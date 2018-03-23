Professor quits ‘civil discourse’ committee; working with ‘evil’ conservatives made her ‘miserable’

A professor of philosophy at Siena College has withdrawn from a committee formed to promote “civil discourse” on campus because the prospect of working alongside “evil” conservatives made her “miserable.”In a March 20 email, professor Jennifer McErlean condemned an upcoming free-speech conference, “Let Freedom Ring,” featuring former Trump campaign consultant Roger Stone, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and U.S. Senate candidate Austin Petersen of Missouri.
The email appears to have been accidentally sent to a conservative student, Antonio Bianchi, with whom Ms. McErlean, as a member of the civil discourse committee, was working to organize the conference.
Mr. Bianchi, the chapter president of Turning Point USA at Siena College, shared the email in a Facebook post Tuesday.
He said the professor’s email “exemplified everything wrong with collegiate bias and discrimination against conservative students.”
In the email, which was first reported by Campus Reform, Ms. McErlean said she withdrew from the committee because “it was making me miserable thinking of how to work with students like Antonio!”
She said Mr. Bianchi “greatly exaggerates the number of ‘conservative’ students who agree with his position (they are a small band) and his description of them feeling threatened borders on the ridiculous.”
One of the perks of no longer being on the civil discourse committee, the philosophy professor continued, is that she is now “free to protest at the conference” should a demonstration take place.
If there is not a “wall of people” there to “greet the conference goers,” Ms. McErlean feared some people may come away with the impression that Siena College “is generally happy with the list of speakers,” and there will be “no acknowledgment of how evil these organizations are!”
Other speakers lined up for the conference include Kassy Dillon, founder of loneconservative.com, Nico Perrino, director of communications at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, and Christian Ragosta, a grass-roots field coordinator with the National Rifle Association.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Good riddance to McEarlane, who has no concept of civility (as she proved by her spue about being “miserable”), she’s not even fit to be in Hollyweird (where even worst libtrash do have to learn to work with those they dislike)!
Darkness is ALWAYS defeated by the light. This “TEACHER” is a total hypocrite and obviously can NOT defended the GROUP THINK of the leftist that can NOT think for themselves!! Seems to me the murders of 70 million unborn. promoting DIVISION of the people and putting illegals ahead of the CITIZENS should revise her definition of EVIL!!!!
Another low life left wing pig, who screams diversity, inclusiveness and tolerance. Hypocrites!
Since she had no intention of being civil and no intention of engaging in discourse it is no doubt better that she removed herself. Another ‘tolerant’ liberal.
She is a professor of philosophy and she can’t handle different points of view and thinking? Maybe all her past students should lose their class credits.
what a hagg! she must ride a broom to work.
No, she could not “ride a broom” because owning the broom would make her a Capitalist.
Hooray!!! I’m FOR ANYTHING that makes a liberal uncomfortable!
‘Civil discourse’ is NOT a part of liberal understanding.
and it supposedly teaches philosophy? Pity!