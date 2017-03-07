President Trump opens the White House to tours once again

(UPI) — President Donald Trump surprised a group taking a tour of the White House on Tuesday, the first tour in seven weeks.

The group, on a 45-minute self-guided tour, cheered and applauded when they saw Trump, who urged them to come forward.

The tour group was the first of the Trump presidency. The White House is open to visitors who obtain free tickets from the White House Visitors Office through their members of Congress. The office, overseen by the first lady, is closed during times of presidential transition as a new staff accustoms itself to working at the White House. The delay in reopening the tours was longer than usual this year, causing some frustration in some congressional offices, The Hill reported Tuesday.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announce reopening of White House public tours,” read a statement from the White House press secretary’s office on Tuesday.

Tours are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, in the mornings, Tuesday through Saturday.

