Principal Says Trump is Worse than 9-11 Terrorist Attacks

The principal of a fancy New York City private school says the election of President Trump is worse than the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Steve Nelson, principal of The Calhoun School, fired off a hate-filled email to parents blasting the president. He also said Trump’s election would be more devastating than Vietnam, Watergate and the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Junior.
“I walked the complex inner-city streets of Cleveland during the racial unrest of the 60’s,” he wrote in an email obtained by the New York Post. “I was in rural Georgia when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Tennessee. I watched every moment of the Watergate hearings that led to the resignation of Richard M. Nixon. I watched soot-covered New Yorkers grimly trudging north on West End Avenue on September 11, 2001. I am more troubled now.”
Just to put this in perspective, the principal believes President Trump is worse than the Muslim hijackers who flew jetliners into buildings and slaughtered thousands of Americans.
The principal would have us believe that he was more disturbed by Trump’s election than the sight of New Yorkers falling from the sky or the twin towers collapsing onto the streets of Lower Manhattan.
The man is an obvious quack and can’t be allowed to infiltrate such hatred among the students who attend his school.The 1st amendment allows these people to infiltrate our kids with propaganda that could at some point bring this country down.The 1st amendment allows for protest but maybe it needs some amending when there are hints of overthrowing the President Of The United States,there are rebel rousers and anarchists with an agenda with powerful people to do just that and i think there needs to be a line drawn at that point or we will ride off into the sunset.
Principle Steve Nelson should be filling out resumes today! He is your typical raving Radical Psychopath Liberal. To think he’s a Principle & should be a leading example of American schools. What are those teachers like, & are the Children being brainwashed?
What are the parents doing about it ? I would be pulling my kids out of that school, & making sure he receives a summons to appear in court. These are the people we must filter out of society…One way or another..
Hope his is the first school that DeVos pulls the plug on. NEA, Never Educate Anyone? These are Government employees but they can be fired for insubordination. But this isn’t that. It is simple sedition, and the First Amendment does not allow for trying to bring down the government.
“When you are all alone and no one to help, suddenly all the toilet paper will disappear.”
I never heard that one before. Was it Confucius, Lord Krishna or Burma Shave?
I feel greatly enlightened. Thank you.
This guy sounds like a SERIOUS nut case–the kind of nut case who suddenly appears in school one day with a gun, and starts slaughtering students to “save” them from the influence of those EVIL Republicans! Get his crazy behind OUT of that school before this devolves into yet another mass shooting tragedy!
“When you are all alone and no one to help, suddenly all the toilet paper will disappear.”
I never heard that one before. Was it Confucius, Lord Krishna or Burma Shave?”
Seriously? Never had that happen
While all the other things he imagines happening have a zero chance of happening, this does, and while a normal person would know this was still beyond the great and awesome power of Trump, a nutcase would freak out and start crying Trump was after them.
In having to explain this it makes me wonder if there is any correlation between a person lacking a sense of humor and thinking you have to torture someone to get any intelligence
Not saying you are one of them it just made me think of it
Real tears, fake tears. I’m tired of liberals crying. I’m tired of their tantrums. I’m tired of them playing the victim at every opportunity. And I’m tired of their duck-face selfies.
Steve Nelson, another nut case liberal, who belongs in a safe space with crayons and a coloring book, with play dough and a psychiatrist. Then ship this TRAITOR Steve LOON Nelson to North Korea, where he belongs with the rest of the liberal Communist loons.
Don’t forget the fuzzy puppies to hug and cuddle with. Good grief.
Well,this Principle of this private school needs to go because he obviously belittles the victims and their families of this heinous terror attack that has been compared to Pearl Harbor.
I was down at 9/11 with thousands of other first responders (police, fire, emt’s). We lost almost 3,000 people on 9/11. We have about 3,000 first responders that are sick or have died from the affects of 9/11. There are thousands of us (police, fire, emt and construction workers) that are fighting all kinds of illnesses every day. We are burring one first responder every month….and sometimes two. I myself had fought cancer from 9/11.
