Professor Tells Student to Stop Reading Bible

It’s apparently okay to read history books at Northern Arizona University, but not the Good Book.
Mark Holden, a 22-year-old history major, tells me he was ordered to leave a lecture hall after his professor objected to him reading the Bible before the start of the class.
Holden alleges that Professor Heather Martel ordered him to put away the Good Book around six minutes before a scheduled history class. It’s unclear why she objected to the reading of God’s Word.
According to her biography, Professor Martel is a noted scholar who is working on an essay titled, “The Gender Amazon: Indigenous Female Masculinity in Early Modern European Representations of Contact.” She also teaches classes on Global Queer History and Feminist Theory.
When Holden declined to stop reading his Bible, the professor summoned Derek Heng, the chairman of the department. Heng then proceeded to explain the situation.
I can only wonder what would have happened if the student was muslim and the book was the quoran… Something tells me the outcome would have been different.
Doesn’t this amazon woman know about individual freedom to read what one wants on own time..?
I guess that professor thinks “Once you are seated, you are on my time not your own”..
Either that, or he’s one of these Freedom from religion Whako leftists..
What happened to freedom? Class had not started yet. He can read anything he wants. Guess what? This is America. It is not Nazi Germany. Perhaps the prof thinks that by the student reading the Bible, the student is automatically proselytizing. Wrong again. He may read what he wants. This is America.
NAU? Not a university!
Heather Martel is apparently misguided and should be fired!
I’m glad this young man respectfully pushed back and held his ground when speaking to the administrator. What was the outcome of this case? The article does not make it clear.
No it doesn’t make it clear. BUT what it DOES make clear is that the prof has it OUT for anything conservative or christian based.. I mean, come the hell on. HOW is reading the bible even getting into public debate, let alone hate speech??!