Portland police arrest anti-Trump protesters; ACLU calls it ‘shameful’

Portland police arrested seven adults and cited six juveniles Monday during a downtown protest dubbed “Not My Presidents Day.”
Among those arrested or cited were a 66-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy.
The protest marked Portland’s latest conflict between police and protesters and, according to police, included the “limited deployment” of pepper spray and non-lethal shots fired by officers.
The Police Bureau’s enforcement tactics drew a strong rebuke from the ACLU of Oregon, which called the events “shameful.”
Sgt. Pete Simpson, a police spokesman, defended the Police Bureau’s response as necessary to keeping unruly protesters in check “before it got out of hand.”
“We would much prefer things were different,” Simpson said. “But we’re sort of forced to be there now because of the aggressive nature of the, ‘We’re going to show up, we’re going to block streets, we’re going to shut the city down’ attitude.”
Monday’s scene appeared to differ from past protests as officers used loudspeakers to order protesters out of streets and onto sidewalks — calling specific marchers out by clothing or, in some cases, directly by name. Later, police made arrests on the sidewalks where protesters had been directed.
Simpson said officers identified specific people via loud speaker to ensure they heard commands. In past cases, Simpson said, protesters claimed they didn’t hear orders.
Simpson said following police directives after breaking the law doesn’t absolve someone.
“Once a decision is made to arrest someone, if they leave the street and go to the sidewalk, that’s not like home base,” he said.
In one confrontation Monday, a woman angrily approached a row of officers clad in riot gear on the sidewalk of Southwest Sixth Avenue. An officer then appeared from behind the row to fire two rubber bullets into the woman’s torso from close range, according to a video shot by protest-documenter Mike Bivins and posted to Willamette Week’s website.
Simpson said the woman attempted to spit at officers.
In a separate confrontation, a senior citizen was left with a bloodied face after apparently rolling on the ground with an officer. Simpson said the woman attempted to stop the arrest of a different protester.
“She interjected herself in that process and tried to assist the person, to unarrest them, if you will,” he said.
The ACLU condemned police actions for leading to violence against protesters and called on Mayor Ted Wheeler to revise crowd-control strategies. In a series of seven Tweets, the American Civil Liberties Union said the “indiscriminate violence against Portlanders was shameful.”
Most of the people were “gathered on public property on the sidewalk when they were shoved down and arrested,” the Portland-based nonprofit wrote. “On. The. Sidewalk.”
All 13 people detained by police received traffic citations for failing to obey an officer. Each adult also was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct.
One man declined to provide his name and instead used the identity of Quanice Hayes, a 17-year-old armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by police this month. That man also faces additional charges of resisting arrest and furnishing false information to police.
Police arrested Margaret Ann Zebroski, 66; Heather Grace White, 42; David Johnathan Carlson, 31; Charles Ernest Stubbs, 38; Lucy Elizabeth Smith, 34; and Rebecca Smith-White, 33; and the unidentified 37-year-old man. Teens ranged in age from 14 to 17.
Simpson asked witnesses to contact the Independent Police Review Division with commendations or complaints about officer conduct during Monday’s protest.
“If there’s something they saw wrong,” he said, “we want people to tell us.”
___
(c)2017 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)
Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Portland police arrest anti-Trump protesters; ACLU calls it ‘shameful’,
Typical American Civil Liberties TWO FACED LAWLESS HYPOCRITE LYING RACEBAITING UNION. Liberals who constantly break the law and the American Civil Liberties TWO FACED LAWLESS HYPOCRITE LYING RACEBAITING UNION defends lawbreaking. Obama and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s people. Trying to bring down America. TRAITORS!!!!!!
The current mindset of Democrat party leader and media inspired anarchistic “street blocking , shut the city down” attitude protesters in INCIVILITY has nothing to do with civil rights. The most basic commodity for a nation of civil rights to EVER exist is the quality and ability of its citizens to act CIVILLY. The quality of these citizens by their own actions and words defines them as UNCIVIL in every respect which by their own action disenfranchises their rights to be treated civilly in return. They can do their own thing only to the point where THEIR THING meets your nose, the point where things can often get bloody. Better THEIR rebellious blood than your law-abiding. IF violence is what they seek, let them feel the full force of American justice. The sooner the better, because when it comes to social rebellion and violence, it’s always pay me a little now, or pay me a lot more later.
Also checking their bank accounts to see who is paying them should be standard police protocol.
“I seek the social ownership of property, the abolition of the propertied class, and the sole control of those who produce wealth. Communism is the goal.” Roger Baldwin founder of ACLU.
I am glad that cops are finally realizing that there is someone in the white house that will have their back..
AND GLAD that these rioters realize they are no longer getting given free reign..
You block traffic illegally, be prepared to get arrested. You vandalize property, be prepared to get cuffed!
Those worthless bums should get at least a year in a jail cell!!!!
A year in prison where they will enjoy cable TV, a workout facility and lay around thinking up what their next protest will be about….not on my dime. Send them on a workforce to clean up the trash that their kind spew onto the streets after their so-called protests. Arm them with a bologna sandwich and a bottle of water….their meal for the day and ease the burden of paying someone for their destruction. Let Soros keep on footing the bill for these morons and pretty soon he will be looking for contributors to keep him aloat.
