Previously deported Mexican national charged with shooting transgender

GOPUSA StaffCanadian Press Posted On 11:35 am October 14, 2019
Stacey Monroe speaks to media during a mews conference in front of the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Monroe said that Domingo Ramirez-Cayente, 29, the suspect in the September 20, 2019, shooting of transgender woman Daniela Calderon, is a fugitive. (Lynda M. Gonzalez/Dallas Morning News/TNS)

DALLAS — Authorities say a Mexican national who committed a hate crime last month when he repeatedly shot a transgender woman in Dallas was in the country illegally after being deported in 2010.

Twenty-nine-year-old Domingo Ramirez-Cayente posted bond following the Sept. 20 shooting and was not required to wear an ankle monitor. Federal immigration officials tell The Dallas Morning News that it’s unclear where he can be found.

Police say Ramirez-Cayente admitted to shooting the 35-year-old transgender woman, who had six gunshot wounds. He was charged with aggravated assault and released from the Dallas County jail.

It’s unclear if Dallas officials were aware of his immigration status when he was released on bond after the shooting.

Ramirez-Cayente was apprehended near the border in 2010 after entering the U.S. illegally. He was returned to Mexico about a week later.

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com

2 Comments

DrGadget
DrGadget
11:41 am October 14, 2019 at 11:41 am

Public hanging.

I’ll chip in for the rope.

Jota_
Jota_
12:35 pm October 14, 2019 at 12:35 pm

“admitted to shooting the 35-year-old transgender woman,”

Since no such person ever existed can they really be dead?

