President Trump goes directly to the American people

Before a crowd of 9,000 patriotic Americans, President Trump did what he does best in Florida yesterday — he spoke directly to the American people and sidestepped the unfair filter of the dishonest mainstream media that he is slamming as the “enemy of the American people.”

The Melbourne Police Department says there are 9,000 people at Trump's event tonight… https://t.co/LD5Q2qAaZL — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) February 18, 2017

He said he was there to speak his mind, without having his words twisted by “the dishonest media, which publishes one false story after another with no sources.”

“They just don’t want to report the truth,” he said, drawing a huge round of applause from those gathered. “They’ve been wrong so many times.”

And though he and his supporters are clearly sick of the way the first month of his administration has been covered by the major news networks that have been looking to villainize him at every turn, Trump made it clear to the crowd that he has no intention of letting it continue much longer.

“When the media lies to the people, I will never let them get away with it,” Trump said. “They have their own agenda. And their agenda is not your agenda.”

The agenda he was referencing, of course, is to protect Democrat politicians, push their policies and keep them in power.

And after vowing to keep up his attacks on the media until he and his Cabinet members are given a fair shake, Trump reassured his supporters that he will keep them safe.

And though he received many long ovations during his nearly hourlong address, none were louder than when he referenced “fake news” reports.

The mainstream media should let that sink in.

Of all the important issues the president touched on — including laying out his bold and aggressive “America First” agenda — that’s what people wanted to hear.

Trump smartly pointed out that Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln and many other past presidents have also had to tangle with unfair coverage in the press.

He fired back against the anti-Trump media echo chamber that has painted Trump as a Communist dictator.

After reiterating that he won’t stand for being mistreated, the president then gave the American people an impressive update on the progress his administration has made during his first month in the Oval Office — including convincing many U.S. companies to keep their manufacturing facilities in America and moving closer to repealing and replacing Obama­care.

The rally was a home run. No doubt he’s his own best spokesperson.

Rather than suffer through unfair media interviews or dispatching controversial spokespeople to represent him, President Trump should continue to speak directly to the people.

No media bias, no filter. Just the truth.

MELANIA TRUMP JUST FLIPPING PRAYED! Then I see the signs! Blacks For Trump! ???

I almost wrecked my car! LOVE THIS! #TrumpRally Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/JgoyzE8wYS — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 18, 2017

Gene has been here waiting for #Trump since 4am. Crowd here is fired up & ready for the #POTUS to arrive. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/CdzgInDKpi — Heather Lacy (@Heather_Lacy1) February 18, 2017

.@POTUS on illegal immigrant criminals: "For the most part, get them the hell out of here." pic.twitter.com/mj7363qQxh — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2017

Adriana Cohen is host of “The Adriana Cohen Show,” heard Wednesdays at noon on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.

___

(c)2017 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

