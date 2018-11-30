Princeton professor: No human being is illegal, let them all in

A Princeton professor of African American studies, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, said in a tweet about the caravan at America’s borders that the White House ought to “open the border” and “let them all in.”
After all, “No human being is illegal,” Taylor went on, Campus Reform noted.
This is the globalized view of things; this is not a sovereign America way of thinking.
It’s the type of messaging the United Nations prefers — or the pope.
Look at this, from the nonprofit PICUM, the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants, in its “Words Matter” online section: “Calling a certain group of people ‘illegal’ denies them their humanity. There is no such thing as an ‘illegal’ person. … The term ‘illegal migrant’ should never be used because it implies criminality. A person can never be illegal. Migration is not a crime. It is discriminatory. Illegality as a status is only applied to migrants and used to deny them their rights. It has real impacts on policy and public perception. Inaccurate language leads society to accept that people should be prosecuted and punished.”
Those who control the language control the policy, right?
The outright denial of the proper definition of illegal has helped turn the border war from one of law and order to wishy-washy social justice.
Migrants who want to storm across the border without going through the proper channels are called illegal because they’re breaking laws. Put an asterisk by the word “illegal,” though, and suddenly what was once a black-and-white issue — either individuals enter America through legal channels or they don’t — becomes a matter of interpretation, an item of debate and discussion, a lesson for philosophy not law that endlessly circles around questions like, “What does it mean to be human, after all?”
We don’t do that for other crimes and criminals.
We don’t, for instance, debate what it means to be a thief. We don’t differentiate in word definition for thievery that’s rooted in, say, hunger versus greed — that results in the shoplifting of a loaf of bread versus the looting of a television. Oh, the criminal system may regard one type of theft with more leniency than another type of theft. But insofar as calling a thief a thief, and a theft a theft, we stick to basic definitions.
Stolen goods are not undocumented items.
The left has been particularly clever at using word play to shift policy discussions. It’s their particular style of fantasy thinking; apparently, liberals truly believe that if they say something enough, it will become fact, no matter how contrary to fact it really is. Repeat and the truth is rinsed.
But let’s remember: America is a sovereign nation with real borders — no matter what the Ivy League set try to sell.
Migrants who come here legally are legal immigrants. Those who don’t — those who sneak across, or storm across, or fight their way across by pelting border agents with rocks — are illegal, pure and simple.
Calling illegals illegals doesn’t degrade their humanity. It correctly labels their actions and properly calls them out for the law-breakers they are — for the law-breaking activities in which they’re engaging.
Remember, words matter. Simply put, they’re the building blocks for the culture war we’re all fighting.
To quote Bugs Bunny – “What a maroon!”
“Ultra” maroon!
Can’t tell if this racist maroon is male or female, but he/she would call a professor of White American studies a racist too.
Was Princeton forced to allow this racist maroon at their school?
This racist maroon is too dumb to understand that these illegal alien border jumpers will negatively impact many African Americans in the job market and entitlements.
Yet more proof, these so called IVY league unis, are not worth the money, parents spend to send their kids there.
It’s quite obvious you don’t have to have a functional brain to be a professor at princeton.
Another reason not to go to a 4 year college right after high school > learn a trade skill- 2 year course about 1/8th the cost of a b.a. or b.s. – you’ll probably start at around $35k/yr or higher and land that job 1 week after graduation. After he’s worked and saved then get the degree; he’ll have real life experience as well.
I guess those slave buying White guys should have been welcomed into Africa unvetted and unopposed, to socially redistribute the African wealth to Europe and America as they pleased? After all there are no such things as illegals right? Anything goes, let them all in while they take as many slaves out,,,,DUH? I’ll just bet her ancestors wished they had a nice high wall on the Ivory Coast back in the day when those human waves showed up with their ships and their chains. It’s not people’s humanity that is to be degraded, but their inhumanity, which comes in all sizes and colors. It’s not the legals but the illegals and to consider any other item is to create social mischief.
She is not a maroon, we are the maroons, she=has an agenda and she knows exactly what she is doing, while we sit around and let her have a forum to corrupt empty headed future maroons with her B S -one world open borders garbage. She is being employed by like minded trash and being paid by empty headed parents who have their heads up their butts.
