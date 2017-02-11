Principal Says Trump is Worse than 9-11 Terrorist Attacks

The principal of a fancy New York City private school says the election of President Trump is worse than the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Steve Nelson, principal of The Calhoun School, fired off a hate-filled email to parents blasting the president. He also said Trump’s election would be more devastating than Vietnam, Watergate and the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Junior.

“I walked the complex inner-city streets of Cleveland during the racial unrest of the 60’s,” he wrote in an email obtained by the New York Post. “I was in rural Georgia when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Tennessee. I watched every moment of the Watergate hearings that led to the resignation of Richard M. Nixon. I watched soot-covered New Yorkers grimly trudging north on West End Avenue on September 11, 2001. I am more troubled now.”

Just to put this in perspective, the principal believes President Trump is worse than the Muslim hijackers who flew jetliners into buildings and slaughtered thousands of Americans.

The principal would have us believe that he was more disturbed by Trump’s election than the sight of New Yorkers falling from the sky or the twin towers collapsing onto the streets of Lower Manhattan.

