Preschool teacher fired for post saying ‘kill some jews’

ARLINGTON — A day care center in south Arlington has fired a preschool teacher for a post she reportedly made on social media that included the phrase “kill some jews.”

Nancy Salem no longer works at Children’s Courtyard, said director of communication Lydia Cisaruk. The Twitter comment triggered a number of posts on social media requesting that Salem be fired.

“Providing a safe, nurturing and inclusive learning environment is of the utmost importance to us,” Cisaruk said in an emailed statement. “The offensive comments certainly don’t reflect our views. Our employees are expected to uphold certain standards of personal and professional conduct. Our senior leadership thoroughly investigated this matter.”

The comments were first reported in a publication called the Algemeiner and the published story included a questionable tweet:

According to the Alegemeiner, the quote was discovered by a group that calls itself Canary Mission, which exposes hatred and anti-Semitism on college campuses and beyond, according to its web page. The story, which has also been reported by foxnews.com, states that Salem was among 24 anti-Israeli activists at the University of Texas at Arlington.

A UTA spokesman said Wednesday that Salem has never been a student there and that the university is not familiar with Canary Mission.

“As one of the most diverse campuses in the nation, inclusion and respect are at the very core of the values of the University of Texas at Arlington,” a UTA spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “UTA condemns statements of hate while acknowledging the principles of free speech and open expression. We welcome and encourage the sharing of ideas, thoughts and opinions, but we also expect respect and civility from students, faculty and staff.”

___

(c)2017 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings