locked his Twitter account after the video’s release, but the Post Millennial reported that he previously attended Boston University and posted screenshots of anti-Israel, anti-Trump and anti-police tweets.

In the footage, Mr. Weissgerber broached the idea of having a Sanders administration disband the legislative and judiciary branches, and operate a de facto dictatorship in the name of addressing issues like climate change.

“So do we just cease, do we just dissolve the Senate, House of Representatives, the judicial branch, and have somebody like Bernie Sanders and a cabinet of people make all decisions for the climate?” he asked. “I mean, I’m serious. We can’t address the immediacy of the climate change that’s occurring.”

He also championed the Soviet Union, saying it was “not horrible,” and supporting the concept of sending billionaires to gulags to build roads, dams and bridges.

“We have a joke that, people we don’t like, we say send them to the gulag. What will help is when we send all the Republicans to the reeducation camps,” Mr. Weissgerber said with a laugh. “Can you imagine Mitch McConnell? Lindsey Graham?”

He credited his left-wing parents and college education with forming his views, saying, “I only learned this sh*t in college when I started studying the Soviet Union.”

Mr. Sanders may be a democratic socialist, but Mr. Weissgerber said the Vermont senator was “center-left to me” and that he has “transformed this nation whether he wins or not.”

“What Bernie did was he inspired people, he created a movement that started to flood Washington,” said Mr. Weissgerber. “Democratic socialists are running all over. There’s so many democratic socialists running in 2020.”

Project Veritas has been accused by critics of selectively editing videos, which Mr. O’Keefe has denied.

