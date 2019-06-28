Home » News

President of the American Conservative Union calls for impeachment of Chief Justice John Roberts

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:40 am June 28, 2019
A high-profile conservative leader called Thursday for the impeachment of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. after he provided the crucial fifth vote in the Supreme Court decision heading off President Trump’s goal of including a question on citizenship on the 2020 census.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and husband of top Trump White House aide Mercedes Schlapp, said the ruling showed the chief justice was not the conservative-minded jurist he’d been touted to be, noting his previous decision essentially preserving Obamacare.

“I’m for impeaching the chief justice for lying to all of us about his support of the Constitution,” Mr. Schlapp tweeted. “He is responsible for Robertscare and now he is angling for vast numbers of illegal residents to help Dems hold Congress. Enough Deception from GOP judges on the Constitution.”

The comment came minutes after the chief justice wrote the key decision Thursday that blocked the Trump administration from asking about citizenship on the 2020 census. The chief justice said that while such a question is legal in theory, he didn’t believe the justification the administration gave for why it wanted to add the question back in to the 2020 count.

He was joined in his ruling by the court’s four Democratic appointees.

Four other GOP appointees disagreed with the chief justice, who was named to the high court by President George W. Bush in 2005.

His ruling cheered liberal activists who had accused President Trump of trying to scare immigrants by asking about citizenship and seemed resigned to the court’s right-leaning majority to back him up. Conservatives, meanwhile, said Chief Justice Roberts had caved to left-wing complaints.

Mr. Schlapp cast the decision as a betrayal of conservative principles on par with Chief Justice Roberts’ ruling in 2012 upholding the constitutionality of Obamacare.

Mr. Schlapp said if the chief justice were to be impeached, it would give Mr. Trump another chance to fill a Supreme Court seat.

Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka, another conservative ally of the president, said the chief justice doesn’t respect the Constitution.

“Chief Justice Roberts proves once again he’s an activist judge in the tank for the Left,” he tweeted. “Victory in 2020 is more important than ever.”

Only one Supreme Court Justice — Samuel Chase — has ever been impeached, and that came in 1805.

Mr. Schlapp’s suggestion sparked plenty of reaction on social media, though it didn’t appear to pick up traction on Capitol Hill, where such a move would have to take place.

While the census decision upset conservatives, another of Chief Justice Roberts’ rulings Thursday — shooting down a challenge to partisan gerrymandering in the states — was more to their liking.

In that case, he ruled federal judges should butt out of the heavily political process of drawing new legislative districts, saying it’s a political question best left to politicians such as elected general assemblies and governors.

Both rulings sparked debate in legal circles.

Committee for Justice President Curt Levey said Chief Justice Roberts “disappointed conservatives today — to a degree not seen since he saved Obamacare in 2012” with the census ruling.

“Perhaps Roberts thought he was ‘balancing’ the Court by siding with the conservative justices in the political gerrymandering decision issued today while siding with the liberals in this case, or by splitting the baby in the census case by rejecting some of the challengers’ claims and remanding the case to the lower courts,” he said. “But conservatives won’t be fooled by a census decision that effectively gives the president’s critics exactly what they were seeking.”

“The census decision will surely deepen the impression that Roberts is the new Justice Kennedy, rather than the reliable fifth conservative vote that liberals feared and conservatives hoped for,” he said.

That was a reference to Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who retired from the court last year after 15 years as the pivotal centrist justice whose vote regularly proved decisive in tough cases.

A number of legal scholars had predicted Chief Justice Roberts would become the new center of the court — though Justice Neil M. Gorsuch has also made a case for that title this year, ruling with the Democratic appointees on a number of criminal justice issues.

12 Comments

FrankC
FrankC
8:10 am June 28, 2019 at 8:10 am

I call him “The Dread Justice Roberts”, and I agree he needs to be impeached and removed from the SC.

