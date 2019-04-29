Prison guard’s response to Bernie!
Posted On 6:30 am April 29, 2019
They key to their weak argument is that you’re “denying them their rights”. Like I said, a very weak argument.
Prisoners are already in prison. Just by being there we’ve denied them of their right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”. How is voting absolutely inalienable but liberty is not?
And what about dead people? Should we take away their vote just because they’re dead? I think we all know where Dems stand on this issue. But as soon as you place voting into the category of being absolutely inalienable, then you can’t alienate someone just because they died.
The whole thing quickly devolves into utter absurdity, and needs to be stopped in its infancy – which means the Dem talking points.
See what I did there? Dem talking points are infantile.