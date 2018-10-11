Now reading: Prayer for Protection Prev Next Cartoons Prayer for Protection A. F. Branco 6:30 am October 11, 20182 comments VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)Prayer for Protection, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings Share on: 6 Shares 6 Share on facebook 0 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion About a fortnight late (as compared with WND), but spot-on! VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast) Log in to Reply But he’s vicariously guilty of Male Privilege, so if he does end up slandered it’s just Proxy Revenge for the sins of his fathers. “No foul, no harm.” VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 6615 views6:30 am October 10, 2018 Cartoons Blowback!6:30 am October 10, 20187 commentsA. F. Branco 6:30 am October 10, 2018 Continue reading 23 Shares 19 Share on facebook 3 Share on twitter 1 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 3789 views6:30 am October 4, 2018 Cartoons Next False Story!6:30 am October 4, 201821 commentsA. F. Branco 6:30 am October 4, 2018 Continue reading 28 Shares 26 Share on facebook 2 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 2509 views6:30 am October 3, 2018 Cartoons Jackass Blowtorch6:30 am October 3, 20185 commentsA. F. Branco 6:30 am October 3, 2018 Continue reading 25 Shares 24 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options
Join the discussion
About a fortnight late (as compared with WND), but spot-on!
But he’s vicariously guilty of Male Privilege, so if he does end up slandered it’s just Proxy Revenge for the sins of his fathers. “No foul, no harm.”