Portland mayor stands by decision to allow Antifa to block traffic, hassle motorists

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler came under fire over a viral video showing Antifa protesters blocking traffic and harassing drivers, but he says he supports the decision by police to watch from a distance without getting involved.
“I was appalled by what I saw in the video, but I support the Portland Police Bureau’s decision not to intervene,” he said at a Friday press conference. “This whole incident will be investigated.”
The video posted by journalist Andy C. Ngo showed protesters, including members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, blocking an intersection and attempting to direct traffic at while officers on motorcycle watched from a block away.
At one point, the activists chased down 74-year-old Kent Houser after he made a right turn against their wishes, pounding on his silver Lexus and breaking a window. The car sustained thousands of dollars in damage, he told the Oregonian.
Even so, Mr. Wheeler insisted that “motorists should feel completely safe coming into downtown Portland.”
I was appalled by what I saw in that clip and I support the decisions of the @PortlandPolice. I trust them. I believe them as the law enforcement professionals who have to weigh complex legal and safety issues, not only for the people on the streets but also for themselves. -TW
— Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) October 12, 2018
Demonstrators did not obtain a permit before holding the Oct. 6 march to protest the death of Patrick Kimmons, a 27-year-old black man who was shot and killed Sept. 30 by police. The shooting is under investigation.
The mayor has been accused of taking a kid-gloves approach to the protests that routinely roil the liberal enclave, such as the summer occupation of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, which saw Portland police refuse to assist unless federal officers were in physical danger.
This is the type of street anarchy that routinely happens where I live. Here is video from 6 Oct showing Antifa directing traffic in downtown & threatening people who don’t obey with violence. Mayor @tedwheeler, who really runs this town? https://t.co/OgjZNByxat
— Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018
“This is the kind of street anarchy that routinely happens where I live,” tweeted Mr. Ngo.
Rioting broke out Saturday night as Antifa activists brawled with protesters who turned out for a “flash march for law and order,” organized the right-tilting group Patriot Prayer.
Mr. Wheeler, who also holds the title of police commissioner, took a swipe at recent unflattering news coverage, such as a Fox News story headlined, “Mob rule? Leftist protesters take over Portland street.”
“I’m willing to take criticism all day long from Fox News,” he said. “But I’m not willing to accept criticism from Fox News of the men and women of the Portland Police Bureau.”
The mayor argued that law enforcement is in a no-win situation.
“This is the story of Goldilocks and the two bears. The porridge is either too hot or it’s too cold,” Mr. Wheeler told reporters. “At any given moment in this city, the police are criticized for being heavy-handed and intervening too quickly, or they’re being criticized for being standoffish and not intervening quickly enough.”
Need of the time is to do a counter-demo between Wheeler’s home and Portland’s city-hall, block his drive-routes (ok to let him walk to a TriMet station and take the train) until he agrees to remove his precious Antifa trash!
When the government refuses to uphold the law then they have forsaken the Social Contract and it falls to the militia, vis a vis the 2nd Amendment, to help restore order.
AND for all those motorists who had their vehicles vandalized, or got assaulted, THEY SHOULD SUE the pants of the mayor for being an ACCOMPLICE TO THIS lawlessness. BOTH Civilly and criminally!!!!
And for citizens to arm themselves.
These are the Obama Corpse shock troops. The creepy kids marching in those videos singing “Mmmm,Mmmmm,Mmmmm Barrak Hussein Obama!” and pledging allegiance to that CommieAfriIndoHawaiianesian abomination.
Look what he’s doing right now to the brown citizens of Chicago. Stealing their community from under their noses for the Obama Center. No Library. All his documents, if they existed, are sealed.
No letters, No essays on law. No scholastic, academic or legislative records of any kind.
Where are the media mouths for those poor suckers?
It’s now or never as far as a peaceful resolution.
Support our President and Rule Of Law at the polls.
Indeed a shame that the beautiful natural wonders of these 3 western coastal states are being wasted on a psychotic mental ward population that litter those beautiful locations. Governed by loons and ‘protected’ (the loons…not those of sane sensibilities) by law non-enforcement personnel, the next time they demand the right to secede from the union it should be granted to them….and Trump’s wall can at that juncture turn north at Yuma and extend along the easternmost borders of CA, OR, and WA all the way to the Canadian border. At time of secession their citizenship of the US is to be revoked, and due to their proclivity to unnecessary violence and extreme outbursts of rage they should be recognized as hostile, terrorist states,…with no possibility of reentry.
