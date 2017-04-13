Professor Who Wants Trump to Hang Faces Probe

Fresno State University said they will fully cooperate with any federal investigation after a professor posted a series of Twitter messages calling for President Trump to be hanged and for Republicans to be executed.
“To save American democracy, Trump must hang,” Professor Lars Maischak wrote on his Twitter account in February. “The sooner and the higher, the better.”
“Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet?” the professor asked in an earlier tweet.
Fresno State President Joseph Castro said the professor’s comments, first reported by Breitbart News, “warrant further review and consideration.”
“Professor Maischak’s personal views and commentary, with its inclusion of violent and threatening language, is obviously inconsistent with the core values of our University,” Castro wrote on the university’s website.
Good old Professor Lars, “To save American democracy, Trump must hang”. Hey Lars COMMMUNIST LIAR, what kind of Democracy do you support, when you do not support freedom of speech for Conservatives. The Secret Service should arrest you, Lars LIAR COMMUNIST and throw you in a hard labor camp for the rest of your life! Lars the safe space, microaggression DIAPER HEAD.
Exactly right. Lars is a typical leftist liar and is lying that he cares about democracy.
Do any of these idiots get it? Just how long do they think this can go on without some sort retaliation and punishment for their spiteful words? Truly amazing that supposedly intelligent people can be so stupid. Ah, well, hopefully the example is about to be set and the snowflakes will begin to see that words, indeed, have meaning. And as the saying goes, better season your words well because you never know when you will have to eat them. Hopefully, “prof” Lars Maischak is about to learn.
Hopefully, they throw that idiot in prison for soliciting violence against the President! Stupid Libtrash like that should be imprisoned or exiled from the country permanently!
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you…How high would the Professor like to hang??
The problem with that is that Lars does not believe that but believes do unto those who disagree with you politically that which you would not do to those who agree with you politically. Otherwise, Hillary would be in prison now.
It’s common knowledge that there are limits on free speech, and the professor’s disgusting comments clearly cross the line. I agree with Todd Starnes–the professor should be fired for inciting violence against the president and fellow Americans.
I think it is time to #DTS at all the US colleges. These liberal wackos have been corrupting our children long enough. #Hang ’em High”!
Jail him and fire him he should not be teaching anything.
Does this wacko know that we actual Americans simply hate him back? And that if he wants to have a real fight we American military men would be pleased to take care of the problem IF/WHEN our commander-in-chief “President Trump” should give us the order?
But kudos to usually biased ABC for reporting this which they would ordinarily ignore.
phd’s are full of knowledge they got from someone else. Not an original thought in the head full of lead.
Beyond pathetic and why Big Education should be investigated. The reason demonrats want free education for all is so kids will go to universities and be indoctrinated by asswipes like this idiot.
And yes. The prof is a full-on idiot…
we had enough yet?
When the left gets caught saying F’ed up stuff they merely call it satire & good to go.
This is the kind of hate talking we get when our universities have been filled with professors who have become Socialist/Communists thinking people. Obama and his agenda is showing through very clearly now all over this country from schools and universities that his administration adhered to in 8 years. We have to turn this hateful far left progressive agenda around. This man should be thoroughly investigated and tried in court for his speech.
Maybe Lars the PhD (piled higher and deeper) should be deported to the dictatorship of our choice. Send him to North Korea. He’ll find out real quick what his “freedom of speech” will get him there.
I think the best way to handle this situation is to fly this jerk to the White House and let him stand in front of Trump in front of full media coverage and watch him either **** in his pants (most likely) or completely embarrass himself, faculty and administration with a ridiculous rant that will be hung around his neck like a video albatross.
The next person at the podium should be that decrepit dingbat Maxine Watters. Let the entire world see “Progressives” for what they really are – either lunatic loudmouths or cowards.
Prof Lars is in freak out mode because he has no concept of checks and balances. He feels that the Presidency is a Monarchy, maybe because that’s the way his Messiah Obama acted in the Presidency. Trump has even less help from the Repubs than Obama had from his sycophant Dems. If Obama could not destroy America, cheer up. Trump won’t either. All college profs, repeat after me, “America is governed by the Constitution, not the President…” Repeat 10 times each morning and evening before bed time.
All teachers and professors who express a political viewpoint should be fired. Too many of them bully and penalize students who do not bow to their political agenda. Any school or university that allows teachers to persecute students who do not hold their political views should lose all government funding.
Expressing it is one thing, but forcing it on their students is another.
Seditious statements and threats like this should be dealt with harshly by Secret Service. This man should be arrested and charged with a criminal offense and be compelled to go through the criminal justice system. This person also does not belong in a classroom teaching young people. Fresno State should fire this individual immediately.
If anyone thinks that we shouldn’t take this seriously, just remember that nobody took John Hinkley seriously when he said he wanted to shoot President Reagan to “impress Jody Foster”!!!
“Professor Maischak’s personal views and commentary, with its inclusion of violent and threatening language, is obviously inconsistent with the core values of our University,”
If that’s true, then this is the first University to make such a statement. And I certainly hope it’s not the last.
By the way, what is a Ph.D. F ? I know what I’d like to think of what the “F” stands for but that would be totally inappropriate for this forum.
When are we going to get it and pass a Sedition Act that would give such anarchists a place to voice all their murderous thoughts without us, U.S., having to listen to them any longer? Gitmo would be a great place. I am sure that this brilliant, but gutless PhD will drop back 15 and say “I was just kidding” when Homeland comes a calling to the University. Sedition. Pure and simple. Time to have a law with teeth against such hate. I am absolutely certain that if some Conservative suggested that we would be much better off if Obama was gone that the thought police would have been all over the University! This is not just disagreement with policy. This is seething hate with the intention of murder.
This is, after all, californication. This “professor” will probably be given a promotion and raise.
Imagine the hue and cry had someone made these same comments 4 years ago? DoJ would have set up camp on campus and had the gallows waiting for the messenger.
This leftist anarchist Democrat professor should be probed. The first probe should be into his cranium to see if it has already turned into mush.
The second probe is to give him a test of ethics to see if he has any remaining.
I hope those probing Lars are not his leftist snowflake peers at the university which is a safe place for all socialists, communists, anarchists, and other leftists.
I also hope the probe is conducted by the U.S. AG Sessions or the Secret Service.
Charge Lars for threatening the President Trump, other felonies and fire him, setting an examples for Law & Order.
Hmmm………I wonder if social media counts nowadays…..
18 U.S. Code § 871 – Threats against President and successors to the Presidency
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/871
(a) Whoever knowingly and willfully deposits for conveyance in the mail or for a delivery from any post office or by any letter carrier any letter, paper, writing, print, missive, or document containing any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, the President-elect, the Vice President or other officer next in the order of succession to the office of President of the United States, or the Vice President-elect, or knowingly and willfully otherwise makes any such threat against the President, President-elect, Vice President or other officer next in the order of succession to the office of President, or Vice President-elect, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.
Sure hope his not Teaching anymore, it is ok to have an opinion But not try to teach it.
Rumor has it that UC Berkley has already offered him a signing bonus and a Prius. /s