Porn star lawyer releases graphic allegations of gang rapes against Kavanaugh, calls for new delay

Attorney Michael Avenatti, on the eve of Brett Kavanaugh’s high-profile hearing to address sexual misconduct allegations, identified and released a “sworn declaration” from a woman who claims the Supreme Court nominee was involved in “gang” rapes in the early 1980s.
Avenatti’s client was identified as Julie Swetnick, who further claims in the statement that Kavanaugh and a friend were “present” when she became a “victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes” in 1982.
Kavanaugh issued a strong denial in response, saying in a statement: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”
Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018
Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018
She claims in her declaration that Kavanugh was “verbally abusive toward girls,” was a “mean drunk” and would “spike” the “punch” at high school house parties so he and his friends could take advantage of girls. Swetnick adds that she remembers seeing Kavanaugh and other boys lined up outside a room at a party waiting for their “turn” with an inebriated girl.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018
Each accusation keeps getting worse. Next thing to be claimed is that he had relations with a horse. The vote should have been held last week as scheduled.
I guess we would need to ask Mr. Ed. about that!!
They themselves sleep with fellow Jackasses the symbol of their party, so to them a horse is a step up the evolutionary food chain and something their parents do to create THEM. Jackasses are a cross between a horse and a donkey which results in an impotent creature known to often expose their genitals in public, only capable of having sex, but unable to create life or reproduce. A fitting example of the people of their party. Cleaning up the mess droppings they leave in their wake is never a pleasant experience but can be used to feed mushrooms which like they themselves, like the people they serve, are usually kept in the dark before they or their party can grow.
Go to 4CHAN and check out the story there. This last accuser was a fake, a prank call to Avanatti faking the whole thing. He fell for it. So far, the conspiracy news media knows about this, but they have not reported on it.
Which is worse, a single man who exposes himself to a few women to destroy himself which Kavanaugh is NOT, or an entire political party of political criminal nomination thieves who in their desperate acts to stop an innocent man’s elevation who might overturn what their judicial nullifying judges have already stolen who in their obvious acts of corruption,,,now expose themselves to Lady Liberty to the disgust of an entire nation. I’m surprised She has not dropped the torch or pushed it right back into their faces so American Justice can now again be blind.
Like your posts, except-you must now have grown up on a farm! Actually, it is a mule that is the result of a cross between a horse and a jackass. And beyond that, you’re right! Funny, we just had a discussion on that in-of all places- our Sunday School class (which happens to be on proofs that God made the universe).
I cannot believe Kavanaugh has not filed suit for libel and slander yet, other than that process would delay his nomination even more. As far as I know, that is the only way to stop the lies.
Maybe he’s been cautioned by his own lawyers, to NOT do that yet, for fear the media will consider said charges, to be ‘victim bashing’??
Not true, the FLOOR VOTE should have been held the evening after the Committee Hearings finished!!! We’d have a full court by now if that had been done, but instead the feckless Republican “leadership” in the Senate didn’t close the book and let the Demoncrats create a circus of nonsense. McConnell and Grassley both are guilty of either dereliction of duty or conspiracy with the Demoncrats to prevent another Constitution follower joining the US Supreme Court..
And just like they held off then, i FEAR they will cancel friday’s vote. Or even if they kept the vote, it WON’T go the way we hope (he’s confirmed), as i fear too many will vote NO, just to not appear to be anti women.
After the accusation was made, it would have done no good to hold the vote. Many Senators changed their vote from “yes” to “no”.
If she was “gang” raped as she stated, then why didn’t she report to the police. If she could place who the rapers were, then she should have filed a police report and had a rape kit completed. Waiting over 20+ years to tell her story makes her claims spurious at best.
And what’s the betting, that IF we get a no vote on Kavenaugh, no matter WHOM Trump nominates next, the exact same thing will happen to him OR HER..
