Pro-Sharia law middle school worksheet angers parents

After students at a southern Indiana middle school were assigned to study and complete a worksheet that allegedly portrays the oppressive and brutal Islamic Sharia law in a positive light, parents are speaking out in strong opposition.
Seventh graders at Highland Hills Middle School in Georgetown, Indiana, were given the pro-Muslim assignment that spurred several parents to voice their disapproval of it at a recent New Albany-Floyd Country School Board meeting, alleging that it indoctrinated students certain beliefs about the Middle Eastern religion, according to the Courier-Journal.
Sharia law … all good?
The controversial assignment introduces students to Sharia law in a disarming and conversational way.
“The worksheet in question features a passage attributed to a fictional 20-year-old woman from Saudi Arabia named Ahlima,” The Christian Post (CP) reports. “In the passage, Ahlima states that she is ‘very fortunate’ to be living under the rule of Sharia law – which in many Muslim cultures is a strict religious code that governs the way Muslims dress and act. She goes on to explain that she will soon be married and become a man’s second wife.”
On the worksheet, the Islamic garb that covers women from head to toe – which is considered to be a sign of oppression and inequality for Muslim women – is portrayed as something American girls should feel honored to wear.
“I understand that some foreigners see our dress as a way of keeping women from being equal,” the worksheet reads. “But … I find Western women’s clothing to be horribly immodest.”
Parents are concerned that only a pro-Islam view about Sharia law is being taught in the classroom – teaching that does not mention warnings issued by experts on Islam in the West who have alerted Americans and Europeans about the brutal practices enforced through the Islamic law that persecutes women and those not submitting to Islamic teachings.
Muslim propaganda
At the school board meeting, one father compared the teachings on the worksheet to a lesson that extolled Nazi Germany and all that it stood for, while omitting any mention about the millions of Jewish people who were brutally murdered in the concentration camps of the Holocaust during World War II.
“The way that the worksheet is left would be like describing how effective Hitler was at nationalizing Germany and creating patriotism, but leaving out that he slaughtered 6 million Jews,” Dean Hohl, a parent of one of the middle schoolers, contended during the school board meeting.
Another disgruntled parent argued that his daughter’s worksheet was just a little short of qualifying as a “propaganda” piece handed out by oppressive governments.
“If you read that, you would think everything’s wonderful in that world,” parent Jon Baker expressed before the Indiana school board members.
The truth withheld
Needless to say, the blatantly negative aspects of Sharia law are not mentioned to students at the Indiana middle school – including the brutal realities that many Muslim women must face under the Islamic penal code on a daily basis around the world.
“Under some versions of Sharia law, men are allowed to have multiple wives, while women are often stoned to death for adultery or punished for leaving home without being accompanied by her husband, father or closest male relative,” CP’s Samuel Smith informed. “Additionally, women who are not married can be lashed if they have relations out of wedlock. There are also strict consequences for apostasy and blasphemy.”
Also not discussed on the “educational” worksheet was how many Muslim nations deal with those who offend Islam, its prophet Muhammad, and its god, Allah. The recent imprisonment of atheist blogger, Raif Badawi, was not mentioned, or how Saudi Arabian law – modeled after Sharia law – called for him to receive 1,000 lashes in addition to his jail time as punishment for allegations made against him that he insulted Islam in one of his posts.
A comparison between Sharia law and the Saudi penal code was made by the Internet news source, Middle East Eye, which reported that the blogger faced the same merciless treatment that ISIS inflicted upon its victims in Syrian and Iraq.
Using curriculum to indoctrinate, not teach
Hohl said his daughter explained to him that the worksheet was designed to help students identify stereotypes, but he noted from his own experience working in Malaysia that the Sharia law enforced there is not the same friendly law taught at the middle school.
“I’m just not okay with my daughter – or any child that age – leaving class with the understanding that anything about Sharia law is okay,” he insisted. “Let’s tell the whole truth. Let’s help people understand what’s really happening and what the rest of the world is like, so when they are interacting with the rest of their global peer group, we can reduce the likelihood of conflict and misunderstanding.”
After receiving numerous parental complaints, school district spokesman Bill Briscoe notified the Courier-Journal that school officials are examining the curriculum.
Justifying lopsided teaching
Sharon Coletti, who created the worksheet in question and serves as the president of InspireEd Educators, Inc. – the corporation that published it – told the Courier-Journal that that she received death threats over the worksheet in Smyrna, Georgia, where it was also used in the classroom. However, she rationalized the teachings on the worksheet.
“Coletti explained that she developed the lesson over 20 years ago, when social studies standards required that students learn about Middle East culture,” Smith announced. “She said that the fictional passage is based on a news interview she had seen of a Muslim woman who had a positive outlook on Sharia law.”
It was then insisted that the worksheet was intended to be taught in a certain context so that students’ critical thinking skills would be sharpened.