Maroon, indeed, porthos! But what else would you expect of someone who is in a BS affirmative action position like “Professor of African-American Studies?” I’d be willing to bet that very “African”-sounding name of hers is FAKE, too!
“Calling illegals illegals doesn’t degrade their humanity.” They degraded themselves by breaking laws.
Just like, if they wanted to be seen as ‘refugees’, fleeing oppression in their home country, WHY THEN SHOW PRIDE IN IT by flying your home country’s flag!
Why the hell would you have pride in a home, you are fleeing:?
Why doesn’t this maroon try to sneak into Mexico and see what happens. The jail sentences are pretty strict down there. But then again they don’t worry about trying to increase the Democratic voting block.
Two American teens found tortured and murdered this week in Tijuana.
Would love to see it – there’s nothing resembling “due process”, “miranda rights”, or protection against “cruel and unusual punishment” in their court system…been there. And the prison guards are not supervised very closely…..
You just can’t fix stupid and she teaches at Princeton. Go figure.
I am seeing a terrible situation with the Professors at MOST of our Universities ! Most of them are very Left Leaning Democrats, and I am finding that they do all that they can to indoctrinate the students to THEIR way of thinking. I am seeing this in my OWN family, and I am not happy about this happening. THIS particular Professor is even BEYOND Left Leaning. She is completely OFF the chart with her very dangerous, and ignorant comments !
This reminds me of a friend of mine that worked in a carpet store part time as a high school student.
On one day a female customer came in and was walking on the different types and at one point she knelt to feel the texture. Just as she remarked on how rich it felt, she passed gas.
“That’s alright, lady! he said. You’re gonna **** when you hear the price!”
The point being you will be shocked to learn that this all starts in pre-schools and is continued straight through college graduation. It is relentless. And it is working. Parental guidance is misogynist and patriarchal. Traditions are racist and repressive. And so forth.
This is why we need to STOP SENDING our kids to these indoctrination facilities…
If they are her brothers and sisters then let them move in with her. Better yet, take her salary and give it to the ‘illegals.’ Bet she’d shut her stupid mouth.
She is not stupid, she and her ilk know exactly what they are doing while we laugh at their”stupidity”
If SHE is an example of the quality of education Princeton dispenses, why would ANYBODY waste their money and time going to Princeton–ESPECIALLY not at the outrageous tuition they charge so they can hire MORONS like this woman and pay them a Professor’s salary to prove how “non-racist” they are!
Hey! Send them all to Jersey! Their infections and diseases will make no difference there. Maybe to her home of record.
That chattering animal needs to be shipped back to where it came from.
And why does the school she works at not have free admission rather than have a gate fee of about $48,000 per year?
And why boundaries, borders for who gets an A, or a B, or an F?
Why not just give everyone an A?
How about your home, can anyone used it anytime they want?
Why not?
You think there are standards for admission to your school and your home is only legal for you to use and others with your permission but illegal for anyone else
What we do know for sure, is paying $48,000 to be taught by her is consumer fraud.
That’s a good point. If by her logic (illogic) everyone has the human right to go where ever they wish, then EVERY COLLEGE should not be able to refuse admission to anyone wanting to go there.
Princeton tuition may cost $48,000 per year for American citizens, but most of these universities gave free tuition plus room and board to Obama and still offer the same free ride to many other foreign born leeches like him.
Calling Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor a professor degrades everyone else, including professors. It would be better to call her (? no pronoun in the article) an illprofessor. She (?) says using the term illegal is discriminatory. The word discrimination is a good word that has been smeared by the history of racial discrimination. Illegals are so described based on their behavior, not their races. Until they engaged in illegal behavior they were not called illegal. No one is correctly accused of illegal entry into a college class, concert, ball game, another person, or a country based on race. I am sure that students in Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor’s classes, even if legally registered, are not all treated as belonging. Are they treated differently based on race, sex, and opinion and thereby denied “their humanity” by KYT?
I cannot believe the once “prestigious” Princeton University has this individual on their staff !!! I think perhaps they should reconsider the amount they charge for tuition !