Ituser, one thing you can count on–if the conniving DEMS succeed in knocking Kavanaugh out of contention of the Supreme Court, ALL these RENT-A-SKANKS will DISAPPEAR like smoke in the wind! Have you noticed that even though these women claim to be SO traumatized that they are simply unable to “remain silent” for ANOTHER MINUTE, once they get what they WANT–which is to derail yet ANOTHER Conservative candidate for office or appointee for a government position–the disappear, and NO prosecution, or even a civil LAWSUIT ever ensues. Why do you suppose THAT is? If they were truly assaulted and traumatized, and wanted to come forward, having done so, why WOULDN’T they go forward with charges and/or a lawsuit? But no–they simply DISAPPEAR as soon as they get what the Dems want. Is THAT not proof of how BOGUS these claims are?
This is payback for not letting Obama have his pick on the Supreme Court. It took them awhile to get this going & all the Demos on board.
Obama had Scalia MURDERED in an attempted “Coup by Supreme Court,” in which he tried to change the ideological balance of the Court to be Leftist Loon-friendly by MURDERING Scalia and replacing him with another of HIS hand-picked Leftist STOOGES. Had his little coup attempt succeeded, I have no DOUBT that Obama would have thrown the Constitutional term limits on Presidents out the WINDOW and run for a THIRD TERM, CONFIDENT that his banana republic DICTATOR move would be UPHELD by HIS Supreme Court. You KNOW that is what he was planning to do–because he KEPT floating these little “trial balloons” such as, “I bet if I ran for a third term, I would win.” And when his “coup by Supreme Court” FAILED, and he actually had to LEAVE OFFICE, he whined all the way out the White House DOOR about how that “term limit” amendment was “forcing” him out of office.
So yeah–apparently Obama’s MURDERING a Supreme Court Justice in order to replace him with one of HIS hand-picked stooges was apparently too much, even for the normally-GUTLESS Republicans, and they refused to even schedule HEARINGS on Merrick Garland, much LESS confirm him!
And given that the conniving Dems deprived us of one of the greatest legal minds in Supreme Court history in their scheming for more power for NOTHING, they have a lot of GALL whining because Garland didn’t make it on the Supreme Court!
this guy is the lowest form of pond scum on the planet.
he makes most lawyers look decent well maybe decent is to strong a word
I think that IS too strong a word, capricorn1. When you consider that MOST politicians are lawyers, and consider their “moral code”–or lack of one–ESPECIALLY if they are DEM SCUM, then it becomes obvious that the phrase “decent lawyer” is DEFINITELY an oxymoron, as is “decent politician!” For the most part, I view “career” politicians as BENEATH CONTEMPT!
Schumer once shouted the “N-word” at a black woman who had taken his intended parking space. I paid Gillibrand for sex in Vegas when she was 19 and I was 26. Durbin was once a parking attendant at a “Gentleman’s club” in Boston. Harris dealt drugs in SF as a teenager.
OK, when will they each call for investigations of themselves?
If the Republicans had ANY sense, they would take some of those MILLIONS they have socked away in their campaign “war chest” and PAY for an investigation into the pasts of EACH of these Dem SCUM in Congress, send EACH of them a copy of the results, and inform them that it will be BROADCAST on all the news channels if they don’t sit down, SHUT UP and STOP this BS of obstructing EVERY. SINGLE. THING. our President is trying to do, because we ELECTED HIM to do what he is doing, and they have NO BUSINESS interfering with that!
This just proves that he is the “RIGHT PERSON” for the job as bad as the DEMOCRATS want to stop him, they will stop at nothing.
Amen Hardheaded…………………….
I agree that Kavanajugh is the RIGHT person for the job! However, the Dems would be JUST as opposed to any OTHER Constitutionalist Conservative being appointed to the court. If you could reincarnate Thomas Jefferson and nominate HIM to the Court, they’d oppose HIM too. History tells us that Jefferson was HIGHLY concerned about–and suspicious of–the excessive power of the Judicial branch and the possibility of “legislating from the bench” by UNELECTED, lifetime-appointed judges! He had his OWN battles with the Supreme Court during his Presidency!
But the conniving Commucrats do NOT want rulings based on the Constitution, much LESS a Court whose ideological balance is changed to Constitutionalist/Conservative for the next several decades, and rulings start being handed down based on what the Constitution says, AS WRITTEN!! Because that would mean they could no longer STEAL back the power we rightfully took AWAY from them in the 2016 election by running to the Leftist LOON Obama-appointed judges with which they have PACKED the lower Federal Courts and get THEM to issue BS rulings based on how they “feel” or how things “ought” to be to block EVERYTHING Pres. Trump tries to do–even if what he is doing is WELL within his Constitutionally-defined Presidential powers–because with a Constitutionalist/Conservative Supreme Court, THOSE BS rulings would NOT pass the Constitutional “smell test” and would be STRUCK DOWN!
