Portland ‘art’ gallery removes image of President Trump with bloody knife at throat

An art gallery in Oregon, has removed a graphic window illustration of President Trump being threatened with a bloody knife at his throat after an angry outcry.
The One Grand Gallery took down the image titled “F— Trump” on Tuesday in response to complaints, threats and a request from the landlord, as reported by Portland TV station KPTV, Fox-12.
“The same people offended over a ‘death threat’ are the same people upholding death threats & violence. Irony,” said the gallery in a Tuesday post on Facebook.
The gallery “has taken down an illustration depicting a knife to the throat of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump after receiving ‘threats.’ We just spoke with the gallery founder who put it up — told me ‘People want the gallery to go up in flames with my family,'” Fox-12 reporter Tyler Dumont tweeted.
The studio’s decision came after critics took to social media to condemn the image and urge others to call the gallery as well as the Secret Service.
“Posting disturbing images where children will see them & normalizing the assassination of our President is NOT OK,” tweeted Educating Liberals. “Shame on you, One Grand Gallery. This is COMPLETELY unacceptable. I should be calling Secret Service on the owner for threatening our President’s life.”
A man identified as the gallery’s founder told the local news crew that he decided to scrape off the illustration because people had responded with “such anger and violence” to the gory image.
“People want the gallery to go up in flames with my family,” said the man, who did not give his name.
Although the window drawing was removed, the original artwork is still on display inside the studio, which held an open house Friday called “F— You Mr. President.”
Reaction on social media was overwhelmingly negative.
“Thank you for saying it’s ok for me to attack people I disagree with! And the left still can’t figure out why moderates are leaving the Democratic party!” said Rodney Hallam on Facebook.
Added Julee Davis: “This isn’t cute. It’s repulsive. And I didn’t even vote for the dude.”
Comedian Kathy Griffin met with an enormous backlash last year when she posted a photo showing her holding up a facsimile of Mr. Trump’s decapitated head.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Where is the Secret Service and the FBI? Oh, I forgot that the Secret Service and the FBI are part of the deep state!!!!!
Portland is San Francisco. The city council is loaded with liberals that hate Republicans. If an earthquake hits the west coast I hope it takes all the liberals with it.
You know…if this had been a depiction of Obama, the so called artist would have already been arrested. Portland is turning into another Seattle and SF.
You just can’t fix stupid.
“Comedian Kathy Griffin met with an enormous backlash last year…”
This is the correct analogy. KG’s career is now in the toilet as a result of her “humor”. These knuckleheads felt it would be a wonderful idea to follow in her footsteps.
Welcome to the Democrat Party! Please check your brains at the door.
The “art” gallery blames all those who disagree with its exhibit for the threats it received. The gallery encouraged violence and was not OK with being the target of threats. “Artists” are supposed to be ones who select the targets. If you live by targeting you die by targeting.
Where else but in Portland would a gallery do this?! Whether people like him or not he is our duly elected president, and if nothing else, have respect for the office. It wouldn’t bother me one but to see this gallery go up in flames.
…..seattle and san francisco, for starters.
It is only logical that people who support the brutal slaughter of unborn children through abortion would also glorify assassination by beheading. This proves (as if more proof was needed) that the loony left has absolutely zero morals.