Professor who cheered the death of Barbara Bush demands white editors ‘hand over positions of power’

An award-winning novelist and English professor at California State University, Fresno, has reportedly called on fellow writers to demand that white editors immediately resign from positions of power.
Randa Jarrar, who kept her job in April despite sparking a national backlash for cheering the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, wrote a tweet Tuesday in response to The Nation publishing an allegedly racist poem, Campus Reform reported.
“At some point, all of us in the literary community must DEMAND that white editors resign,” Ms. Jarrar wrote in tweets published by Campus Reform, obtained from her private Twitter account. “It’s time to STEP DOWN and hand over the positions of power. We don’t have to wait for them to [expletive] up. The fact that they hold these positions is [expletive] up enough.”
Ms. Jarrar’s was reportedly responding to the controversy surrounding a poem, “How-To” by Anders Carlson-Wee, published in The Nation that was later deemed culturally insensitive and “ableist.”
The magazine’s poetry editors, Carmen Gimenez Smith and Stephanie Burt, have since apologized, saying they made a “serious mistake” in publishing the poem, but Ms. Jarrar is calling on them to resign.
The “Him, Me, Muhammad Ali” author is still facing blowback from her April tweet smearing the late Barbara Bush as an “amazing racist” who “raised a war criminal.”
“I’m happy the witch is dead,” she wrote, sparking an ongoing petition that fetched nearly 90,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.
Joseph Castro, the president of the public university, said at the time that Ms. Jarrar’s tweets were an embarrassment, but protected speech under the First Amendment.
In this case, a spokesperson for Fresno State told Campus Reform that Ms. Jarrar’s comments did “not reflect those of the University.”
Ms. Jarrar did not respond to the publication’s request for comment.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
When are we going to wake up??? Every lunatic seems to think she or he has a right to demand the world turn on a different axis at their demand. Disgusting. How can television shows be cancelled based on an ill-advised tweet – and these leftist thinkers (?????) can say and do anything. Time for this to be addressed – and by more than 90,000 signatures.
I agree with ya, it’s time we did something. If these people don’t like the USA, then they should go to a country of their choice. Let’s just see how long they last. No punt intended but she ought to loose some of that fat of hers, maybe it’s clogging up her brain.
Not just that, but it’s time WE STARTED protesting and boycotting these schools, who FAIL TO FIRE morons like this, when THEY’ve been calling for conservatives to be fired, EVEN AFTER THEY apologize for what they said..
Time to fight fire, with fire.
She looks like she might have South American heritage. Maybe she’s yet another one whose parents or grandparents were allowed into the US without proper vetting, with damaging results for this country.
RACIST!!! I DEMAND she resign!! How dare she point the finger at a certain race of people (white), and demand they resign! We don’t have room in our schools for racists like her! Kick her out and tie her up! She is a menace and a poison to free thinking! The university needs to remove her immediately!!
Here is another “useless” drag on society who should have been aborted by her mommy. Somehow the morons make it through.
Randa Jarrar first of all needs to cut out processed food and sugar! Sitting there like a bump on a log giving the finger, the woman is without class, pitiful. She should be hanging out at Walmart. She certainly shouldn’t be influencing young minds with her garbage.
That jarrar needs to have someone walk up to it and give it a good smash either in the throat or across the forehead and make it so that the thing can no longer talk, smash its hands with a sledge hammer do it cannot tweet or use a computer or anything else and then it might just go away, but then again that would not be legal.
When you boil away the smoke and mirrors, this is the direction of the modern Lib. Death to Whitey!
Start by taking Whitey out of power at all levels. Then do a Zimbabwe. Now Whitey is gone. See how easy that was?
the dark side of the FAT is strong in this one!
may she gag on a pork chop.
Absolutely. The picture provided is misleading. She almost looks cute in this pic.
Here’s a more realistic view of this disgusting Libtard’s appearance.
LINK
She’s a walrus-saurus. Hey Hillary, you’re going to need to eat more deep fried pork chunks if you want to compete with Randa “You gonna eat that?” Jar Jar.
Class act all the way, tubby.
Demented cow. The true face of the democrap party. Go chew your cud and shut up.
Just to think when i was in HS, i actually was CONTEMPLATING going to CAL state fresno, for higher education.. Glad now, i didn’t!