I honestly feel they will do the same to ANYONE Trump nominates, so we can’t really use that as a gauge on whether that person’s right nor not..
“Live from Washington, DC, it’s Saturday Night Live!”
If this were spaghetti? The floor would be covered and the walls bare. Nothing sticks.
maybe next he will be on the Jerry springer show. My God, what next. Again, the republicans better have some guts. FBI investigation, what will they investigate from 35 years ago. No DNA, no evidence, no nothing. The dems know damn well the FBI can’t do this & this is just another stall tactic. Bill Koch Forest Hill,Md
They seem to be totally ignoring what their “own” Joe Biden said about that. If the FBI did investigate, they could come to NO conclusions! Could only say “he said, she said” We already know what “he said, and she said”!!!
Of COURSE they are ignoring what Joe Biden said BACK THEN–because it does not advance their Leftist LOON agenda of today!
Just keep tossing out the lies and eventually people believe.
Mike Livo, I guess they figure if they trot out ENOUGH RENT-A-SKANKS to accuse Kavanaugh, that EVENTUALLY people will start to believe there’s something there–even though ALL of their stories are vague, IMPOSSIBLE to verify, and full of holes!
You can BET that if Kavanaugh had folded, all these women would INSTANTLY DISAPPEAR like smoke in the wind! Funny there are NEVER any prosecutions, lawsuits, etc. after they “just can’t keep silent any longer.” Soon as they get what they want–the Conservative candidate or appointee dropping out–they disappear. That tells me they were LYING in the first place! And ALL OF THEM have direct ties to Soros or the Clinton Foundation. In the case of the Rent-A-Skanks who caused Herman Cain to drop out of the Presidential race, some of THEM were actually on the PAYROLL of the Obama campaign, and those who were not had DIRECT TIES to him from his Chicago days. Yet none of the enterprising “journalists” even bothered to dig UP that information, much LESS broadcast it!
I can’t help wondering if this is not EXACTLY what happened to Bill Cosby–because he was SO outspoken against the “victim” mentality before all these women appeared and started accusing him. It was like the libs just HAD to destroy him, because he was such a role model for black men. Maybe he’s guilty, but I STILL can’t help wondering–it is SO similar to the Leftist LOONS’ rent-a-skank game that it seems suspicious to me!
Teabag, even BEFORE They got the 2nd accuser out, i was seeing people call for Kavenaugh to drop out/be forced out. So there’s plenty of Cretins out there, willing to believe these made up lies.
The creepy porn lawyer really attracts the bottom of the barrel like himself as clients. At what point is he held accountable for all the allegations he is propounding? He is disgusting, despicable and deplorable. Right up there with the Clintons where he belongs. How much is George Soros paying him? Hope it’s worth selling the soul he doesn’t have to the devil?
I’d love to know how much he’s being paid.
I’ve seen a couple of posts that said that “gang-rape” narrative Avenatti is pushing was proven to be a TOTAL fake and a HOAX that he FELL for, because he was so EAGER to use this feeding frenzy against Kavanaugh to get more publicity for HIMSELF–but the news media are, of course, refusing to reveal that–they are STILL breathlessly reporting on Avenatti’s allegations.
Okay, let me get this straight – as a 20 year old (according to her school records she graduated HS several YEARS before Kavanaugh did), she says she went to over ten of these high school parties where she said this was going on – never reported it, and kept coming back. Sounds like this lady was trolling high school parties so she could rape underage boys (because even if they consented – under age is still statutory rape). She needs to be investigated as a predatory pedophile serial sex offender.
