Princeton pressing psych chats to turn men into little girls

Princeton University, apparently concerned that some men are behaving too dang manly and insisting one of their roles is to be a “breadwinner” for their family, is now pressing male students to participate in a bi-weekly discussion group on “healthy masculinity,” led by a licensed psychologist, no less.
Group organizers want men to cry more, it seems.
Of course, they don’t put it that way. They simply say today’s men are perpetrating “traditional gender norms” that aren’t in line with modern society — gender roles that include becoming the “breadwinner” and providing for one’s family, for example — and that those of the male persuasion simply need to become more “tremendously vulnerable,” as Campus Reform noted.
Could we pleeeaase stop making men into little girls.
Speaking from a female point of view — it’s annoying to see men act like women. It’s even more annoying to hear some dimwit in the back of the room pipe up, “Oh yeah? Well, could you define what a man’s supposed to act like then?”
OK, so on that vein, dear dimwit — and you know who you are — here’s a start: Not like women.
And definitely not like a helpless “tremendously vulnerable” little girl.
Still confused? Gender identification has become tricky business, true. So here’s a quick test to help separate the X from the Y — the pink from the blue — the manly from the womanly. Read, then answer.
The course, headed by psychologist Jean Semelfort, is called “The Men’s Allied Voices for a Respectful & Inclusive Community (MAVRIC) Project. And as Princeton English professor Carl Adair writes on the MAVRIC Project blog: “We as men can unpack our own internalized ideas about what it means to be a man. We can’t dismantle the institutional privilege that men enjoy if we’re not willing to ask hard questions of ourselves about the privilege we’ve been granted in our own lives. We’re asking ourselves to be tremendously vulnerable — which runs against the grain of everything men are taught,” Campus Reform wrote.
Did you read it? Now here comes the quiz part: If you read that and didn’t groan, you’re already well on your way to becoming a “tremendously vulnerable” little girl.
Do not pass go; collect your purse and tissue box and go home. Or, to the local coffee shop for some “honest and transparent conversation around masculinity” with fellow man friends, as Semelfort explained away the course, to Campus Reform.
But groaners, be glad. At least that shows hope for the male gender still exists.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
“We can’t dismantle the institutional privilege that men enjoy…”
The Christian, heterosexual, carbon-generating, white male is hated by the following institutions: the progressive media, universities and schools, most of corporate America and any politically left or RINO group in this nation.
Sadly, many Christian, heterosexual, carbon-generating, white males sacrificed their lives so those idiots would have the freedom to spew their godless nonsense.
When men get dumped on in colleges all over, men get dumped on by the media in making most every male in a tv show inept/dumb/incompetent, same with Tv ads.. WHERE the hell does that dunce see there being any institutional male privilege??!?!
Mentally healthy males follow a system that provides for their expression for healthy masculinity. What ever that system may be. America’s foundation was based upon healthy masculinity, and healthy femininity of its women. But, there are those privileged, pampered, egocentric and “gifted” whiny boys (and girls) who hated the masculine boys out of envy. When these snooty ones advance with their gifts as they get older this “Princeton” mode is their revenge and sought after self justification. “The superior one wins.”
For centuries this country pushed it’s children to go to college and “get ahead” through education. At the same time there were factions looking for a way to change the face of America by instilling in the young support for and belief in ideas that are contrary to everything the US was built on. They have been doing this for generations and it is bearing fruit now.
There is no way out. We cannot purge the colleges of this belief system or their efforts to retrain our young to their point of view. Far too many adults still believe that only a college education can help their child get ahead, even though their own children return home to live as worthless drones that expect to continue their childhood forever.
Part of tht is the business arena, DEMANDING a college degree, even though someone without one, could do JUST AS WELL in many of their jobs..
BUT i do agree, WE as parents need to STOP pushing it into our kids heads “you NEED a college education”..
ESPECIALLY one from these, totally ruined liberal schools..
Cheryl Chumley, Great article. The Psychologist / safe space crowd, whose “feelings” are always hurt, due to “inclusiveness and diversity”!!!!!!!!! Like Laura Ingraham, Monica Crowley and Andrea Tantaros stated, “men are being brought up as sissies”!
Well, yet another so called ivy league former ‘center of higher learning’, thats now been ruined, and turned into a SJW liberal indoctrination center..
“How dare a man tell a woman what to do with her body or how to act”
But letting lesbians “butch-splain” to men on how men should act is totts cool
This so called place of higher learning needs to remove the fags and lesbos from the faculty to actually be a useful school again ! Don’t hold your breath though !