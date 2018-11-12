Professor sues Ohio university over transgender pronoun policy

A philosophy professor in Ohio sued his employer last week after the university forced him to refer to a transgender student by the student’s preferred gender pronoun, saying the school’s gender identity policy violates his religious convictions.
Nicholas Meriwether, a professor at Shawnee State University and an evangelical Christian, had offered to refer to Alena Burning, a biologically male student, by the student’s preferred name.
But Ms. Bruening demanded to be referred to as “Miss” and “she” in accordance with the student’s gender identity, filing a complaint against her professor earlier this year for not accommodating her wishes.
Shawnee State University, a public school in Ohio, requires its staff to refer to transgender student’s by his or her preferred gender pronouns.
“They demand this even though the concept of gender identity is entirely subjective and fluid, even though the number of potential gender identities is infinite,” read Mr. Meriwether’s lawsuit, which was filed in the Southern District of Ohio on Monday.
As a result of Ms. Bruening’s complaint against her teacher, the school noted the gender identity policy violation in Mr. Meriwether’s file and warned him against any future violations.
In his lawsuit, Mr. Meriwether’s attorneys argue the school violated the professor’s First Amendment rights.
“Tolerance is a two-way street,” said Travis Barham, counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, a religious liberty law firm representing Mr. Meriwether.
“Universities are meant to be a marketplace of ideas, not an assembly line for one type of thought, but apparently, Shawnee State has ignored that foundational truth,” Mr. Barham added.
A spokesperson for Shawnee State University said the school’s legal counsel is currently reviewing Mr. Meriwether’s lawsuit.
“We value freedom of expression by students, faculty, staff, and visitors on our campus — and provide an educational and work environment that is free from discrimination, retaliation, and harassment,” said Elizabeth Blevins, the university’s director of communications.
Transgender is social BS. There are only 2 sexes. Check it out. If your student thinks he / she is other that what it was born, too bad. If transgender is so OK, then why is the transgender suicide rate so high. Maybe the school should be helping these kids figure out what they are instead of helping them be what they are NOT.
No one has the right to Force someone to say something they do not want to say. If the student thinks they are being disrespected – well – maybe they would be Respected if they were not trying to be something they are not! Respect is EARNED, not commanded. And disrespecting someone is not a crime. Grow the EFF up, snowflake! Either this kid is ‘pretending’ so they can get attention and be part of this ‘movement’ – or they truly have untreated mental health issues.
That’s the thing. Liberals and snow flakes, DEMAND WE respect them, but never show one ounce of respect back. Never have, and imo Never will.
SO since they will never respect us, WE SHOULD never be required to respect them.
“…the school’s gender identity policy violates his religious convictions.” The school also violates human biology. “Institutions of higher learning” (colleges & universities) were originated to convey “Truth” to the ignorant. This gender-bender “university” lies.
Last i looked, a ‘policy’ does not override a guaranteed right from the Constitution.
Since there are only 2 genders and the rest are mental maladies, I support the professor in this case.
Freedom of Conscience is the foundation of the First Amendment; and the Academy was, until recently, its most unwavering guardian.
Marxism ruins everything.
Good on the lawsuit. The insanity of freaks demanding ALL think the way they do must stop!
Mark 10:6-9
[6] But from the beginning of the creation God made them male and female.
[7] For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and cleave to his wife;
[8] And they twain shall be one flesh: so then they are no more twain, but one flesh.
[9] What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.
Xe, xem, and xyr are figments of a tiny imagination.
Oh, dear, it’s not good when the last non-communist professor in America has a problem with his employer.