Positive marks on economy boost Donald Trump against 2020 Dems

President Trump is running competitively against a handful of top 2020 Democratic contenders thanks in part to Americans’ increasingly positive feelings about the economy, according to polling released on Monday.

Among registered voters nationwide, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden held a 4-point, 50% to 46% lead in a head-to-head match-up against Mr. Trump, according to the ABC News/Washington Post poll. That’s down from a 17-point edge for Mr. Biden from three months ago.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg held a 3-point, 49% to 46% lead over the president, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont held a 2-point, 49% to 47% lead, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota held a 1-point, 48% to 47% lead.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mr. Trump were tied at 48% apiece. And Mr. Trump held a 3-point, 48% to 45% lead over former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The key to Mr. Trump’s “opportunity” “is a rise in economic confidence,” according to an accompanying polling memo from Langer Research Associates.

“One year before he took office, 63 percent of Americans said they were worried about maintaining their standard of living,” the memo says. “Today, 43 percent say so, a broad 20-point drop in personal economic uncertainty.”

By a 49% to 43% margin, Americans also said they expect Mr. Trump to win reelection.

Mr. Trump had a 44% approval rating in the poll — the best of his presidency. Among registered voters, he was at 47% approval and 50% disapproval.

The survey of 1,004 U.S. adults was taken from Jan. 20-23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points.

