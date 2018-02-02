President of teacher’s union says GOP train crash was ‘karma’

The president of a Maryland teachers union has come under fire for mocking the deadly crash Wednesday of an Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers.
Rep. Andy Harris called Thursday for the resignation of Ryan Burbey, president of the Harford County (Md.) Education Association, over a Facebook post that labeled the crash “karma.”
“This type of toxic, blindly partisan rhetoric is counter-productive and hateful, and it has no place in our educational system,” said Mr. Harris, adding that Mr. Burbey had “clearly disgraced himself.”
Mr. Harris, Maryland Republican, was not aboard the train that crashed.
An Amtrak train carrying lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck, killing Christopher Foley, 28, one of two passengers aboard the truck. The other passenger sustained critical injuries.
“Because blatant partisanship and such stunning lack of compassion have no place in public education, he should resign immediately, and owes a sincere apology to the family of Mr. Foley, the other individual who was critically injured, and to all the citizens of Harford County whose trust he violated,” Mr. Harris said.
Mr. Burbey apologized in another Facebook post, saying he was being “sarcastic.”
“I am sorry. I posted an insensitive comment about the GOP train wreck into the dump truck. ‘Karma’ I was being sarcastic. I did not read the article to see that anyone was hurt. It was not meant to offend anyone or make light of someone being harmed,” Mr. Burbey wrote. “I don’t want anyone to ever be hurt or killed. Those who know me know this. I took the photo down. I am sorry if you were offended. It was not a partisan smear. I found the incident ironic given that Congress has failed to fund Amtrak safety measures. I hope folks can forgive a moment of insensitivity.”
In an email to The Washington Times, Mr. Burbey said he also wanted to extend an apology to the family of Mr. Foley.
“It was insensitive and not well-thought. As a devoted Christian, I can only continue to ask forgiveness and make amends for my insensitivity,” he said.
However, Mr. Burbey said he had no intention of resigning.
“The post was made on my personal Facebook account and on my personal time. The post was not made in my capacity as HCEA President. HCEA is a non-partisan organization. We work to advocate for students, teachers and public education,” he said.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
Join the discussion
What Americans should notice about how Republican men of action, trained to reflect the image of a Creator healer responded to a train wreck with several Doctor Congressmen HEALERS quickly applying their PRODUCTIVE training and skills, compared to the CONSUMPTIVE unskilled social dependency Democrats, educated only in political activism or social rebellion, who when their own self-created social train wrecks happen just dial 911 for government help, then sit on their hands like their Congressmen, when time is of the essence to rescue the dying victims or to limit the damage of injury. Is there a shred of doubt that had this been a train full of Democrats that the death and casualty toll would have been a lot higher, not to mention the opportunistic lawsuits needed to support more Consumptive lives of non-production? Their whole ideology is really what should be apologized for, which causes the government social train wrecks, while their Congressmen just sit on their hands and spin, refusing, unable or untrained to participate in cleaning up the mess of their created social train wrecked programs, or healing the plethora of social casualties they leave in their wake, when government healing time is of the essence to rescue the dying government programs or to limit the damage of government injury.
From the article above: ” Ryan Burbey, president of the Harford County (Md.) Education Association, over a Facebook post that labeled the crash “karma.” I find it funny that many (not all) of these DemoRATS apologize after they are caught. Hey Ryan, go eat the crumbs that Nancy Pelosi feeds you!
Another typical disgusting Democrat teaching your children!
So, I guess the CA wildfires are karma, too.
Somehow, I think that he represents most of the Maryland voters who support all their loudmouthed, obnoxious politicians. They are about as bad as Massachusetts.
there is nothing the lefties will not use to further there sick agenda.
Burbey, if you term that “karma” — the real karma is to you Dhimmicruds, you’re like that lorry which is now scrap-metal!
“HCEA is a non-partisan organization”,does he think anyone beside a DNC kool-ade drinker ais going to buy that.