Pam Johnson
Pam Johnson
8:40 am June 28, 2019 at 8:40 am

The judge had been backing the nazi regime since he was put on the bench. He was the one who gave the ok to tax American people with Obama care. The judge wrote that into law. He should of been impeach then. A true nazi. Impeach? He should be arrested for crimes against the constitution.

petmilk52
petmilk52
8:50 am June 28, 2019 at 8:50 am

Roberts and 4 other justices SHOULD have been impeached also for legislating “gay marriage”. The majority of the SCOTUS justices SHOULD have been impeached for defining Obama Care as a tax. But, then they would have had to explain social security—which is also unconstitutional. When SCOTUS legislates, they have committed an act against the Constitution that Congress is responsible to impeach them. The Constitution allows Congress to impeach for bad behavior. CONGRESS decides what is bad behavior. Legislation by SCOTUS is SURELY bad behavior. But Do-Nothing Congress does nothing —except vote themselves more pay raises, when their services should be free: public servant. They are all rich.

chetbrewer
chetbrewer
8:54 am June 28, 2019 at 8:54 am

it would be funny if it wasnt so pathetic the fervor to impeach a supreme court justice who made decision they dont like, after their support of a criminal, amoral thug in the white house

Khemist
Khemist
8:58 am June 28, 2019 at 8:58 am

My question: Why do we pick only on Roberts? Impeach all 5!

Dave Kline
Dave Kline
9:13 am June 28, 2019 at 9:13 am

If Rogers can be impeached for not supporting the Constitution, so could Sotomayer, Kagan and Bader. Get ’em all.

Jota_
Jota_
9:15 am June 28, 2019 at 9:15 am

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/18pdf/18-966_bq7c.pdf

The whole thing turned on standing and they used circular reasoning to determine there would be injure if they did not get the federal dollars, which begs the question how they were entitled to the money if they are not citizens?

This does not fail because they did not apply the Constitution but because they simply wanted to add 2 + 2 and get 5

Why did they want a particular answer?

They hold their views to not need to be confined by logic and reason, because they think the law is what ever they want it to be, and are bound by nothing, a law unto themselves.

Why impeach, simply ignore them, they have shown they are not members of any court

ghurdus@gmail-com
ghurdus@gmail-com
9:28 am June 28, 2019 at 9:28 am

Roberts is a disgrace, this coward won’t take a definitive stance on any controversial ruling because he’s afraid of what the left has on him. This guy adopted his children through illegal means from Ireland, and now he’s compromised. I say impeach as well.

columba
columba
9:34 am June 28, 2019 at 9:34 am

This is irresponsible. It’s what the Democrats do, i.e., call for the impeachment of anyone who disagrees with their policies. The Supreme Court has made many bad judgments, but bad judgments aren’t the same as high crimes and misdemeanors — unless you’re willing to play the Democrats’ game of declaring anything you don’t like a crime.

    ghurdus@gmail-com
    ghurdus@gmail-com
    10:05 am June 28, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Justice Robert went beyond adjudicating, he went on to legislate from the bench when he rewrote Obamacare and turned it into Robertscare. Saying it was a tax when all along the Obama administration said it was not. He literally took the role of congress and changed the law on his own. That my friend is an impeachable offense in my book.

DonS
DonS
9:39 am June 28, 2019 at 9:39 am

ABSOLUTELY CORRECT! Chief JUDAS, John “LIAR POLITICIAN” Roberts has betrayed his promise to be guided by and support the Constitution, NOT WRITE LAWS from the bench. He is the current version of Earl Warren!

ac0522
ac0522
9:41 am June 28, 2019 at 9:41 am

Personal ideology or political views of judges are totally irrelevant to their oath & duty to make decisions solely on the constitutionality of the issue.

Also is irrelevant, juvenile & insulting for a justice to base a decision on the possible motivation of one of the parties to a lawsuit rather than the strict constitutionality of the issue.

It is an embarrassment & a disgrace that a SC justice has the nerve to publicly state that he ruled against citizenship question on census, not because it wasn’t legal & constitutional, but because he thought Trump must have some mysterious ulterior motive for wanting to ask the citizenship question.

Roberts should be impeached not for being liberal or conservative but for his ruling that will unconstitutionally disenfranchise the vote of legal citizens & the fair allocation of Congress representation based on the legal citizen population in each state.

It is not even remotely possible that the constitution supports the proposition of allowing millions of foreign non-citizens to have Congress representation that would give them the ability to dictate US national policies, laws & even who is US President.

Exact same constitutional legality should apply to voter registration & voter ID laws which SC ruled in favor of a few short years ago & now seem to be muddled & confused about. More impeachable judicial malpractice.