Maybe she should turn herself over to the pig farmers. She would look good on a spit with an apple in her mouth. What an ugly angry person she is.
And pray tell, who’d want to eat her?
Maybe the Cannibal Cafe in LA could make use of her.
The liberals who eat there probably love her.
This lady is out of her mind. What the heck does she think that she can demand that white people can just resign from their position. Look who’s being racist. By the way she can go back from wherever that hell she came from.
That thing falls far short of my definition of a lady.
Let’s just hope, all those white editors, BLACK LIST HER and her fellow moron ‘authors’..
Typical nonsense from those who demand freebies for everyone. Power is never given away, it must be taken, and snowflakes like her don’t have the intestinal fortitude to take anything. That’s why she wants it to be given.
Good grief, what a horror. Look at the scum we have allowed into our country. Good old California, she fits right in. This is a visual argument in favor of the full burkha. MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
“An award-winning novelist and English professor….” Think I have ‘seen’ that novel, it was an autobiography, “How I Learned to Eat Feces and Enjoy It!” Proof, that eating that stuff causes ‘insanity!!’
I wanna know what novels she’s supposedly wrote.. SO I KNOW which ones to avoid like the plague.
Oh, I don’t know. Got any liberal family members? It might make a great Christmas gift for them! They couldn’t say they didn’t like it, since she’s one of their own.
We have several liberal family members … I’m thinking about this!
She should be fired and tarred and feathered like they did in the old days and run out of town on a rail.
Just make sure that, that thing is all but stripped down then covered with hot tar and feathers, the tar will stick better.
There is a special place in Hell for people like this
There is Hell for people like this, along with pedophiles and animal abusers. That’s so that decent people don’t have to spend eternity with monsters.
She needs to fall asleep one night and wake up in Tehran.
That would be near perfect justice.
Heck, don’t put her to sleep, just fly her over, and air drop her out over there..
These people deserve to be shot. But, they know the decent people they verbally attack will never do such a thing… They are haters and cowards simultaneously.
A charlatan with a degree.
Wonderful! 200-proof racism. Congratulations, Democrats. You must be so proud!
Hmmm…is Ms. Narrative implying that Non-White editors are inferior to Whites and must be handed jobs? How delightfully RACIST of her!
She should NEVER be allowed in a classroom again.
IMO she shouldn’t have been allowed in a class room, PERIOD. Let alone ever again.
“award-winning” Really? Awarded by whom, her peers, Al Sharpton, Black Lies Matter, the NAACP, Maxine Waters, Hank Johnson?
“…‘hand over positions of power’”
You bet. MOLON LABE MOFO!
why is this “person” still teaching young people? she looks “white” to me! is she ashamed of herself for being white? people shouldn’t let their children attend her classes! stop paying for classes she’s “supposedly” teaching! she’s teaching alright! she’s teaching HATE!
I often wonder, when parents of kids going to schools, HEAR stories like this, WHY DO they not pull their kid(s) out. Or at least tell the brat, IF You are gonna stay there, PAY YOUR OWN Tuition..
I don’t understand, She is saying WHITE editors must step down. Is she not WHITE? Maybe she meant non-fat white people must step down. Sorry crazy lady – white is a color – and you’re it. Did you mean people of European descent must step down?
A novelist and English professor who cannot express herself without using the “f” word. Oh, yeah, we need advice from her, she’s brilliant.
She and her ilk are very very lucky that the people on the right believe in due process. Sooner or later though someone will reach that point where they have had enough.
I am very close to that as is..
Send her to Castro. I understand Raoul really, really likes pork.
Funny how a poem by a leftist is defended as art, but if its from someone considered as on the right it becomes grounds for firing. We have to start standing up to these racist bullies. Either the rules are the same for everyone or we will destroy this country piece y piece.
Entitlement is a disease for which there is currently no known cure. She has a bad case. It’s even complicated with racism and, judging from the language she uses, ineptitude. Such a pity.
A sow in a dress with a flower in her hair is still a pig.
I demand that ms. Jarrar gain another 400 lbs so that she can’t get through any doors. Then while stuck at her home, she slips in her tub and is never heard from again. She won’t be missed just like the rest of the trashy progressives in America!