It certainly seems so. AND it make you wonder, was SHE The one bringing the drinks into those parties, to GET The boys drunk?
apparently there were a hell of a lot of party girls at these elite schools back then…yet nothing that happened back then was terrible enough to report anything to parents or the authorities…so after 35 years…now what happened back then was really bad…?
alpambuena, one of the Leftist LOONS’ favorite pasttimes is applying whatever cultural standards and mores prevail TODAY to events that happened in the past in order to gin up FAKE OUTRAGE. It’s like the way they TRASH the Founding Fathers of our country because SOME of them owned slaves. But in the day and time they lived, that was considered acceptable. And many of those who DID own them either inherited them, or in the case of George Washington, they belonged to his wife’s family. Most, if not ALL of them disapproved of slavery, and had made provisions for them to be freed upon their deaths–but you don’t see THAT taught in history classes today! They twist the truth and outright LIE to portray this country in the WORST possible light!
Our kids are being taught that this country was founded by EVIL old white men who grew rich exploiting the labor of black slaves, and, oh, PS, a lot of EVIL WHITE PEOPLE from Europe who came here and just STOLE the whole country from the natives! THAT is what our kids are being taught–to HATE their own country and view their OWN heritage with contempt. THAT way it is easier to seduce them into COMMUNISM as a “superior” system to the BAD old capitalism that has always defined this evil, RACIST country. If you think I’m exaggerating, you haven’t sat in on any history classes lately, or talked to any of the kids who have been BRAINWASHED with this Communist BS!
Add to that, they only seem to wish to apply those laws to men/whites/conservatives.. Such as blacks can’t do hate crimes against whites. Women don’t rape men. etc..etc.
Unfortunately, you are right! They are also being “dummied down”, and taught math that it would take a genius to figure out, because 2 + 2 no longer =’s 4, unless they want it to. And kat spells cat, if they want it to. We’re wondering why our kids can’t read, spell, do math, except w/a technical assistant! What happens it the grid ever goes down?? They no longer teach longhand AT ALL in schools. So HOW do they sign their name on documents? No wonder we are so far behind the rest of the world, not only in basics, but in medicine. W/all our modern medicine, we are 3rd from the bottom world wide! Simple answer is they use what God made to cure them, we think we’re higher than God and have all the answers, along w/all of the side-effects!
And can you figure out WHY a girl who had gone to ONE party where she saw this was happening, would go to 9 more? Think we know the answer!!! Also, would these supersmart kids, go in to a stranger’s house, w/no one home, and have a drinking party??? The owner’s had a son who was a student at Georgetown-and you’re going to tell me HE wasn’t there??? Also just HAPPENED that he bore a striking resemblance to Kavenaugh. Guess he wasn’t being nominated for the Supreme Court!
So now we’re supposed to believe the creepy porn lawyer who is SO hellbent on drawing attention to himself that he just HAD to conjure up a “client” and some LURID allegations at the 11th-and-half hour, just to make SURE he gets his share of TV news time in this #METOO assault on Kavanaugh, etc. Yeah, like HE’S believable!
If there was ever anyone who fit the description of a bottom-feeding low-life, it is Creepy Porn Lawyer. I now have strong doubts that Trump ever even met poor Stormy Daniels or that other silly woman. Avennatti will clearly sell his soul for money, if he hasn’t already. Maybe he can bring some snakes into the hearing tomorrow and throw them at the republicans. That would be about his speed of something to do. It’s reported that pro-abortionists have bricks, jars of human feces, tampons, and pads, to throw at pro-life legislators. Maybe Avennatti can get in on some of that action if he’s lucky. Have we hit bottom yet?
Does Don Avanti expect us to believe this BS. Coming from him you know it is the money and limelight he is out for. A slime bag, who gives all lawyers a worse name. Avanti Smells
cathylovesyou, do you know that if a lawyer falls overboard in the middle of the ocean, the sharks won’t eat him? Know why?
Professional courtesy! 😀
I read recently that they’ve stopped using rats in lab experiments, and have started using LAWYERS instead. Because the lab assistants don’t get ATTACHED to them like they do to the rats, and there are SOME things even a RAT won’t do!
One of my all-time favorite movie lines was spoken by Danny DeVito as a high-priced divorce lawyer in “The War of the Roses:”
He said, “What do you call 300 lawyers at the bottom of the ocean? A good start! I used to be offended by jokes like these. Now I see them as SIMPLE TRUTHS.”
Maybe we should see if Pirannah would have the same level of professional courtesy..