This F^&KEN principal MUST be fired. I demand he be fired!!!!!
This jerkoff is nothing more than a low life ***!!!!
If he made those comments in front of me he would be carried off by 6.
Thank you for your service!!! Ole stevie the Demented LIB DEMORAT is a HYPOCRITE and I doubt if he has done Any of the things he says, like Typical LIB DEMORATS, just spews LIES like his former LIAR in chief barry and Lying Benghazi CrooKilary!!
Thank Goodness for TRUMP, who is Already making America Great Again and these LOWLIFES like stevie, the Demented DEMORAT, hates it!!! LOL!!!!
Just the OPINION of one small man in a small school. Where did this come from??
It comes from the progressive MSM/GOVT/BUREAUCRATS seeking to divide and conqueror the vast number of Americans, a growing number, who elected Trump – NOT A MEMBER of the New World Order, One World Government, Socialist organizations… all seeking to weaken the resolve of real Americans…. http://bit.ly/2kgWek2
Have you mentioned this to your therapist?
This principal should be fired. Given it is a ‘fancy’ private school I’m sure that there are some Trump supporters among their student families. This is another case of liberal propaganda spreading through American schools and universities. The Nazi’s did this to win over German populations.
Sad to see a person in his authority thinks this way. He must be an ignorant muslim sympathizer that needs to be replaced. Instead he should be showing support for our president instead of acting like a spoiled democrat not getting his way. The parents better wake up to this before it is too late. Trump is the best thing to happen to America since Ronald Reagan because all those after Mr. Reagan were nothing but NWO puppets.
I am sure that this moron is indoctrinating the children in the school with this same insanity. Any decent parent should answer his e-mail with a demand for his ouster and that he be barred from any position within the education profession.
Seriously, leave this poor man alone! Find him a safe space. His email isn’t full of hate, it is full of fear and uncertainty. Dumb ******* NEEDS to be in DiBlasio’s NYC, sheltered in a hoyty toyty school because he would fail miserably in the real world of non-coastal life. Send him to Canada with Rosie and Samuel L. Let him cry in the corner.
There is not much to say about an individual such as that in his position than, Fire him.
This buffoon should be dismissed immediately and then prosecuted under sedition laws. In fact, it’s time to start subjecting all of these moron liberals to the same treatment. Lock them up!
The nutcase who wrote this about President Trump’s election is simply one more leftist, progressive ‘Democrap’ still whining about their loss to Conservative Republicans who truly love this Nation called AMERICA. As I see it, the Democratic Party of today is going to ultimately be the worst thing to strike this Country since 9/11. They’re a party with no social mores, ethics or principles. They are for the most part prolific liars whose evilness is destroying the party from within their ranks. They’re hateful, non-religious followers of SATAN who has a hand in their party’s failure. WHOOPEE & Praise GOD
Just another pathetic Democommie who needs a 3rd eye.
Keeping in mind that this is but his opinion, are there any facts offered or just a usual progressive rant?
This principal, Steve martin is simply following the “dumb down America ) order from “BO”. he has a very responsible position and this personal elevation has has overtaken his common sense that the good LORD has given to all mankind. With the protesters, hate and easy money ( from George sore os ) has destroyed their common sense and turned them into puppets. These puppets would kill their own family as long as their free money kept coming. Steve Marten, on the other hand needs severe punishment for placing hate and murderous thoughts in young impressionable minds. He has the mind of an Aardvark, sticking his nose in every crevice. He is breeding hate and division to the max degree. There are laws in our land that should tie his tongue, but these folks will rebel rather than look at the logic. This STEVE MARTIN is making a decent salary and the position and salary has taken over his better judgement thus he has become a slime ball. JUST SAYING.
GO PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. Whether Steve Martin realizes it or not… DONALD J. TRUMP ….. IS ….. OUR…..PRESIDENT. This is AMERICA, IF YOU DON’T LIKE IT …..LEAVE IT.