The only uncertainty is whether he is an Antifa sympathizer himself, or just a coward. Either way, the longer Portland waits to upgrade to a mayor with a spine, the worse it will get for them. I can’t imagine even dyed-in-the-wool Progressives putting up with gridlock, verbal abuse and vandalism on the way to work by spoiled Bourgeois kids for very long. (A conservative is a Progressive who has been forced to live under his own philosophy.)
I lean towards coward.. He just seems to lack ANY spine, when it comes to doing A DAMN THING to prevent any of this anarchy. Whether it’s Antifa, or those morons who were protesting by the INS building…
AND last i checked, PROTESTS HAD TO BE given a permit. SO WHY the hell were they allowed to get one to protest in a manner to block traffic??!
Leftist coward. Knows he’s become a steaming heap but can’t live with the thought of being “not-cool” again.
Not a sports guy in school. Chess was too difficult.
No pressure from First Earth Club. The girls don’t date guys but they don’t give Atomic wedgies either.
As you say, one way or another, somethings got to give.
Unlawful blocking of a city street should be a felony and result in months of jail timeand fines in 100’s of dollars. Blocking a highway the same except should result in 1000’s of dollars fine and YEARS of jail time. Organizers should get 10x that.
Democrats are encouraging the US to become a third world country.
If police are to stand back, at least do like London police during riots there: Get photos, identify miscreants, and arrest them in their homes.
Notice they only pull this crud in liberal run cities (Portland, Chicago, LA) where mayors will even override police if they have an upstanding police chief.
Seems he and the mayor of Charlottesville, VA are on the same page in that they keep the police away from the AntiFa and let them do as they please to intimidate induce havoc on the citizens at their will, the only thing missing so far is Soros money to keep the little buggers on the payroll and import them on an as needed basis….and there I could possibly be wrong.
This mayor is courting disaster in that he is alienating those who are trying to conduct commmerce and raise families in a chaotic environment and that only works for a short period before the next finanacial or life changing decision comes along .. at which point PORTLAND WILL LOOSE; AT WHICH POINT THOSE DECISIONS BECOME LARGELY IRREVERSABLE. A lot of businesses stopped domestic construction plans and took business overseas after the ACA where they remain today. Careful what you wish for Mr. Mayor…..you may get it with AntiFa as your new unruly police force.
I’m sure in the days of the Weimar Republic there were many frightened and intimidated German officials too frightened and timid to face the crowd of brown shirted street marching intimidating anarchists to enforce the laws of the land. Many probably received family death threats. I’m sure those who survived that war wished they had unleased the well-trained police dogs and killed that movement in the cradle. First they break car windows, then churches and synagogues next, then entire cities get flamed. Another reason why they seek to rewrite history and re-educate our non-suspecting youth lest they see and react. If memory serves me right, it was the third baby bear that Goldilocks needed to watch out for, the one who ate all the porridge then went off his rocker, while she like this frightened mayor’s brain was out to lunch.
Seems Teddy forget there was THREE bears.
The three bears weren’t the problem. It was the lack of one hunter.
When a governmental entity such as a city collects taxes to provide a service for the common good (such as police protection) and that service is not provided, citizens should sue the entity for fraud. There is no excuse for what the police did in Portland – so sue them.
When that governmental entity does not provide that service then I believe the citizens are by proxy empowered to take whatever actions they deem necessary to alleviate the problem.
AND i also feel that said mayor should be CRIMINALLY ARRESTED by Federal marshalls for depriving his citizenry of proper lawful protection.
THAT”S when the police will be ordered in. When the citizens refuse to go like sheep to the shearing. Some old guy refusing to be dragged from his car by a mob and beaten for lack of shooting back.
They don’t need to disarm all citizens. Just the ones likely to cause a resistance to the leftist Borg…..or caught trying. The Left is willing to use whatever means and sacrifice pawns to flush out the Heroes and patriots.
“so sue them.”