When do the libel lawsuits begin?
I’d like to know that myself. BUT i fear Kavenaugh’s been advised to NOT do any lawsuits, so as to not appear to be ‘anti-woman/anti-victim etc’..
Hey Mikey, whats the going price for a witness. Make it high enough and I might think of it. I’ll even let you write the script. What sewer did all you sick minded creeps climb out of? You should ALL be KICKED out of this GREAT COUNTRY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ajmanzo, this is just TODAY’S DEMOCRAT PARTY in ALL its sordid, scummy glory!
With all of this raping and molesting Kavanaugh is being accused of doing, how did he ever find time to get a law degree?
AND why was none of this ever found out during the 6 prior FBI backround checks he’s had??
Which is more believable..
That not ONE of those 6 checks found out a single crime he’s done, even though he did them, showing just how incompetent the FBI’s backround check system is.
OR THAT HE NEVER Did these crimes??
I know which way i believe.
Please GOPUSA don’t perpetuate the lies. What she claims and swore to is that she was at a party and train raped and that Kavanaugh was also at that same party. She, quite carefully, doesn’t say he was actually involved in the rapes. She’s letting the press make that leap and allowing people to read quickly and miss that little detail. The fact that the liberals are doing this full court press to derail Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination is proof positive that we NEED him on the Supreme Court.
So, there were several gang rapes at the same place at the same time period with the same people involved, and not a one single victim ever reported it… and no parent of these girls noticed that their daughters were gang raped, and nobody knew anything about it for 36 years… until a porn lawyer finally discovered the horrific truth and made this truth public.
This guy knows perfectly well he is only describing one of the multiple events he has attended which were hosted by Dianne Feinstein with all the rest of her fellow Democrats who so willingly prostitute themselves for a little temporary political gain.
Vote for them if you like having your life dangerously imperiled by their politics as if it is some plaything they can amuse themselves with which has no value or worth, if NOT, vote them OUT
democrats stop at nothing . Leave this honorable man alone and confirm him. Next thing they will be saying is he associated with Hillary and what could be worse then that
You just know, if we don’t get a yes vote on Kavenaugh, or the govt forces him to drop out of the running (yanks his nomination), that NO MATTER WHOM Trump nominates to replace him in the running for that open seat, OR WHOM ever else may resign (or die) that’s currently on the SCOTUS, that the left will do EXACTLY THE SAME towards them.
Mr. Kavanaugh could just declare himself as identifying as a lesbian and end this whole controversy.
However, he’s conservative so he could never be lesbian enough.
How do these virtue signaling women all know a porn actress’ lawyer?
“here’s my client. Isn’t she sweet and innocent? Never mind she’s wearing a robe!”
Why the sunglasses?
Why remain anonymous?
What did they major in at that school again?
I want an investigation into these possible “sex farm women”.
I mean if this was a regular night out event for them I’m guessing black out drunk is the normal state at about midnight. and they would all know that if they attended several of these events, as stated.
The problem for the Dems is that they thought if they just threw some aligations out there that Kavanaugh would blink because of course he must have been involved in something nefarious when he was young. But the Dems did not count on the fact that Kavanaugh is the real deal. This guy spent his youth preparing for his future not running around drinking and whoring like most young people do. He is a true man of faith, so much so that he never even had sex before marriage. What the F? Oh oh we picked the wrong guy to pull this stunt on. The fact that he is fighting these allegations in the eye of public opinion is awesome. Brett Kavanaugh is my hero. Don’t give in to these tyrants. Keep your chin up Brett, God has and will continue to bless you.
Sure, this deluded whack job attended these High school date rape drug parties as an adult from 1981 to 1983, observed this behavior and participed in the criminal activity by reporting nothing. After observing these crimes for a year she gets gang date drup raped in 1982 by her statement. SHE CONTINUES GOING TO OBSERVE THE CRIMONAL ACTIVITY AND BY CONTINUING TO DO DO AS AN ADULT ENDORSES THE ACTIVITY .
She continues to go to the parties. Are you shitting me??????
THE WOMAN IS A WHACK JOB. ANYONE WHO BELIEVES HER DRIVEL IS BRAIN DAMAGED
