Portland: Patriot Prayer, Antifa face off in violent protest as police stand by

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several opposing marches and rallies quickly turned violent Sunday afternoon at Portland’s Waterfront, as police appeared to take a hands-off approach.

Participating groups included “Patriot Prayer,” which is led by Joey Gibson. They gathered at the Salmon Street Springs Fountain at 2 p.m. while a peaceful event, the Rally for Freedom, Solidarity, and Justice, was held at the Oregon Memorial Marine Park nearby at the Waterfront.

Members of “Antifa” initially showed up the peaceful rally, but quickly made their way to the Patriot Prayer “Freedom March” several blocks away. The two groups quickly clashed.

Several violent fights were witnessed by KATU News crews throughout the area, but as opposed to previous protests, there was little to no police presence breaking up the groups.

