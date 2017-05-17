Prayer and the laying on of hands in the Oval Office

Thousands of people are sharing online a photo of a group of pastors laying their hands on President Donald Trump and praying over him Monday in the Oval Office.

Florida televangelist and megachurch Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne posted the photo to his Facebook page and his Instagram on Tuesday.

It shows the president, head bowed, surrounded by more than a half dozen people, including Vice President Mike Pence, their heads bowed, as well. A photographer is taking a picture of the moment.

“Yesterday was very surreal for @ahowardbrowne & I,” the pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, wrote on Facebook. “Thirty years ago we came from South Africa to America as missionaries.

“Yesterday I was asked by Pastor Paula White-Cain to pray over our 45th President — what a humbling moment standing in the Oval Office — laying hands and praying for our President — Supernatural Wisdom, Guidance and Protection — who could ever even imagine — wow — we are going to see another great spiritual awakening #ovaloffice #westwing #whitehouse #washingtondc.”

Howard-Browne also posted a group photo of the pastors standing around Trump seated at the desk in the Oval Office.

“Highlight after all these years of fighting for America — standing in the Oval Office with @realdonaldtrump and @vp and @paulamichellewhite and other leaders — listening to our great President talk about America — Great Job Mr President- Great Job,” he wrote on another photo from the visit on Instagram.

The photo of the pastors praying over the president has been shared more than 5,000 times and sparked more than 1,000 comments on the preacher’s Facebook page. Many of them are prayers for the president.

“This picture made me cry as the Spirit touched my heart,” wrote one man. “The Lord’s hand is upon this man, even though the world does not realize it and cannot realize it due to their spiritual blindness. A very special sight to behold God be welcomed in the White House once more.”

Others viewed the photo with a critical eye.

“Lord help us all,” wrote one Facebook commenter. “How anyone sees Trump as the savior of the evangelicals is beyond me. Doesn’t have a Christian bone in his body. Doesn’t attend church. Multiple divorces. Adultery. Literally about every single commandment he’s broken.

“We’re all sinners … but cmon … the evangelical right is choosing this guy to lead their ‘spiritual awakening?'”

Howard-Browne is a pioneer of what is known as the “Holy Laughter” movement, according to VOA News, a phenomenon during which a believer laughs uncontrollably — or even makes noises like an animal — while being filled with the Holy Spirit’s joy.

