Predictable – ACLU to challenge Trump’s military transgender ban

WASHINGTON — Today marks the beginning of what could become another challenge to a Trump administration policy before the nation’s highest court.
Almost immediately after President Trump formally issued a directive barring transgender individuals from enlisting in the U.S. armed services Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union vowed a legal challenge.
“We’ll see you in court,” the group tweeted to the president Friday night. The next day the ACLU added a timeline. “We’re filing on Monday. #TransMilitaryBan”
Trump’s directive bars transgender individuals from enlisting in the military and also bans coverage of transition-related health care and extends to transgender people already enlisted. The measure also directs Secretary of Defense James Mattis to determine the fate of transgender individuals already serving in the military based on their “deployability,” a standard that has yet to be formally established.
This sets up yet another legal battle between two conflicting principles: the federal government’s broad authority to govern military policy — including determining fitness for military service — and the Constitution’s prohibition against discrimination and denial of equal protection under the law.
It comes on the heels of another challenge to a Trump administration policy that has already made it to the U.S. Supreme Court: Trump’s executive order barring nationals from six majority-Muslim countries from admission into the country. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in that case in October.
But the challenge to the ban on transgender service members wades into even more uncharted legal waters. The U.S. Supreme has not ruled directly on the issue of transgender rights. It got the chance when it took up a challenge to a North Carolina law requiring individuals to use the bathrooms based on their gender at birth. But justices ultimately remanded that case earlier this year when the Trump administration rescinded the Obama-era policy that formed the basis of the legal challenge.
Still, the Trump administration faces a high hurdle. Even if the court doesn’t reach the question of whether transgender individuals are protected under gender discrimination laws, it could hold that the government — which argued for the need of the ban to cut medical costs and reduce military disruption — has not stated a rational basis of denying individuals the right to enlist based on their gender identity. If the court does hold that gender discrimination laws apply, the burden the government would have to prove would be even higher.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Havent-A-CLU — always on the wrong side!
Is the ACLU saying that the U.S. Military can not set admission standards?
I wonder if someone who is blind, has no arms and only one foot should be eligible if they are a perverted transvestite/transgender?
The military, FOR Over 2 centuries have set admission standards.. And currently have thousands of physical and mental issues that disqualify one from service.. Are the Anti commie loving union, gonna say THOSE are also discriminatory?
What next, saying those who are Trans-abled, and willfully disfigure themselves (such as that one woman up in canada who BLINDED herself) cause they ‘feel they are disabled people living in abled bodies’ going to be next on the “must defend” list??
They need to support their theory that transgender people are not mentally ill. Many physical disabilities and mental health problems keep one out of the service. This should be no different. Transgender is a mind illness.
Prove otherwise.
Exactly mcgill. Gender dysphoria is listed in the DSM IV as a mental illness. Anyone operating in the REAL world understands this.
How does a regulation issued by the Obama administration become a law? What’s the next issue for the ACLU, suing the U.S. Army for not letting blind people enlist to drive trucks? The military has one mission: to defend the U.S. and to fight those who threaten us. How does it do that? By killing people and breaking things. It is not a social service experiment.
“Transgender” people are choosing to be of the opposite sex. They certainly were not born that way. They are suffering from a mental disorder. Get them the proper mental health services not put them in the military.
Since Obama was their ‘god-king’ anything he said Must be law in their eyes..
Anything the ACLU, founded by communists and atheists is for, we conservatives are against!
I guess people forget the military has a rule, if you are medically dependent on medication, you are not considered deployable, thus are able to receive a medical discharge. Rule is already established for insulin dependent Diabetes, hormone supplements due to damaged organs, mental afflictions, chronic pain, PTSD, etc… If you are in gender transition, you are medically dependent on hormone supplements/medication, thus you are not deployable.
Facts and rules don’t matter just the pushing of the libtard agenda..
Confused people who think snipping a part of their body and adding padding and taking hormones will change their chromosomes are mentally unsound. These people were not allowed in the military prior to the Pervert-in Chief Obama gave an executive order to allow them. Did the ACLU sue Ronald Reagan over his policy of not allowing mutilators of their bodies to join the military and have taxpayers pay for their operations the rest of their lives? The American Communist Lesbian Union can defend confusion and mental unsoundness if they want to.