I favor giving them a hammer and telling them “Make these big rocks little rocks!”
The ACLU has become a clear and present danger to the law and order of the United States!
The use of flamethrowers should be authorized for “crowd” control at these brainless protests. We have had ENOUGH.
I was thinking a pass or two from a Specter gunship might get their attention. They should be sentenced to hard labor….building the wall!
Just toss some wolverines into the mix!
Is it just me, or do all of them appear to be under the influence of marijuana
Is that legal in Portland?
Yes, marijuana is legal in Oregon. I have empirical evidence collected since 1968 that stoners are not violent people. Brain dead “progressives” are a cat of a different color. I don’t know ab out the ret of the country, but around here Progressive is an insurance company whose pitch chick goes by the name of Flo.
Peaceful protesting is one thing but inciting violence in wrong. They need to do 6 months in jail. maybe they will think twice before they try it again. All these riots are bought and paid for by George Soros. He needs to be arrested.
[ All these riots are bought and paid for by George Soros. He needs to be arrested.]
I’ve been saying that for over a year now…
ACLU calls it ‘shameful’
That’s what I call the ACLU. Shameful, disgusting, thug, hateful, vulgar, nauseating pieces of garbage. Those are the ACLU’s good points.
The ACLU is. More often than not, the shameful party in the agendas they support.
Can you name an instance where havent-A-CLU hasn’t been shameful?
ACLU,,,doesn’t that stand for “All Clear Latino Undesirables”,,,how about the desirables for a change? Sorry but WE decide which is which, not some specious Community organization who defines Uncivil acts as a Civil Right. Breaking into another’s home or country is uncivil behavior, and just increases the collective lawless mentality that the laws of America do not have to be obeyed, and soon even the Legal Americans begin to ignore it to their peril.
[Can you name an instance where havent-A-CLU hasn’t been shameful?]
Not of the top of my head i can’t..
If they protest in a peaceful non aggressive manner the police would not arrest them, It is very simple to understand…But these people feel they are special and get braver by the day and i believe most American citizens are tired of it.
I hope they do jail time and heavy fines to help cover the cost the city concur’s and if any of our Police are injured the law should come down on them like a ton of brick’s!
The aclu should be ABOLISHED, they are like teats on a boar, USELESS!!
Looking at the mug shots, these are typical extreme, left-wing, hippy type, jobless, left overs from the 60’s.
A beautiful example of the excessive waste of skin!!!!!
“…the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” They scream about 1st amendment rights but I doubt any one of them has ever read it or in any way understands it. If you want to do something different than what the “RULES” that have been laid out state? Then change the rules. There are rules written that clearly explain how you go about changing the rules. And they don’t involve Me, My, Mine attitudes. A street full of socialist idiots don’t get to play their own way, break the rules and get away with it. Throw their sorry butts behind bars and show them a place with yet another set of rules they will have no option but to follow and see how quickly they miss their freedom.
And they do it wearing masks, handkerchiefs, anything to cover their coward, low life faces.
CG, to ME if you wear a face mask at a protest you are NOT THERE to do it peacefully!
Did the ACLU call the arrest of anti-Obama rioters shameful? Oh wait, there never were any anti-Obama riots.
There were Anti-obama protests, but NONE that i know of which got to RIOT levels..
Awe.. that poor lady got a boo-boo on her nose. To bad they couldn’t beat a little sense and respect into her pea-brain.
That was no lady.
(sarky)I guess havent-A-CLU would KNOW shameful(/sarky), given that its symbol (or the mug of any of its top muckys) is one of the definition-pics!
Ok, help me out here; bottom row, second from left. Man or woman? Looks completely tuned out and stoned, whatever it is. The perfect Democrat drone!
You know, on second thought they should make a pro-Democrat poster with that face, with the caption “What, Me Worry?” Perfect! LOL!
Everyone blocking the street should have been arrested. What about the USA Citizen’s rights to transverse a public street without being hampered in doing so and fearing the protesters will take action against you for no reason. Anyone Masked should be arrested also.
The left is intolerant, has been all the time. It a shame they won’t accept our President. Perhaps, they should move to another country where they will feel comfortable such as Mexico, some place in the Middle East that twill accept them!
These losers feel pretty bold because riot gear clad officers will take a lot of irritating abuse from them until they try to spit or throw something at them. Or interfere with an arrest. Then the fun is over for said losers.
Thank you Officers for saving taxpayer money & taxpayer time. That self centered mob can’t appreciate other people need to get to work, the hospital, the daycare center or numerous other essential places.
Ah yes, more feeble minded 60’s leftists and some snowflakes. What is unacceptable is that few know that the ACLU was created by the Communist Party USA as a political tool to shield 1950’s communists in the federal government (leftovers from FDR and Truman) – especially the State Department. They drove the now typical agitation propaganda used to demonize those who were investigating the depth of the communist (and Moscow agents) infestation in government and the media.
7 Portland people arrested = 7 useful idiots. Too stupid to know how stupid they are…
Want to keep the ACLU from being so powerful? Pass a law saying that non-profits cannot be awarded fees from cases in which they are involved. Then impeach judges that violate that law. Where do you think the ACLU get most of its funding?