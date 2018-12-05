Princeton a cappella group scraps Disney’s ‘Kiss the Girl’ over consent concerns

A male a cappella group at Princeton University is scrapping its tradition of performing “Kiss the Girl” from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” after students complained it violates consent.
Wesley Brown, president of The Princeton Tigertones, announced the group would stop its tradition of singing “Kiss the Girl” after student newspaper The Daily Princetonian published an editorial calling it an “offensive and violating ritual.”
“We sincerely apologize to any of our past participants and audience members for whom our performance of this song was uncomfortable or offensive,” Mr. Brown wrote in an op-ed last week. “Our repertoire, traditions, and group as a whole are constantly evolving, and thus we value this opportunity to ensure a more comfortable performance environment moving forward. We hope to continue fostering an open dialogue with our audiences both on and off Princeton’s campus.”
An editorial titled, “Dear Tigertones, please stop singing ‘Kiss The Girl,'” published by The Daily Princetonian last month argued that the song “unambiguously” encourages men to make physical advances on women without their consent.
“The song launches a heteronormative attack on women’s right to oppose the romantic and sexual liberties taken by men, further inundating the listener with themes of toxic masculinity,” wrote The Daily Princetonian’s Noa Wollstein, Inside Higher Ed reported Monday.
Part of the Tigertones’s performance included choosing a female and a male member of the audience and encouraging them to dance together, then requesting that they “do as the song says” before then suggesting a peck on the cheek.
Ms. Wollstein argued that the performance forced participants into uncomfortable situations. The Tigertones president agreed, saying the group has been reconsidering the performance “for some time.”
“In the last few years, we have taken intentional steps towards ensuring that audience participation is more voluntary and consensual,” Mr. Brown wrote. “These steps have clearly not succeeded in guaranteeing total comfort for both participants or in obtaining continual consent. Performances of this song have made participants uncomfortable and offended audience members, an outcome which is antithetical to our group’s mission and one that we deeply regret.”
First the secular liberals abort our unborn children, now they seek actions to prevent even the conception. No wonder we have to import illegal foreign humans to replace the Legal productive Americans they prevent now from even being conceived or born. What else do you expect from mindless miss-educated, miss-educating seculars who edify the clueless fearful miss-educated women they socially create, believing they the fallible educators are smarter than the infallible CREATOR. Any properly American Christian educated woman could solve the unwanted kiss by merely “turning the other cheek”, something foreign to the punitive pugnacious street protesting seculars. Powerless liberal women can only beg the government in mindless laws, or beg student bowing administrators to intercede and do COLLECTIVELY what God designed them to handle themselves as informed properly educated INDIVIDUALS, where now the value of tuition itself becomes socialized theft by any and other means.
you beat me to it bro.
So when they gonna get rid of singing songs of Madonna, such as “like a virgin”, or Color me Badd’s “I want your sex”.
I bet this Jack-Hole wouldn’t protest the group singing some filthy rap song.
Which proves Liberals don’t know Jack? when it comes to morality.
They are all in favor of abortion and coddling illegal invaders. OF COURSE they don’t know jack about morality.
Princeton has produced bad people to represent them in the past including the evil Woodrow Wilson. He got the Federal Reserve established by private banks to print money that the Federal Government is not allowed to do. He got income tax allowed and reestablished the KKK.
And in true commie fashion they intentionally miss the story and moral behind the song.
The CARTOON girl was hitting on the CARTOON guy like crazy. He was bashful. The crab knows the girl’s intentions and encourages the CARTOON guy to be bold and kiss the CARTOON girl.
The she “leans in” and sues him for assault.
The moral is if you can hear your crabs talking…Don’t bother with the girl. You’ve got enough trouble already.
Only at an Ivy League school like Princeton would anyone be stupid enough to believe that the encouragement of a Disney cartoon is what would push an adult male “over the line” and make him kiss an adult female. And only at an Ivy League school like Princeton would anyone be enough of a nutless wonder to grovel before a harridan making that utterly nonsensical argument.
Maybe we need to stop having terms like Ivy league. Unless it’s poison ivy!
True fact: Over 25 years ago I was a medical student holding retractors for an OB/GYN attending physician in surgery. This physician was a female and I’m confident she was a man-hater and most likely a flaming liberal. The OB/GYN department at my med school at the time (to remain un-named, but it wasn’t Ivy League) was pretty toxic and my OB/GYN rotations were at times unbearable because of the abrasive nature of most of the attending physicians.
Anyway, The Little Mermaid was playing in theaters at the time and this man-hating physician began discussing this new Disney movie with others in the operating room. Her comment was that she hated the movie because it was “about a teenage girl who disobeys her father in order to go out and have sex with a prince.”
Um… that’s not exactly how I interpreted that CARTOON, and surely that’s not what Disney intended for children’s viewing enjoyment.
Thanks for the great story GOPUSA. And thanks for the quote:
“The song launches a heteronormative attack on women’s right to oppose the romantic and sexual liberties taken by men, further inundating the listener with themes of toxic masculinity,” wrote The Daily Princetonian’s Noa Wollstein.
That sentence in one sentence defines an androgynous high thinker who likes to listen to his or her own voice, and whose verbiage is on a much higher plane than the rest of us mere mortals, in his or her opinion. Whatever. That sentence and others like it are, like the good father Maurice in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, “always good for a laugh.”
Best regards to my friends here on the GOPUSA website. I don’t comment here much, but I enjoy all of your comments here almost daily.