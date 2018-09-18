President Trump orders declassification of Russia probe documents

President Trump on Monday ordered the declassification of FISA court documents and Justice Department text messages related to the Russia probe.
House and Senate intelligence committee Republicans have been seeking the FISA documents — warrant applications that could shed light on how the FBI in 2016 justified spying on Carter Page, a Trump campaign official.
Republicans say the documents point to a politically motivated effort to smear Mr. Trump by accusing him of colluding with the Kremlin’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Democrats say the FISA documents are a distraction and part of an attempt by Republicans to protect the president from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.
Mr. Trump insists neither he nor his campaign colluded with Moscow and the probe is a “witch hunt.”
The president ordered the declassification of 19 pages of the application to the secret FISA court that approves surveillance on U.S. citizens, all FBI reports of interviews with Justice Department official Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation, and all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all FISA applications regarding Mr. Page.
Mr. Ohr, then an associate deputy attorney general, acted as a conduit between the FBI, opposition research firm Fusion GPS and the former British spy who compiled an unverified dossier containing salacious claims about Mr. Trump, attributed to Russian sources.
The FBI produced nine reports on debriefings of Mr. Ohr, whose wife, Nellie Ohr, worked at Fusion GPS.
The Justice Department said the order would not result in immediate release of the document.
“When the President issues such an order, it triggers a declassification review process that is conducted by various agencies within the intelligence community, in conjunction with the White House Counsel, to seek to ensure the safety of America’s national security interests. The Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are already working with the Director of National Intelligence to comply with the President’s order,” said a Justice Department spokesman.
Still, Mr. Trump’s order can only add to the friction between himself and his Justice Department.
The president frequently scolds Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who, to the president’s dismay, recused himself form the Russia probe. He also rebuked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for blocking release of the probe documents to congressional committees.
Mr. Trump also directed the Department of Justice and FBI to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation from the key players in the genesis of the probe of suspected Trump-Kremlin collusion.
Besides Mr. Ohr, those players include former FBI Director James B. Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence who spearheaded the collusion probe, said Mr. Trump crossed a “red line.”
“President Trump, in a clear abuse of power, has decided to intervene in a pending law enforcement investigation by ordering the selective release of materials he believes are helpful to his defense team and thinks will advance a false narrative,” he said.
“With respect to some of these materials, I have been previously informed by the FBI and Justice Department that they would consider their release a red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods,” he said. “This is evidently of no consequence to a President who cares about nothing about the country and everything about his narrow self-interest.”
Let the light of day fall on these cockroaches, then call an exterminator.
One of the Attorneys for Judicial Watch, who was on Lou Dobbs last night, indicated that all of the information the President wants released has already been vetted by the FBI, DOJ and the intelligence community, so the documents are ready for immediate release. However the attorney for Judicial Watch indicated that the Justice Department’s spokesperson stated “When the President issues such an order, it triggers a declassification review process that is conducted by various agencies within the intelligence community, in conjunction with the White House Counsel, to seek to ensure the safety of America’s national security interests. ” So in other words, the Justice Department Spokesperson is setting up more roadblocks and stonewalling. So the Justice Department is going to release this information in dribbles. Like the attorney for Judicial Watch stated, Trump should go in there and immediately fire the clowns at DOJ, the FBI, and Intelligence community, since they are going to drag their feet again.
Not sure how much this will play in ending the current reign of corruption in D.C. And Bob Mueller is not contributing one iota to defeating the corruption – although he wants to act all important-like…..
The Democrats know that those high up in the DOJ/FBI leadership colluded to interfere with the election. They know that they leaked to the media and then used those stories as the source for their investigation. They know that this will lead back to President Obama. This will lead to the destruction of the Democrat party.
Anyone know who he specifically ordered? Jeff Sessions? No Later Than Date?