Pro-lifers find great hope in Senate vote

A leading pro-life group believes that Thursday’s Senate vote on former President Obama’s executive order on Planned Parenthood funding offers a hint of hope for eventually defunding the nation’s largest abortion-provider.
In light of undercover videos of Planned Parenthood and other abortion-providers showing the harvesting and sale of aborted babies’ body parts, more than a dozen states took action to strip the abortion giant of tax dollars. That prompted then-President Obama, shortly before he left office, to take action to ensure the states couldn’t do that.
But on Thursday, the U.S. Senate corrected that action on a 51-50 vote. Vice President Mike Pence had to cast the tie-breaking vote – but only after Republican Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia was brought into chambers in a wheelchair and then a walker to cast his vote against Obama’s edict. Isakson had been absent since late February due to two back surgeries and rehabilitation.
Two Republican senators – Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins – joined Democrats in opposing the measure.
Mallory Quigley with the Susan B. Anthony List says the Senate vote on H.J. Res. 43 was critical for two reasons.
“[First], it’s very important that we undo President Obama’s last-minute regulation – his parting gift to Planned Parenthood,” she says, “[because] regardless of how pro-life they may be and regardless of the will of the people who wanted to prioritize taxpayer funding, it forced states to fund Planned Parenthood.”
Secondly, says the pro-life spokesperson, the vote “proved that the votes exist in the U.S. Senate to send a reconciliation bill that further defunds Planned Parenthood by redirecting their Medicaid funding to community health centers.”
House Republicans recently could not muster enough votes to pass the American Health Care Act, which would have stripped Planned Parenthood of most federal funds. That bill was pulled before being allowed to come to a vote on the House floor.
Now, however, the bill negating Obama’s “last-minute gift” goes to President Trump’s desk, where he is expected to sign it.
—-
President COMMUNIST ABORTION Obama. Hey Obama the Communist, you are mortal like the rest of us. You will die someday and God will be waiting for the murderer that you are! You, Obama, will think when you meet God, because of your big ego, that you are bigger than He (God) is. You are going to have a RUDE AWAKENING!
And then make abortion illegal. Anyone performing one is executed by the same method, so it’s not considered “cruel or unusual”. They’ve performed over 60 million of them so it certainly can’t be called unusual.
Any so-called physician from now on performing one is given a post-natal abortion. They make steel hoops and pull his body parts off surgically. He’s put under so he doesn’t “feel” it. He’s also declared a blob of biological material instead of a person before the procedure starts.
Applies in US, US Territories, any US military outpost worldwide, US consulates, any ship with a US registry, etc.
And any country that still practices it is automatically denied foreign aid. Not like we should be handing that out anyway.
Re: “…Any so-called physician”…
Correction: “Any BUTCHER…”
There is no way in hell this person could pass as a PHYSICIAN…
CALL THE ******* WHAT HE OR SHE IS…
…a BUTCHER!
How can any sane person with a heart and a brain support the brutality of abortion? Planned Parenthood tries to obscure the reality that abortion is the excruciatingly painful murder of a human baby. People need to be educated to what abortion really does to the baby and to the mother. Democrats always say they rely on science when it comes to ” climate change” , but they deny science when an ultrasound shows a baby in the womb.
Reality is the word -obfuscation. That is what is the rule of thumb, in the government, today and has been for the past 80+ years. Maybe, even before that, with a few exceptions.
ob·fus·cate
[ ob-f uh-skeyt, ob- fuhs-keyt]
VERB (USED WITH OBJECT) [OB·FUS·CAT·ED, OB·FUS·CAT·ING.]
1.
to confuse, bewilder, or stupefy.
2.
to make obscure or unclear: to obfuscate a problem with extraneous information.
3.
to darken.
Yep. That is this Congress’s and other departments-EPA comes to mind- dark secret.