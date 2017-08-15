President Trump ‘seriously considering’ pardon for Sheriff Joe Arpaio

President Trump told Fox News he’s “seriously considering” issuing a presidential pardon for former Maricopa, Arizona, County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and said it could come in the next few days.
“He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He’s a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him,” Mr. Trump told the network in an interview Sunday from his New Jersey golf club, where he’s taking a working vacation.
Mr. Arpaio was convicted in federal court earlier this year of contempt of court after a judge ruled he willfully defied another judge’s orders to cancel his policy of traffic stops aimed at sniffing out illegal immigrants in his county.
The former sheriff, who lost his re-election bid in November, is due to be sentenced in October.
Mr. Trump told Fox that he admired Mr. Arpaio’s willingness to crack down on illegal immigration.
“He doesn’t deserve to be treated this way,” the president said.
Mr. Arpaio billed himself as America’s toughest sheriff and touted his tent city jails, forced inmates to wear pink underwear, and made tackling illegal immigration a major part of his department’s efforts.
He faced repeated civil-rights complaints for immigration crackdowns, and was ordered to halt traffic stops that critics said amounted to illegal racial profiling and unconstitutional searches. A judge ruled that he failed to comply with that order, resulting in the misdemeanor contempt conviction.
Mr. Arpaio told the network he “would accept the pardon because I am 100 percent not guilty.”
Mr. Arpaio was an early backer of Mr. Trump’s campaign.
Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union, said Mr. Trump would be sending dangerous messages if he were to use his pardon power for Mr. Arpaio.
“President Trump would be literally pardoning Joe Arpaio’s flagrant violation of federal court orders that prohibited the illegal detention of Latinos. He would undo a conviction secured by his own career attorneys at the Justice Department,” she said. “Make no mistake: This would be an official presidential endorsement of racism.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Sheriff Joe Arpaio is one of the best Sheriff’s in the USA with a long list of major accomplishments throughout his career. Loser Obama went after him because Sheriff Joe Arpaio is an expert at fake identities and immediately recognized and flagged the fake birth certificate Obama used to attempt to fool the American citizens. The fake BC had shown the name of a hospital that did not exist when Obama claimed he was born, and the fake birth certificate also noted Obama’s nationality to be “African-American” when that nationality term was not invented until the mid-80’s… more than 20-years after Obama claimed to be born. Loser Obama used his illegally tainted legal system to have Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrested before he was booted out of the Whitehouse.
“Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union, said Mr. Trump would be sending dangerous messages if he were to use his pardon power for Mr. Arpaio”. WANG, and that is exactly what she is…… Federal judges are not law makers, but they got away with it when they ordered busing oh so many years ago.
Funny i didn’t see the ACLU have a heart ache with obama issuing so many pardons in his last year in office, with over 95% of them issued to BLACKS ONLY…
So i say trump DO IT.. AND let the media have a heart attack over it.
Sheriff Joe was wrongly convicted — he should be rightly pardoned.
And the judge who convicted him should be immediately disbarred
Do it, Mr. President.
Judicial over-reach has run rampant far too long. Some third-rate county judge declares your Executive Orders unconstitutional and you have to reword them? Preposterous.
(Meanwhile none of these goons had a problem with any of the actual unconstitutional dealings of Obama).
Make sure to write the pardon properly. A mere pardon means “not guilty”, which carries some residue of the accusation. Write the pardon so it specifies Joe Arpaio is completely innocent of any and all crimes.
The Left will absolutely despise you for doing this, but what else is new?
This from the party that put the word “Honorable” next to Hillary Clinton’s name.
LINK
They are shameless.
I saw Tent City years ago. I can say without a doubt I felt safer in that area of the country than any other place I had ever visited. There needs to be more men like this who have the guts to stand up for what is right. Ask anyone in any state who is involved in corrections about all the rights inmates get-and all the pc bull that those working in corrections have to deal with. Tent city did it right. Ask those who have fled their homes-sometimes after 50 years, getting pennies on the dollar-due to illegal immigrants coming in and threatening them. Sheriff Joe did the right thing. I don’t care what he was “convicted” of. He did what was best for his jurisdiction and for the country.
I wasn’t aware that kangaroos had evolved to the point where they now wear black robes and hold gavels in their paws. Sheriff Arpaio’s conviction happened in one of those courts. He was targeted by Obama operatives because of his stance on illegal immigration and his research into Obama’s birth certificate, pure and simple. A Trump pardon would ignite a media maelstrom even though there are legitimate reasons to do it.
Unfortunately there are way too many of these libtard kangaroos on our courts…
I voted for Joe every time he ran for Sheriff since the beginning until the end. he did what was necessary to fight crime and illegal immigration.
FREE JOE!!!
Oh no, say it isn’t so, not……racism.