Can certainly appreciate the sentiment but we just had a senator on the judicial committee for a Supreme Court nominee tell us it is guilty until innocent
How much do you want to bet there are minds just like hers on the bench
Especially considering when Obama pushed through his gay marriage the attorney general of Oregon would not defend their constitutional amendment, nor would Kamal Harris when she was the attorney general of California
The courts are filled with perverts of the law
We the people have the ballot box, which we have shown we own and as a last resort the ammo box, but we will protect the Republic and for all it stands
We do not ask the court to defend us, we defend the courts, We are the PEOPLE one nation under G-d
As long as they elect liberals like Mr. Wheeler who fully support the left and their violence this will continue. These far-left politicians have no compass and couldn’t care less about the average citizen. The man in that Lexus was probably scared to death and I’m betting because he drove an expensive car & looked “rich” he was a bigger target to these hate-filled anarchists. Impeach Wheeler Portland unless you want to live in a 3rd world country (most of Oregon) run by hoodlums.
There were times watching some of those videos, i wonder. IF THE DRIVERS felt threatened enough to drive OVER that mob, would the media be calling for THAT person’s head, much like happened in Charleston..?
I think a guy near DC was recently acquitted after he ran over some bikers that were beating on his car on the highway.
Sounds like it is nigh time to show those antifa creatures what happens when you block the road, just run the creatures over and squash them into the road that mayor would be to blame on that he is helping to start another civil war, and doing nothing go help the people. So you run a few of his precious thugs down he can always make more of the matter all those creatures are only made from a mold if some sort ha ha us ha.
What us going to happen if a person does because of the road being blocked ? The city gets sued for millions for wrongful death the mayor gets sued and the antifa creatures get sued all for wrongful death, the family would get real rich and Every one else would get real mad at the mayor.
If the idiots who elect the numbskulls don’t throw them out at the next election, they deserve what they get. There are a number of other cities that are on my no visit list; Chicago, and Seattle are high on that list.
People who live in Seattle don’t even want to go there. A hard fixed public toilet with no plumbing.
IMO because of those cities, the ENTIRE BLOODY STATE is off limits to me.
I imagine the mayor would feel differently if the thugs had been beating on HIS car and threatening him with bodily harm. Portland is now on the list with San Francisco of cities I have absolutely no desire to visit!
And to me, ALL THOSE COPS who followed his order to “DO nothing”, should all lose their badges!
So the mayor supports criminal activity and domestic terrorism! I think he’s lucky none of these domestic terrorists were shot and killed!
If you hit one of the miscreants when they are not in a crosswalk, you are not liable for their injuries. They are jaywalking, and that is illegal, so absolves you from guilt.
Since they have established good reason to believe they will trash your car and then drag you out to beat you to death, I see it as self-defense.
Of course try to avoid the situation. But if you’re there and you’re likely to die anyway, start running them over. Run into an obstacle? back up over them and build back up to ramming speed. Make sure they understand it’s not safe on the side of your car either as you will swing wildly to hit those on the sidelines. Don’t worry. Normal law-abiding citizens won’t be anywhere near them.
Especially aim for anyone wearing a ski mask. They’re most likely Soros rent-a-thug minions.
After a few back-and-forth maneuvers, they will probably step back some. That’s when you make your move. Aim for daylight and run over anyone in your way. Keep going until you cross the state line and report them to the police there.
There have been several SCOTUS rulings that the police have no “Constitutional” or legal obligation to protect any individual. Portland’s mayor and police obviously side with the thugs. With this in mind, it is time to arm, train and be prepared to defend yourself from these thungs. Oregon is a “shall” issue state and also has statewide preemption for its concealed-carry laws—with limited exceptions, counties and cities cannot place limits on the ability of people to carry concealed weapons beyond those provided by state law.
Then if they have no constitutional REQUIREMENT to protect us, WHY THEN SHOULD WE pay so bloody much in taxes to keep the bloody useless police around?!!??!?!?
It is obvious to any critical thinking individual that Ted Wheeler, Portland’s progressive mayor, had given an order to the police to allow the violent mob of leftist protesters to have free rein to attack innocent citizens. Both the mayor and the chief of police have deliberately failed to fulfill the oaths they took when they assumed their positions of public service. The mayor should be recalled and the chief of police fired.
