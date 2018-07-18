Portland ‘art’ gallery removes image of President Trump with bloody knife at throat

An art gallery in Oregon, has removed a graphic window illustration of President Trump being threatened with a bloody knife at his throat after an angry outcry.

The One Grand Gallery took down the image titled “F— Trump” on Tuesday in response to complaints, threats and a request from the landlord, as reported by Portland TV station KPTV, Fox-12.

“The same people offended over a ‘death threat’ are the same people upholding death threats & violence. Irony,” said the gallery in a Tuesday post on Facebook.

The gallery “has taken down an illustration depicting a knife to the throat of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump after receiving ‘threats.’ We just spoke with the gallery founder who put it up — told me ‘People want the gallery to go up in flames with my family,'” Fox-12 reporter Tyler Dumont tweeted.

The studio’s decision came after critics took to social media to condemn the image and urge others to call the gallery as well as the Secret Service.

“Posting disturbing images where children will see them & normalizing the assassination of our President is NOT OK,” tweeted Educating Liberals. “Shame on you, One Grand Gallery. This is COMPLETELY unacceptable. I should be calling Secret Service on the owner for threatening our President’s life.”

A man identified as the gallery’s founder told the local news crew that he decided to scrape off the illustration because people had responded with “such anger and violence” to the gory image.

“People want the gallery to go up in flames with my family,” said the man, who did not give his name.

Although the window drawing was removed, the original artwork is still on display inside the studio, which held an open house Friday called “F— You Mr. President.”

Reaction on social media was overwhelmingly negative.

“Thank you for saying it’s ok for me to attack people I disagree with! And the left still can’t figure out why moderates are leaving the Democratic party!” said Rodney Hallam on Facebook.

Added Julee Davis: “This isn’t cute. It’s repulsive. And I didn’t even vote for the dude.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin met with an enormous backlash last year when she posted a photo showing her holding up a facsimile of Mr. Trump’s decapitated head.

