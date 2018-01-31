President Trump: Americans Are Dreamers Too

President Trump offered Democrats a bipartisan opening on immigration in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying he’s willing to work with them to legalize illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” but Americans cannot be left behind.
“Americans are dreamers too,” the president said.
Mr. Trump repeated his four-pillar approach to immigration negotiations, saying he is prepared to offer citizenship rights to 1.8 million illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children — nearly three times more people than the Obama administration protected under its DACA deportation amnesty.
But he said that must be linked with a border wall, hiring more Border Patrol and interior enforcement agents, and other changes, such as ending the catch-and-release policy that sees so many illegal immigrants detained then released.
“For over 30 years, Washington has tried and failed to solve this problem. This Congress can be the one that finally makes it happen,” Mr. Trump said.
Democrats seemed unreceptive, refusing to applaud the president’s outline and booing or hissing several of his claims, including his assertion that a single immigrant can “bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives.”
The chain of family migration extents to an immigrant’s spouse, children, parents and siblings.
Mr. Trump has proposed limiting that to spouses and minor children.
The Democratic National Committee said Mr. Trump had “lied” about the extent and potential dangers of legal immigration programs.
Dozens of Dreamers were in the chamber to watch the speech. As Mr. Trump left, one young man — apparently one of the Dreamers — asked him if he would accept a “clean Dream Act.” That’s a bill that would grant young adult illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship without any additional border security or immigration policy changes attached.
Bravo President Trump, for making Americans Dreamers too! The DemoRATS are communists. Congressman Tim Ryan from Ohio, was on Tucker Carlson last night. Ryan indicated on Tucker’s show, that he had an empty seat next to him, in honor of an illegal alien who had been deported by ICE. Hey, Tim Ryan why didn’t you have that empty seat for Kate Steinle, who died because of an illegal alien felon? The illegal, who killed Kate Steinle had been deported five times and he had seven felonies against him. Ryan went on a rant against Tucker. Tim Ryan you are a traitor and a low life!
President Trump showed his willingness to compromise and the dems faces of hate showed they are not. Without compromise we cannot move forward, time for dems to act like leaders not hateful children.
Dims are the petulant schoolyard bullies… they want it all their way or not at all. They do not want to cooperate in any fashion or try to negotiate a deal at all. And in this case, they are the worst of the worst! They are communist elites trying to take over and tell us how we should be glad to have them as our betters. I for one will be glad when they are gone from the scene.
“Time for democrats to act like leaders not hateful children.” That has not happened since before lbj and is not likely to happen now. The best thing for the nation at this time would be to prosecute the democrats for their crimes and ship them all to gitmo. Just to be inclusive about half of the republicans need to accompany them. Any member of congress, house or senate who refuses to work with Pres. Trump to fix the disaster this nation has become in the past sixty years needs to resign today.
Remember when AL Pacino, the God Father’s son pretended to be weak, defeated and submissive to the competing social collective criminal gang who thought they had the upper hand, then in one swift coordinated moment he took out the leaders of the competing crime gang. Hopefully Trump is bidding his time and offering submission to the Democrat Crime lords who he knows will not take his 1.8 million DACA offer they shouldn’t refuse, and when the clock runs out in March, in one swift act, every law rebelling sanctuary city leader gets the cuffs put on for a perp walk, and the so called DREAMER Opportunists start getting rounded up for deportation by the thousands, blaming the Democrats refusal to join the government in sane compromise, which triggered the LEGAL enforcement of the law, which by definition is the job of an EXECUTIVE. “Hey Boys, give me a deal and the LEGAL deportations stop”. At that point the Democrats either come to the table, agree to fund the wall, end chain migration or suffer the consequences of blame and LEGAL deportation.
You’ve hit the nail on the head. I don’t think President Trump ever expected the Dems to take his deal, so he made it look as pro-amnesty as possible to insure that regular citizens would think he moved more than far enough in their direction. The deal breaker for the Dems was, and he knew it would be, the 10-12 year path of NO OTHERWISE ILLEGAL activity as a chance to become Citizens. Realistic vetting of the proposed 1.8 Million would have reduced that number radically over 10 years as many of the supposedly “eligible” would be found to have committed major crimes and been summarily deported.
Of course for almost all Citizens, such a process is very reasonable since that amount of time is typical for LEGAL immigrants with resident alien status. However, without the immediate minting of 800k [or as many more as they could get included] new voters before November, the Dems now understand they’ve been had and their chances to succeed in November are seriously reduced.
I watched the whole “State of The Union” speech last night from beginning to end. I thought that it was excellent, but of course when I checked CNN, and unfortunately even FOX News, there were unflattering comments in regard to the speech. I agree with the President on pretty much everything that he said, and I thought that he LOOKED very Presidential !
Democrats are NOT for the people….as demonstrated last night….Our POTUS was ‘spot-on’. Nancy Pelosi’s facial contortions last night….well…. it gave me nightmares…..finally got past it when I strangled the jenny……in my dreams, of course………
Of course, the Democrats are not going to go for this deal
According to FAIR
https://fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers
“At the federal, state, and local levels, taxpayers shell out approximately $134.9 billion to cover the costs incurred by the presence of more than 12.5 million illegal aliens”
And Donald Trump wants to spend $25 billion to build a wall and put an end to all this money which goes to Democrat campaign contributors
It never was about future Democrat voters but current Democrats lining their pockets at public expense, pretending they are doing it for the illegal aliens
Once again, according to FAIR, this $134.9 billion is spent on 12.5 million illegals or “approximately $8,075 per illegal alien”
And the way Democrats have ran nearly all their pet government programs they get between 80 to 90% for government workers
So at best $1,615 is spent getting the illegals to love them and they get to keep $6,460 for those voters they have already bought and paid for who are administrating the programs which the illegals benefit
Hey, dummy illegals, you are being used. The Democrats know once you are legal they will not have any reason for the programs they run, so will have to bring in a whole new crop but with a wall they can’t do it, so they aren’t going to give you what you want.
Whose side are the Democrats on? Good news was met with silence, even the black unemployment rate elicited stone faces from the Black Caucus who should have been happy. The Democrats looked like they wanted to gather up their marbles and go home but they have already lost them. Maybe Joe can get a job in the body shop and do some real work before he aspires to higher things.
Democraps who booed and hissed should have been escorted out of the chamber.