Screw just firing him. ARREST HIM FOR his willful lawlessness, and breaking of his oath to uphold the laws.
Sooner or later they are going to get up against someone who stands their ground and we are going to be burying these antifa scum along with the rest of the mobs. So far, the rest of us have attempted to obey our laws and not react to the violent crap going on, but they will eventually go up against someone like myself, a Marine Vietnam vet with a terminal illness from the war and a few of them will get put down permanently! In America we don’t go by mob rule. We are a democratic nation and I fought for this nation and refuse to stand by and watch them tear it apart!
We are a Republic. Democracy is ultimately mob rule. The French Revolution was democracy in action.
Our War Of Independence was a Republic fighting for Freedom of self determination.
And when that day happens, that someone DOES stand up, and puts some of these scum in the hospital, you can BET THE media will be all over that person, calling them a right wing nazi and the like..
BUT NOT a damn thing will be said BY that same media, about the violent Antifa Thugs, causing the victim to lash out.
Just another reason to NOT go to Portland, ever.
Or oregon as a whole.
You spelled it incorrectly. But, yes!
Keep in mind if you live outside Oregon state they do not recognize the concealed carry permit from your state, so you will need an Oregon concealed weapons permit
I think anyone driving downtown Portland without a loaded gun, with three high capacity magazines, is just putting their life at too much risk
This mayor needs to be arrested by the liberal wack job governor of the State of Oregon, for fomenting sedition and if she refuses, the president.
We are all guaranteed a republican form of government and this is nothing but anarchy.
“Keep in mind if you live outside Oregon state they do not recognize the concealed carry permit from your state, so you will need an Oregon concealed weapons permit”
But one of numerous reason I won’t be visiting Oregon.
Why do I imagine this guy in front of an elementary class saying “Street violence is bad. M’kay!” ?
Ah. South Park.
I am under the impression that the mayor is also the head of the police dept. so their inaction is his responsibility. They were not acting not as a result of their own decision but rather in accordance to his policy.
Hey “Mayor” Wheeler…that’s Goldilocks and the THREE bears. Not too bright over in Libtard Land, are we now?
Mussolini’s Fascist Party conducted the March on Rome in 1922 with the cooperation of the authorities. The day after the march ended, Mussolini was appointed to head the government. Those not confronted by the authorities in Portland claim to be Anti-Fascist and call themselves Antifa. Neither Antifa nor the mayor, NotAtTheWheel, are against fascism. They practice it.
Portland violence by Soros’ funded communist groups is a regular occurence. If Oregonians want their capital trashed, then they are getting their wish. I sure hope that these groups try it in Texas. “Balls less” Wheeler should watch carefully if it does happen.
Yeah, I suspect we’ll give them one warning, ONE. But when somebody gets hurt, the media will spin it as our fault, guaranteed.
I don’t go out of my way looking for trouble. Please, don’t go out of your way bringing it to me. At 77 years of age, and in the current political climate, I’m beginning to notice the need to carry again. Not that I’ve ever had a CCW, just a need. Recognizing that need kept me alive more than once. I don’t intend to end up like ”Shorty”, who was beaten to death by young punks, or shot to death in a “Gun Free” shooting gallery like a movie theater, church, etc, let alone wounded like a member of congress, etc. on a ball field, or attacked by some group who is “Protesting” like Antifa, or BLM. Nor do I intend to just roll over and urinate skyward just because some idiot wants what is not theirs, or is playing a ”Game”. Oh, don’t get me wrong, I’ve stared down the wrong end of a gun more than once, but my wits and forethought saved me and, on more than one occasion, those I was with as well. I’ve also had to display occasionally to nip a potentially deadly escalation of a serious situation by some fool bent on mayhem in the bud, but not haphazardly, nor indiscreetly. Beware the bearded, white haired old man with a confident step and smile. He may have a “Hidden” reason.
This is what people of my generation and earlier felt they had to give their potential opponents and/or those whom they believed intended them harm. It’s called a “Fair Warning”. Consider it your final one.
People like these city leaders need to be removed! Police where are you?
I guess only when there is a protest in this libtard mayor’s front yard, will he direct the police to intervene. At that point they should stand down because clearly this elected official needs to be taught a lesson.