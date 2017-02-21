President Trump goes directly to the American people

Before a crowd of 9,000 patriotic Americans, President Trump did what he does best in Florida yesterday — he spoke directly to the American people and sidestepped the unfair filter of the dishonest mainstream media that he is slamming as the “enemy of the American people.”
The Melbourne Police Department says there are 9,000 people at Trump's event tonight… https://t.co/LD5Q2qAaZL
— Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) February 18, 2017
He said he was there to speak his mind, without having his words twisted by “the dishonest media, which publishes one false story after another with no sources.”
“They just don’t want to report the truth,” he said, drawing a huge round of applause from those gathered. “They’ve been wrong so many times.”
And though he and his supporters are clearly sick of the way the first month of his administration has been covered by the major news networks that have been looking to villainize him at every turn, Trump made it clear to the crowd that he has no intention of letting it continue much longer.
“When the media lies to the people, I will never let them get away with it,” Trump said. “They have their own agenda. And their agenda is not your agenda.”
The agenda he was referencing, of course, is to protect Democrat politicians, push their policies and keep them in power.
And after vowing to keep up his attacks on the media until he and his Cabinet members are given a fair shake, Trump reassured his supporters that he will keep them safe.
And though he received many long ovations during his nearly hourlong address, none were louder than when he referenced “fake news” reports.
The mainstream media should let that sink in.
Of all the important issues the president touched on — including laying out his bold and aggressive “America First” agenda — that’s what people wanted to hear.
Trump smartly pointed out that Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln and many other past presidents have also had to tangle with unfair coverage in the press.
He fired back against the anti-Trump media echo chamber that has painted Trump as a Communist dictator.
After reiterating that he won’t stand for being mistreated, the president then gave the American people an impressive update on the progress his administration has made during his first month in the Oval Office — including convincing many U.S. companies to keep their manufacturing facilities in America and moving closer to repealing and replacing Obamacare.
The rally was a home run. No doubt he’s his own best spokesperson.
Rather than suffer through unfair media interviews or dispatching controversial spokespeople to represent him, President Trump should continue to speak directly to the people.
No media bias, no filter. Just the truth.
.@FLOTUS opens her remarks with the Lord's Prayer. pic.twitter.com/z0Vk6znjL8
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2017
MELANIA TRUMP JUST FLIPPING PRAYED! Then I see the signs! Blacks For Trump! ???
I almost wrecked my car! LOVE THIS! #TrumpRally Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/JgoyzE8wYS
— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 18, 2017
Gene has been here waiting for #Trump since 4am. Crowd here is fired up & ready for the #POTUS to arrive. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/CdzgInDKpi
— Heather Lacy (@Heather_Lacy1) February 18, 2017
This moment. pic.twitter.com/hoCMq3qWhC
— Mike Gallagher (@radiotalkermike) February 18, 2017
.@POTUS on illegal immigrant criminals: "For the most part, get them the hell out of here." pic.twitter.com/mj7363qQxh
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2017
Adriana Cohen is host of “The Adriana Cohen Show,” heard Wednesdays at noon on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
President Trump goes directly to the American people,
Latest Rasmussen Poll: Trump 55% approval rating. If the RINOS in Congress go along with Trump’s programs, our economy will take off and soar to the moon!!!!!!
Turning on the national news each morning as I get up, the deceptive spin given by msm simply reminds me that those who would lie to our faces on a continual basis in order to persuade us to believe that which is false….are indeed our enemy. The fact that we now have capabilities to fact check their errant reporting via far more reliable sources is simply another nail in their FakeNews coffin. How wonderful to FINALLY have a President who can handle the crowd of snarling, sneering group of lying(not a typo) hyenas and jackals that represent our msm…advising them in a manner of speaking that he will tell them what they need to know, in a time frame of when he wants them to know it. Oh, how that must sting their previously coddled souls!
The chaos, the wringing of the hands, the inherent angst, determined vilification and vehement persecution that we hear about is indeed very real; however that confusion is within their ranks….NOT with our presently elected within the White House.
President Trump and his administration: God Speed in making America Great again!
Melania Trump reciting the Lord’s Prayer to open the rally. Brilliant! Beautiful!
Let those mindless specious Liberal media critics who tried to demean Melania for reading the Lord’s Prayer first go to Romania and try to recite it in Romanian without a cue card. In this case the media in NOT the message, its all about knowing where your freedoms really come from.
Hint: It’s not a so-called free press, now captured in promoting secular Socialism. Why is it that many of the foreign born have more appreciation of our soon to be media lost liberties?
Shut down the press room. Arrest fake reporters for slander. Commandeer NPR to push truth, since they work for him. Replace all the commies there (99.9% of them). Start up a new network news channel with truthful reporting. Get the guys from the “Alt-Right” YouTube channels to run it. There are plenty of them.
Time to flip the chessboard.
And of course drag George Soros off to prison. He needs to be executed.
Yes…close the news…if the media want to ask questions, allow them to do
IN WRITING!
Publish the written questions…
Then PUBLISH the written answers from the WH
Then both the President and us out here can watch how the media responds…lies? Truth?
This way you have allowed freedom of the press…just changed how it is accomplished
Then continue going direct to the people. The people are the secret weapon…the Media is now sucking hind teet…and the playing field balanced. Get on with transition…the media will soon get the message
All of the Establishment ‘swamp critters’ are in a state of chaos because they know that when AG Sessions comes knocking on there doors to take them away while doing the ‘Pedo-Perp Walk’, their sick little global club gets shut down.
Great job President Trump!!!!!!!!!
I mentioned that Trump could change the rules of “media engagement”…currently they are the center of attraction and every elected person relies on a relationship with them on their terms…by shutting down the news room meetings…changing the rules…then the lively- hood of the now pompous commentators is shut down also….reputations are silenced, voters and readers go elsewhere (to the new style of communicating in writing), high salaries from media owners like ABC,NBC, are stopped , less advertising revenues for the medias long as there is “access” (like via WRITING)you don’t break the law…things are just slower for the media…and WE have better choices…we can read Trump’s web, or their’s
I would think that these huge rallies are driving Secret Service personnel crazy. Maybe Trump should start doing something similar to FDR’s fireside chats. I’m sure these huge volumes of people stoke his ego and encourage him, though. I guess like minded people like myself, see that they are not alone in support for him. I pray he will stay safe.