“The initial curriculum called for the worksheet in question to be paired with another worksheet of an Israeli woman offering her perspective,” Smith continued. “The goal was to engage students in critical thinking and force them to come to their own conclusions about Middle East culture.”
According to Coletti, the primary objective for the lesson was to teach students that the Middle Eastern country of Israel has more freedoms than its Islamic neighboring nation to the south, Saudi Arabia.
“If I can shape something so that kids have to decide for themselves – once I get them involved in the situation – they never forget it,” Coletti shared, claiming that the middle school worksheet will no longer be taught as part of the curriculum due to the negative feedback it has received.
Fire these politically correct liberally pieces of trash. If I had kids, I would never send them to a public school. What a change from when I went to school, when we learned reading, writing, math and history and we said the Pledge of Allegiance.
There is not room for Shariah law in our country. We have a long and honored tradition for allowing people to practice their own religious beliefs. However, Shariah law contradicts our Constitution that treats all citizens the same. This one sided introduction about the affects of Shariah law on females is dangerous, Unamerican and despicable! Any introduction should require more complete aspects of this “law” on a woman or girls’ life, not to mention a boy or man’s life. The justification of adding to “critical thinking” skills is ridiculous!
I agree with you, backpacker. My children were sent to parochial schools. Growing up, I went to public school where, along with secular songs, our choir sang songs such as “Holy, Holy, Holy”, and many other Christian songs. God was always a welcome guest. The article did not mention the sexual mutilation that woman have to go through. Of course the Muslim women interviewed by the author of the program would say only good things about Sharia Law. She would have been severely punished or maybe even killed had she not spoke positively about it. I have found the Muslim people in my community extremely unfriendly. I would give them a friendly hello in the small grocery store where I shop but have never found one would make eye contact.
What flipping class was being taught where some dunce thought it a good idea to have these worksheets in the FIRST PLACE?? At 7th grade they are supposed to be starting the learning of more complex math (algebra/calculus), better writing and such.. NOT social politics or law…
So GOOD job on these parents raising bloody murder. AND not only should that teacher who pushed this ‘work sheet’ be fired, but the Dean, the school district’s entire board. ESPECIALLY if they KNEW about this worksheet and did NOT instruct the teacher to get rid of it…
Absolutely. Parents should be storming this school’s and the School Board meetings with outrage at this curriculum. There is absolutely no reason to promote Sharia or Islam especially when there is a groups of people and organizations who decry church and state issues all the time even at Christmas time.
Hopefully, this will change with Trump on board as our President. Too long have Americans been at the mercy of the past administration’s support of Islam and Sharia law. It’s time to eliminate it from our schools, our courts and our federal legislations. America was built on Judeo-Christian ideologies and to accept anything other than those expressed in our Constitution is not acceptable and nonsense.
They’ll just come back from another angle again, and again, and again. War is being waged against this country and her people, and these are the weapons being used against us. Picking away at Christian values and portraying Islam as pure and good. We have communism and Islam tag-teaming us with a president the last eight years who loved both. Forget his words, look at the actions he took and didn’t take. Good for these parents who pushed back.
President Trump needs to push back on Sharia Law and Ban it from all of the United States. If someone wishes to follow Sharia Law they need to exit the USA to a country that allows it. The sooner the better.
Sharia Law will never fit in with our USA Laws!
If nothing else, she should BAN it from being pushed as a good thing in our schools..
MadeinAmerica33:
Do not take this as an endorsement of the barbaric tenets of Sharia law, but under which section of the First Amendment is a president given the authority to ban a religion?
Fire sharon coletti, and revoke her teaching certificate. Maybe she can find a madrassa to teach in.
IMO if she loves Sharia, and especially Saudi so much, Extradite her PERMANENTLY to Saudi.. And see how quickly she comes BEGGING to be let back into the USA>>
Did anyone else notice she said “The initial curriculum…..”, “the goal was….”? So now she she only shows the one perspective. Her “goal” now is what??? That is easy to guess. Fire her!
The education system has become nothing more than a Leftist-owned, monopoly of intolerance.
And promoting the EVILS of Sharia Law, which oppresses countless Muslim women…?!
Fire this propaganda piece of a teacher… and replace her with someone who will teach the kids good things.
Question…….. Is anything about the US Constitution taught at all in K-12 anywhere in the USA?????
Probably. “That it’s evil and needs to be dismantled!”
Apparently not, oldsarge, and there are a few folks many years removed from school who could use a refresher course.
I wonder how much time is devoted to the study of United States Law and the Constitution? Since Sharia is based on religious tenets, why isn’t the ACLU up at in arms over the establishment clause as they are when the Ten Commandments are cited as the basis for most western law?
Same song, different verse,USA is bad, USA is bad!!!!!!!!!!
dicken3, “There is so little good to said about Sharia Law”,that is because there is so little,if any good in Sharia Law.