I think Steve should be fired and banned from teaching. The hate from this man is beyond belief.
This is an example of the demented, brain-dead idiots we have brainwashing young minds today. Worse than the 9-11 terrorists? Trump is trying to protect us from further attacks, but the 9th Circus is violating the law and placing our safety at risk. I, too, am old enough to remember the communist MLK and his “peaceful” riots. This principal is a disgrace as an American, and certainly to the “educational” system. Remove this communist from his position to influence young minds and bend them in the wrong direction.
Just a liberal Democrat like some said he need a color book and safe space!He should be fired as that is not acceptable conduct for educators to be instilling in the students.That type thinking is what is wrong in America today!
Could anybody out there in Bloggerland explain to me why he’s thinking like this? Is there any justification for this attitude? Is he so brainwashed into the liberal ideology that all opposing viewpoints are the devil. Where is his academic objectivity? Obama was a muslim who hated America, yet we elected him and never in all my reading did I hear such a vicious diatribe against him! The only answer that can overcome this is Christian love. This so called “professor” needs a large dose of it. Oh oh! I forgot. Liberals hate Christians too.
Beg to differ. Extermination will also work. Just ask any passing Carthaginian you happen to see;-) They’re going to start it but we’ll finish it! Semper Fi!!
What and amazing display of falsehood and this is the backbone of
leftist propaganda, their truth is truth of the day for themselves
no matter how damnably irrelevant facts are to their assertion.
Lies are the bedrock of their attack on minds of the susceptible.
Leftists are determined to destroy America from within and use
all opportunities to strike. The end result for them is to be in
charge of everything, control our lives and bring on Fascism with
all of the bloody consequences. The mood of working Americans
is clear in voting in Donald Trump and he is doing just what they
want him to do and he does so legally no matter what the absurd
claims of the traitorous left are. It is just a matter of time
for their distortions and undermining our government puts them
out of action………..William
I would love to see the Conservative parents turn the tables on this clown by (1) accusing him of hate speech, (2) claim they are offended, (3) Create sensitivity training for anti Conservatives that he must attend so that he will not offend anyone in the future, (3) Give Conservative students a day off from school to deal with the trauma he has created along with counseling for offended students who have to see this man every day….. (removing tongue from cheek) Just fire him.
These are the people we need to replace. They are the true danger.
And America wants to know where their children get their crazy Marxist world view… The Principal must be fired and the parents need to take their children out of this school or demand the entire academic board be terminated.
I am still fuming from this story. I really wish this man lost his son, daughter, mother, father or someone close to him. I wish I could take this *** and have brought him down to 9/11 just to inhale the stench of death. That smells still lingers with me to this day and most probably will the rest of my life.
There was death and destruction just like Pearl Harbor. Lets not forget flight 93 and the Pentagon.
The cops, firemen and emt’s rushed into these towering infernos. There were 300 or more cops mustered in front of the WTC and were being ordered into the buildings when the ground started to shake. These cops ran for their lives as did the FDNY and EMT’s…..one of my friends took cover in the wooden newspaper stands and was crushed by the rubble. He lived thank the good Lord.
Two cops I worked with were never found. One cop my kids and his kids played together. Another cop from my precinct suffered a slow and agonizing death from cancer. There were several cops that succumbed to cancer these past few months…..one Chief was buried a couple of days ago from brain cancer. And there are thousands of us battling all sorts of illnesses.
Bo Dietl is running for NYC mayor. The democrats refused to [a]llow him to run. Dietl is a retried NYPD detective and was a great cop. Please support this man for Mayor of NYC.
DeBlasio MUST GO!!!!
There were approx. 3,000 people who would probably like to debate Nelson’s assertions. Unfortunately their clocks stopped working on or about 9/11/01.
I don’t usually resort to name calling but what a jerk this Steve Nelson must be!