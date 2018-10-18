Professor calls for harassing Republicans at restaurants, sticking ‘fingers in their salads’

The University of Mississippi has condemned a tweet by a faculty member that called on activists to abandon civility and harass Republican senators in public.
“Don’t just interrupt a Senator’s meal, y’all,” James Thomas, an assistant professor of sociology, tweeted from his @Insurgent_Prof account on Oct. 6, the day Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn into the Supreme Court.
“Put your whole damn fingers in their salads,” he wrote. “Take their apps and distribute them to the other diners. Bring boxes and take their food home with you on the way out. They don’t deserve your civility.”
Without specifically naming Mr. Thomas, Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter issued a statement Sunday condemning a “recent social media post by a UM faculty member,” Campus Reform reported.
“A recent social media post by a UM faculty member did not reflect the values articulated by the university, such as respect for the dignity of each individual and civility and fairness,” Mr. Vitter wrote. “While I passionately support free speech, I condemn statements that encourage acts of aggression. I urge all members of the Ole Miss community to demonstrate civility and respect for others and to honor the ideal of diversity of thought that is a foundational element of the academy.”
U.S. Senate candidate and Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel called for “disciplinary action” against Mr. Thomas for the “disgusting” tweet.
“Another threat from another low-life liberal — this time it’s from an Ole Miss professor,” Mr. McDaniel said in a Facebook post, The Daily Mississippian reported.
Meanwhile, Mr. Thomas has remained unapologetic for the still-active post, doubling down on his incivility argument and reposting “fan mail” from angry “MAGA trolls.”
Bingo https://t.co/1GSEBFoRK7
— JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) October 6, 2018
Vote, yes. Please, vote. But when November 7th comes, continue to organize. Continue to show up. Continue to raise hell. Our problems are not only political. They’re economic. They’re social. Voting helps, but by itself is insufficient
— JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) October 8, 2018
Honestly if I put my sweaty salty fingers in some of y’all’s dry ass food I’d be doing you the favor
— JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) October 13, 2018
I seem to have uncovered a secret lair of MAGA trolls
— JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) October 13, 2018
More fan mail pic.twitter.com/Q3vZHaNAr6
— JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) October 14, 2018
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
He’s advocating destroying and/or stealing people’s property (i.e., the food they’ve paid for), and the police aren’t interested in this?
Try that with me and you won,t have any fingers left,if your lucky you might get your hand,minus fingers,back.
You are being too kind…..he/she/they/whatever will be pulling back a stump instead of an entire arm with hand attached.
I hear the sane conservative University cafeteria workers have been spitting in his food before serving. Those who would be emperors themselves hired food tasters or died. Remember Christians, we are taught it’s not what you put into your mouths that condemns and defiles you, but what comes out.,,,,,another reason the defiling secular Dems hate Christians.
Hell of a good way to get his *** beat to mush
Every time one of these neo-Marxist “professors” posts some garbage like this, someone should show up at their house and stick a finger in their ear. And by finger I mean ice pick. I’m sick to death of these people and what they have done and are attempting to do this country. We should take the advice of dissidents of the former Soviet Union and get rid of these off-label communists by any means.
bring it on libtard… I absolutely dare you to do that to me or anyone I see… I will “confront” YOU and I will not give on thought to your safety…
YOU libtards are nothing but cowardly POSs acting all brave in your groups and masks…..
it is time for all normal people.. not only republicans.. to stop tolerating these anarchists and libs… they are absolutely our enemy and we need to deal with them.. they can not be civil and we can not continue to allow them to interfere with our way of life
how dare any employer not fire these creeps
enough tolerance… these people are irrational and trying to destroy all we stand for… it is time to take serious action against these anarchist
Or just admit when you are a Democrat liberal, that you are tolerant of intolerance.
I absolutely agree. After the election, we should turn our attention to these vermin and demonstrate what REAL incivility is.
I bet JT doesn’t stick his grubby fingers in anyone’s salad. He’s a fearful little chicken.
Anyone sticks their finger in my salad will be wearing it when they leave………….
It isn’t time for the citizenry to act…yet! It is time for the congress to act. It is obvious that the Ole Miss administration is not going to do anything about James Thomas so Congress should restrict all federal funds from going to Ole Miss until Thomas is fired for cause. The Mississippi legislature should also cut off all funding for the University until he is fired for cause…but they won’t. Because none of our elected or appointed officials will act, this stuff will go on until one of these insurgents accosts a person armed with a gun and then the insurgent will die. And, no jury will convict.
Hey Prof. Stick your fingers in my food and in a very short time you’ll be missing your teeth. It’s also possible your ears will be modified!
Don’t forget his nose will be removed as well, he may also be missing a few fingers from that hand.
Bear in mind he advises OTHERS to risk the retribution in useful idiocy, but does not risk acting on his own advice. More lawlessness encouraged pawn sacrifices to be made by useful idiots while the Kings, Queens, and advisers of the party remain safe behind the American laws.
Right you are! Just like an old Jonathan Winter’s bit where the Captain tells his men of the sure suicide mission they are about to embark upon. His final words: “Sorry, I won’t be going with you….”
If some idiot put their fingers in my food, you can bet they will end up with a fork stuck in their arm, or maybe even a knife stuck in their side. What this so called prof is saying is cause as many problems as you can, well the same thing can be done to them as well, as they say (WHAT’S BOOD FOR THE GOOSE IS GOOD FOR THE GANDER), actions have consequences and some times those consequences can be very, very bad. This prof needs to rethink what he has been saying before dome one gets hurt in a very big way.
“If some idiot put their fingers in my food, you can bet they will end up with a fork stuck in their arm”
Perfect response
Assault. Deadly assault if consider what could be on hands or under finger nails.
I wonder how soon it will be for a sacrificial libtard to get the message.
They’ll only ever get the message from Bubba when incarcerated in the same cell with him for assault.
They won’t put them in the same cell.
Most likely, with enough eye witnesses, Bubba is not arrested (or released quickly), libtard gets locked up until arraignment, libtard gets heavy bail/bond. Libtard goes back to jail to serve sentence.
Apparently he likes to play with his food and salad with his dirty smelly fingers before he eats it.
So let’s get his home address by getting someone to follow him home and mail or drop off on his property a bunch of nice smelly fish and slimy salad fixings for him to keep him too busy to harass people.
All I can say is that this man is an IDIOT !
THE NATIONS COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ARE FULL MEN AND WOMEN AND TRANSGENDER PROFESSORS WHO BRAINWASH YOUR CHILDREN DAILY.
get your children out of those 100k per year colleges.
indcotrination with out a shot fired.
This clown really REALLY needs to stop smoking whatever it is that he is smoking, and get back on his Dr. ordered medications before some member of the human race cancels his health record..
I think it was John Wayne said “life is tough, its even tougher when you’re stupid”
The University doesn’t approve? How about firing him? Let’s be realistic, we are very limited when it comes to leaders. The bottom line is their master. It won’t change if left to them. I guess we are going to have to do something about it. I’m starting on Nov. 6th and then going from their. Max Daddy is so right. Let others do it – Not Me!