[why isn’t the ACLU up at in arms over the establishment clause as they are when the Ten Commandments are cited as the basis for most western law?]
Joe, the reason the Anti_Christian commie lovers union is no where to be seen in this, is exactly the same reason the Freedom from religion Nutjobs are no where to be seen. THEY ONLY seem to enjoy speaking out about violations of church and state, when it comes to Christianity and the like. NEVER when its pro islam… NEVER!
There is so little good to said about Sharia Law that it is unnecessary to speak of that good.
Wow, my head is still “spinning” with that teacher’s spin of her ‘lesson’. Funny, there was nothing said about ‘follow-up’ and such w/the lesson.
Simply, put here is what I would have done:
“We are going to study the various religions and laws of the middle east. I will be presenting various “pro statements” from each of the various religions and laws, from Islam – Jewish and Christian. Thus the kids will see the difference and understand what Propaganda is. A full Syllabus is provided for the parents. Comments are welcomed and I hope parents will take this time to engage as well the various religions and the pro’s and yes con’s of each. After this will be studying the Constitution of the USA and the Declaration of Independence.”
Instead the parents got a ‘surprise’ and are RIGHT to be upset. If the goal of the teacher was to get dialog going – well she got that! Hopefully she learned from this some “critical thinking skills” on what NOT to do, next time.
And like i asked in the first post.. WHAT class curriculum even would HAVE a 7th grader learning about this in the first frikken place??
So sick of this C**p! We need to return to Educating our students…NOT Indoctrinating them. Teach HOW to Think, not WHAT to Think. A teacher wants to teach Sharia Law? Do a honest, unbiased comparison/contrast with Western Law…and let the students learn for themselves. If they value and respect the Freedom and Equality that is American Law, they’ll reject Sharia Law all on their own. And what competent teacher still uses curriculum from 20 years ago? Knowledge is always growing and changing. The teacher doesn’t care about the welfare of her students, they are just to be force-fed her values and opinions no matter how detrimental.
If you want to stop this **** from infesting our country, close the mosque’s require integration into our society as a codicil for immigration. If you don’t like that, go back to where you came from.
I don’t see a problem teaching the basics of “Religions Around the World”. If students are not exposed to various ideas of actual cultures around the world how are they to ever determine what is going on – fact from fiction?
That being said, there should be a balanced offering of information sharing information about “Pros and Cons” still factually based and without highly biased opinion to further muddle and distort the tenets and history – past and current – that shapes the people from all around the world.
Since we live in a very small world now with internet, 24/7 news, satellites, etc. it is important that other people’s cultures are discussed so there can be “understanding” with different perspectives.
There’s a difference between teaching what people of different religions believe and propagandizing for a specific religion. As many here have noted, none of the parts of sharia that would be seen as wrong in our society were even mentioned in this lesson plan, and some of them were even slanted so as to seem other than they really are. And, also as some have noted, there’s no indication that Christianity and Judaism would be given the same treatment, or that anyone would be permitted to advance negative views of sharia. One can’t “dialog” if only one view is permitted.
Exactly Columba. Had the “worksheet” been a “Come up with 10 pros and cons of Sharia and Islam, and Compare it with 10 pros and cons of at least 2 other religions”, i might not have had much of an issue.
BUT all we see in this is a “ISLAM and SHARIA GOOD, You Yankee infidel dogs need to accept it”..
America has it’s own laws and beliefs about freedom. Sharia Law is all about control and abuse/torture of the people. There is NO place in America or any Nation/Country that treasures freedom and fair play for Sharia Law PERIOD. If you want Sharia Law to control you,then move to a Country that supports that system/cult and it is NOT America !!!! Don’t like America’s laws then LEAVE!!! Signed,Nam Vet 67-68
Folks either yall read something I didn’t or some you got things really wrong. This Coletti woman wasn’t the teacher. She worked for a company that was contracted to come up with a lesson plan. She also said that the entire lesson plan was not used, if it had sharia law would have been exposed for the intolerant system it is. She is being used as a scapegoat to shield the real PC scum. Find who contracted for lesson plan and why they only used half of it. Those are the ones we need to expose not the useful idiots.
And we are to believe her that was the ‘intended goal’ and that a 2nd work sheet was mysteriously NOT included??
Sorry, but i have to toss a flag on that..
MadeinAmerica33,
Really good comment. This is America, not the middle East!
“… school officials are examining the curriculum.” Good grief!!!!
“Examining the curriculum” … did not they do this beforehand? Or was the curriculum adopted knowing full well what it contained and simply got caught pulling a fast one ( as all school admins and politicians do.)? Which ever was the case, this is another illustration of rampant left wing political correctness at work school systems.
