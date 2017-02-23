Preschool teacher fired for post saying ‘kill some jews’

ARLINGTON — A day care center in south Arlington has fired a preschool teacher for a post she reportedly made on social media that included the phrase “kill some jews.”
Nancy Salem no longer works at Children’s Courtyard, said director of communication Lydia Cisaruk. The Twitter comment triggered a number of posts on social media requesting that Salem be fired.
“Providing a safe, nurturing and inclusive learning environment is of the utmost importance to us,” Cisaruk said in an emailed statement. “The offensive comments certainly don’t reflect our views. Our employees are expected to uphold certain standards of personal and professional conduct. Our senior leadership thoroughly investigated this matter.”
The comments were first reported in a publication called the Algemeiner and the published story included a questionable tweet:
According to the Alegemeiner, the quote was discovered by a group that calls itself Canary Mission, which exposes hatred and anti-Semitism on college campuses and beyond, according to its web page. The story, which has also been reported by foxnews.com, states that Salem was among 24 anti-Israeli activists at the University of Texas at Arlington.
A UTA spokesman said Wednesday that Salem has never been a student there and that the university is not familiar with Canary Mission.
“As one of the most diverse campuses in the nation, inclusion and respect are at the very core of the values of the University of Texas at Arlington,” a UTA spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “UTA condemns statements of hate while acknowledging the principles of free speech and open expression. We welcome and encourage the sharing of ideas, thoughts and opinions, but we also expect respect and civility from students, faculty and staff.”
These are the types of people the Left wants in America. I thank the Good Lord that we have President Trump who puts America First..!!
And i CURSE the ground with which he libtards walk on every day they keep STOPPING trump making this country safe again..
Just another reason the Muslim mindset should be banned from America where they just use our system of justice against us, where they say “kill some Jews” and just lose their job here, and anyone there says “Kill some Muslims” and they are beheaded. Just leave them in the Middle East so they can culturally do what they believe in, which is just kill and behead each other. Unworkable and failed Islam is, unequal, inimical and antithetical to workable American Democratic Judeo/Christian Principles. “East is East and West is West and never the twain shall meet”,,,,In Peace. Why import more violence, all in the name of feigned and faux equality and foolish political correctness.
Excuse me, but this isn’t just a matter of “offensive comments” or “lack of civility.” It’s incitement to murder. Isn’t the FBI interested in this woman? Maybe she’s been fired, but she’s still going around telling people to kill Jews.
Plus i wouldn’t have heard of this story in the first place, if it wasn’t for here reporting on it. i have not seen a single news site mention it otherwise..
BUT you can bet, had it been say a white guy saying “Hey honey go kill some ragheads” them media would be in such an outrage, we wouldn’t hear the end of it for at least a week…
“Nancy Salem” huh? And no mention of her religious leaning. But she’s wearing a sand hoodie. Curious.
Turns out she’s a Muslim. Big surprise there.
LINK
(from the article)
“a member of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Muslim Student Association (MSA). But a spokesperson for UTA said Salem has never been enrolled at the school, nor has she been a member of either student organization.”
So she doesn’t go to school there, but she just hangs around spraying hatred for Jews. How special.
And yes, I consider the omission of her religion by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as a prime example of Fake News.
Make it up
Over-report
Under-report
Omit
Commit
Run certain cherry-picked “news” articles about the public’s reaction to previous Fake News.
After a while you get good at noticing what they make up or leave out.
It is also why when the press report on a latest mugging, Drive by, murder, raping etc, and leave out the name/race of the perp, 95% of the time you can take it to the bank it was a black person who did it!
I have never understood how anyone can hate our Jewish Brothers and Sisters.
That’s all because they Israel wants to defend itself from their barbaric and degenerate religion and Israel should just let them kill it’s people with impunity. Muslims hate it when people oppose their 2nd century barbarism.
What was said is scary enough, but learning that she is a child care worker is over the edge. Vetting aliens lights and sirens should be going off at this point! People supposedly seeking escape from violence do not say “Kill” anybody. In this case Jews, the actual targets are anybody considered an infidel, people who are not Muslims. Until as much attention is paid to allowing Muslims into our country as a U.S. citizen trying to buy a gun, Then maybe we should use tighter extreme vetting It should be a requirement for any one seeking employment involving children.
I just gt done reading the local ABC affiliate where it expanded that there was MORE than just that one fake book posting that got her in hot water. One of the other’s made light of the holocaust..
aside from this teacher being antisemitic is the probability that she is a nice Muslim lady. Yet this is why so many American are somewhat fearful and suspicious of Muslims in general. This antisemitic idea was probably taught her from the time she was a child. It makes us wonder if her hate also extents to westerners in general and does she believe that if you are not Muslim it is okay to kill you for her love of Ali?