Portland: Patriot Prayer, Antifa face off in violent protest as police stand by

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several opposing marches and rallies quickly turned violent Sunday afternoon at Portland’s Waterfront, as police appeared to take a hands-off approach.
Participating groups included “Patriot Prayer,” which is led by Joey Gibson. They gathered at the Salmon Street Springs Fountain at 2 p.m. while a peaceful event, the Rally for Freedom, Solidarity, and Justice, was held at the Oregon Memorial Marine Park nearby at the Waterfront.
Members of “Antifa” initially showed up the peaceful rally, but quickly made their way to the Patriot Prayer “Freedom March” several blocks away. The two groups quickly clashed.
Several violent fights were witnessed by KATU News crews throughout the area, but as opposed to previous protests, there was little to no police presence breaking up the groups.
Typical liberal trash. The liberals scream diversity and then try to suppress conservatism. HYPOCRITES!
IMO if the people organizing either of those events didn’t want this disruption, WHY DIDN’T they kick the Antifada groups out of there, as soon as they showed up??
this will only get worse until it erupts into serious conflict.
lock and load and be aware of your surroundings.
America if you don’t work and pay taxes you should not have an opinion
Liberals and other American haters just need to be deported to a socilest country
today.
Funny how tuff these protesters are, that they are afraid to show their face. I say anyone coming to a protest with a mask should be arrested.
Especially when 99% of the time, THOSE BEING violent are the ones wearing the masks..
Burn MY flag and I’ll pi$$ on your ashes.
Antifa, “Anti Fascists”, should examine history, particularly the period in post WWI Germany during Hitler’s rise to power. Ernst Rohm, leader of the Sturmableitung or SA, popularly known as the Brownshirts, used the same tactics as the current true fascists, antifa. Rohm’s reign of terror was based on imtimidation, physical confrontation, murder and refusal to discuss any opinion differing from the NAZI party line. Sound familiar? Rohm was assasinated by Hitler in 1934 during the “Night of the Long Knives” as he was considered a rival for ultimate power in the NAZI party. I wonder who good ole’ George Soros will knife after the Useful Idiots of the antifa movement become less than useful?
What is it with these Left wing, fanatic mayors who support the Anarchist Anti-fa`s to the point that they beg the police to “stand-down” in order to allow the leftist goons to perpetrate their mayhem against the right wing “grandparents”, who are holding American Flags and cheering for America.These Mayors such as the Mayor of Berkley,California and Portland need to be hammered more in the PRESS and impeached by the voters!
Heck, imo those mayors who order the cops to stand down, are ACCESSORIES to any violence or criminal act that gets perpetrated y these riotous thugs.. AND SHOULD FACE jail right along with them..