IIRC all school officials are supposed to examine AND SIGN OFF on any curriculum changes. So if they DIDN’T do this before hand, then they failed to follow their OWN RULES and regulations. Which shows either A) willful incompetence or B)outright not caring about the rules.
Either way it shows they are UNFIT to serve as administrators..
” According to Coletti, the primary objective for the lesson was to teach students that the Middle Eastern country of Israel has more freedoms than its Islamic neighboring nation to the south, Saudi Arabia.”
That’s not what I get out of this. What I get is that they are trying to teach that sharia law is a good thing.. that women in the middle East are happy with being treated as third class citizens, being stoned, or killed for the slightest “infraction” that the male of the species decides is a sin.
No, ms coletti.. you are definitely wrong in your thinking. This is a country based on Christian morals and beliefs not islamic muslim garbage.
And if that ‘was the end goal’ to showcase Israelis in a positive light, WHO WAS it then that made the decision to remove the 2nd worksheet/class instruction notes, and ONLY pushed Sharia law as good??
So, they take the ONE woman who loves Sharia law and make a paper on it for MIDDLE schools students to study as a social studies assignment.
But we are NO longer teaching American history in schools?
And these students can come to their own conclusions about Middle East culture, just on that ONE woman’s love for Sharia? Dumb *** ….These are the same administrators who make $300K per year, don’t allow prayer in school, ban the American flag, have safe places to ponder the Trump win. Change cant come FAST enough to the education system. The slogan “Put American Kids First” is good.
akatmom. That is a valid point. Religion (especially anything pro Christian) has effectively been banned from schools.. Just in case it might offend some precious snowflake atheist. SO HOW IN GODS NAME did these school admins think this would be a good idea? OR is it ok to offend the vast majority of Americans?
OH that’s right i keep forgetting. According to liberals its OK to offend/discriminate as long as you are doing it to the RIGHT group (Christians, conservatives and patriots)..
“…she received death threats over the worksheet in Smyrna Georgia……”
While I agree that sharia law is incompatible with our constitution and I personally have a very unfavorable opinion of it, I’m also curious on the silence regarding the death threats.
Christians blurring the line between Christianity and Islam buy issuing death threats to someone who offers a favorable opinion of another religion is noteworthy. The silence on this while condemning the evils of sharia stood out to me. I assume it was just overlooked and not silent approval.
Darby, I agree that death threats should never be approved of, even by tacit consent. However, given the number of fake “death threats” recently exposed as hoaxes in aid of advancing Muslim victimology, I’m not sure I believe her claim about them, especially since a consultant working for an educational publisher isn’t usually even KNOWN to most of the people in a school district.
Technically, she is being paid by someone to advocate something that opposes the US Constitution, no, in reality, she is/was laying the groundwork for snowflakes and other liberal debris for the overthrow of our government. The liberal debris that are in our classrooms today, for the most part, have no freaking idea about America. And this includes the so-called Higher Education caves…..
I sincerely doubt that actual Christians made the death threats. Churchgoers, maybe. Or people who get called Christian because they live in the US and are not identified as something else.
I agree Columba. We have seen FAR too many instances of fakers claiming attacks and threats, such as that muslim student who faked being attacked and ‘threatened with having her face burned” to ever again believe one of these cretins.
HOWEVER, who’s to say the death threads were not FROM Muslims themselves.. Especially since her ‘stated goal was to show via her worksheet that Judaism is much better than sharia law’? And we all know how mudslimes are tolerant of anyone being critical of their rapist goat killing ‘false god’..
Mr. Brisco, the school spokesperson, should have vetted the lesson before it was given to the children. He must be from the Nancy Pelosi school of “you need to pass it before you know what is in it”. Also, why is teaching about the Muslim religion allowed and not teaching about other religions….where is the ACLU when these things crop up? Why is Sharia law even discussed as anything good for anywhere in America? Kudos to the parents for standing up to what can only be an end around the Constitution.
Exactly. If a presentation like this were made about Christianity, there would be an uproar on the left and massive invocations of the “separation of Church and State” mantra.
And time and time again we keep getting shown by these liberal nazis that the ‘phrase separation of church and state’ ONLY ever seems to get applied if its pro Christianity/Catholics..
Muslims are working hard and paying a lot of money to present a positive image of Islam and Sharia law to us, especially the kids. It’s in schools and other media. I wonder how many teenage girls who think it’s a good idea to run off and be in DAESH think they will get to dress like Shimmer and Shine instead of in a burka.
I really have to wonder if being a liberal requires you to have two different personalities. How else could they support the Muslim religion and Sharia Law, while at the same time campaigning for Women’s Rights. There is a huge disconnect between the two ideals and I don’t think any rational, sane person could do what they are doing. That they have a mental disorder seems to be the most logical answer.
You are lucky that I don’t have a child in that class, you would never forget meeting me.
To often I read stories similar to this that makes me question intelligence and morality of our schools.