It astounds me that liberal idiots like this one, get in a position of power with young people. I can only imagine the damage she has done to her young impressionable students! I hope the administration will terminate her for her radical ignorant position.
Don’t hold your breath. The administration agrees with her. I have to wonder who could even afford the price of admission to those liberal bastions. Obviously people who work for their living cannot.
Its gotten to the point, not a single bloody one of these so called Ivy league colleges, would i consider to hire a single person from. If i owned a business, i’d just hire from my local community college..
Why, hell, vastavazool, they probably hired her BECAUSE of her radical ignorant opinions!
She wants them in so bad, let a few in and they can stay at her house. Don’t bother to do any back ground check, just let them in to stay at her house.
Like i said the other day, since there’s NO way, that we can ensure any these libtards let in, will STAY THERE, i would rather not risk it.
I bet it’s an Eliar Cummings fan, it seems to have the same relationship with reality. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
The day Princeton lets everyone in—no questions asked and no tuition—is the day I’ll get back to you on Keeanga’s proposal.
“Let them all in”! The U.S. population is 350,000,000. The rest of the world’s population is 7,350,000,000. Virtually every one of them would like to immigrate to the U.S. Since the U.S. represents only 5% of the world’s population, where does this IDIOT affirmative action socialist, rocket scientist professor at Princeton, suggest they live? What does she think will happen to the U.S. economy?
Churchill once said: “The main vice of capitalism is the uneven distribution of wealth. The main vice of socialism is the even distribution of poverty”.
All babies, aren’t ‘illegal’, either. Maybe they don’t deserve the death penalty.
But you can bet that this dunce is all for abortion.
Well, then why close people out of Princeton? And, does she speak for Africa also, noting her specialty.
So from her remark it’s clear we can all come over and help ourselves to whatever is in her house. Food, things, etc. After all none of us are illegal. Just go in and take what you want.
“No human is illegal.” And no men have mammalian protuberances.
And to think OUR tax money was used to (educate?) this fool. Now she thinks she has some intelligence. She got her diploma for free. She did not have to work for it. It’s one of those Affirmative Action diploma’s. Plus she was hired because of her color, not her level of intelligence. Which I bet is very low. Give her a test now and I bet you she fails it miserably.
No one’s birth is illegal. But people sure do illegal things… And demanding to enter the real estate of another, be it national or personal, without observing proper channels, is indeed illegal…
Perhaps this moran will step up and take 2 or 3 of these into her house and raise them for us. Otherwise she should keep her mouth shut because only stupid talk is coming out of it and it only reinforces the point that people with her thought process are really stupid.
Clowns like this are the reason the country is going down the toilet.
That this woman is a Professor at Princeton, is an absolute disgrace.
If she were a Professor ANYWHERE ( or even a Teacher at an Elementary School ) would be a disgrace — but, especially, that it is at a University like Princeton — is exponentially worse.
My, how far the Once-Mighty have Fallen. Now, the choice would be, do I waste thousands upon thousands of dollars each year to attend Princeton — or simply enroll, at a vastly-less-expensive Community ( or City, of State ) College — and thereby receive an equal, or perhaps even better, Education? ( a lot less “Prestigious,” but objectively, of no lesser quality — given the evidence I’ve just seen, of what passes for “Professorship” now, at Princeton ).
I attended, and got my B.A. in English, at Yale College ( of Yale University ) during the years of 1977 – 1981. I can speak from personal experience, therefore, that even though at that time, many of the Professors leaned toward “Liberal,” I can recall NONE — NOT A SINGLE ONE — who was EVEN CLOSE to being in the same galaxy as this embarrassing piece of garbage.
My, how the Mighty have Fallen.
I’d save the dosh and go local. IMO the actual education you get’s no different.
It is unreal that someone this stupid.. and I mean stupid (prob has not ever taken a basic econ class for instance) can be a college professor, let along at one of our greatest universities…. the truly scary thing is that this appears to be the norm in academia…..
morons like this should not be interfacing with our young people
why is anyone associated with a terrorist group like BLM allowed to work in academia?