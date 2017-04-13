Professor Who Wants Trump to Hang Faces Probe

Fresno State University said they will fully cooperate with any federal investigation after a professor posted a series of Twitter messages calling for President Trump to be hanged and for Republicans to be executed.

“To save American democracy, Trump must hang,” Professor Lars Maischak wrote on his Twitter account in February. “The sooner and the higher, the better.”

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives!

“Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet?” the professor asked in an earlier tweet.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro said the professor’s comments, first reported by Breitbart News, “warrant further review and consideration.”

“Professor Maischak’s personal views and commentary, with its inclusion of violent and threatening language, is obviously inconsistent with the core values of our University,” Castro wrote on the university’s website.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.4/10 (5 votes cast)

, 9.4 out of 10 based on 5 ratings