Professor calls for harassing Republicans at restaurants, sticking ‘fingers in their salads’

The University of Mississippi has condemned a tweet by a faculty member that called on activists to abandon civility and harass Republican senators in public.

“Don’t just interrupt a Senator’s meal, y’all,” James Thomas, an assistant professor of sociology, tweeted from his @Insurgent_Prof account on Oct. 6, the day Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn into the Supreme Court.

“Put your whole damn fingers in their salads,” he wrote. “Take their apps and distribute them to the other diners. Bring boxes and take their food home with you on the way out. They don’t deserve your civility.”

Without specifically naming Mr. Thomas, Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter issued a statement Sunday condemning a “recent social media post by a UM faculty member,” Campus Reform reported.

“A recent social media post by a UM faculty member did not reflect the values articulated by the university, such as respect for the dignity of each individual and civility and fairness,” Mr. Vitter wrote. “While I passionately support free speech, I condemn statements that encourage acts of aggression. I urge all members of the Ole Miss community to demonstrate civility and respect for others and to honor the ideal of diversity of thought that is a foundational element of the academy.”

U.S. Senate candidate and Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel called for “disciplinary action” against Mr. Thomas for the “disgusting” tweet.

“Another threat from another low-life liberal — this time it’s from an Ole Miss professor,” Mr. McDaniel said in a Facebook post, The Daily Mississippian reported.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thomas has remained unapologetic for the still-active post, doubling down on his incivility argument and reposting “fan mail” from angry “MAGA trolls.”

Bingo https://t.co/1GSEBFoRK7

— JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) October 6, 2018

Vote, yes. Please, vote. But when November 7th comes, continue to organize. Continue to show up. Continue to raise hell. Our problems are not only political. They’re economic. They’re social. Voting helps, but by itself is insufficient

— JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) October 8, 2018

Honestly if I put my sweaty salty fingers in some of y’all’s dry ass food I’d be doing you the favor

— JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) October 13, 2018

I seem to have uncovered a secret lair of MAGA trolls

— JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) October 13, 2018

More fan mail pic.twitter.com/Q3vZHaNAr6

— JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) October 14, 2018

