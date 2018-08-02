Popular pig roast canceled amid complaints about cooking a pig

An annual fund-raiser for a Chester County volunteer fire department has been scuttled due to protests over pork.
The Malvern Fire Company was set to host its sixth annual pig roast Aug. 4 but has canceled the event after numerous calls, complaints, and threats of protests over the animal being cooked and served, according to company officials. It was unclear who made the complaints.
Fire Chief Chris Gastwirth confirmed the event’s cancellation, saying that alternative plans will be discussed by his colleagues and their board of trustees at a closed-door meeting Wednesday. He declined to comment further, referring questions to Matt Miles, the company’s assistant chief and president of its board.
Miles did not immediately return a request for comment.
Jim Rapp, Malvern’s deputy fire chief, posted in a community forum on Facebook that the company was considering “a movie night along with food trucks at the Paoli Memorial Grounds in the next few months.”
The pig roast debuted at the firehouse in 2013 as a fund-raising opportunity for the volunteer company, whose ranks include about 70 members, according to its website.
Organizers of last year’s fund-raiser charged $15 for “a roast pig dinner with sides, dessert, and drinks,” according to a flyer for the event. An additional $10 netted attendees “all-you-can-drink beer.”
Christopher Bashore, Malvern’s borough manager, said the pig roast is an independent event, and the borough staff had no involvement in the decision to cancel it. He added that his office hadn’t received any complaints about the pig roast being held this year.
As news of the cancellation circulated this week, outraged residents took to social media to voice their concerns and confusion.
“I think things like pig roasts, barbecues or fairs are hallmarks of an old fashioned summer, and I think in the world we live in today, these community events mean even more to people than they used to because there are so few left,” said Carla Zambelli Mudry, who wrote about the issue on her blog, Chester County Ramblings.
“I understand that not everyone is going to like a pig on a spit, but don’t go, or eat something else,” she added. “I think it’s wrong to shut down a community event, especially for a fire company that doesn’t have a big budget and needs the community’s support.”
___
(c)2018 Philly.com
Visit Philly.com at www.philly.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Why do we continue to bow down to the whims of a few deranged whiners??
I am a vegetarian. My bar came in 2nd in the pig roast at the Lackawaxen music festival. Just because you are something doesn’t mean you need to force it on everyone else. Fools don’t get it?
There’s a family in Scotland right now eating haggis. How dare they? I find haggis completely disgusting and revolting. Therefore nobody should ever eat haggis again ever.
Also I’m allergic to peanuts. They have to go as well.
And what’s up with tomatoes? It’s like they aren’t done on the inside. Ban them all immediately!
“I understand that not everyone is going to like a pig on a spit, but don’t go, or eat something else,” she added. “I think it’s wrong to shut down a community event, especially for a fire company that doesn’t have a big budget and needs the community’s support.”
They should hold it regardless…
And what’ s the bet, the whiners who caused this even to get canceled, were mudslimes?
Some Snowflake or Muslim cried “Pig”, and they capitulated!
I think we all have a pretty good idea why it was cancelled. We must stand firm with our beliefs and cultural events to keep America great. We need to stand up to this P.C. Snowflake culture the Left has on our country. We must get back to the tenants of the Constitution and Bill of Rights and quit catering to the thin skin snowflakes and special interest groups that are trying to bring this country down to fit in with the global community.
You’re quite right, but no one rents the Constitution; it’s “tenets.” Not complaining or ridiculing, just informing. It’s a common error.
The inmates are running the asylum, cook the pig and find out who’s demonstrating. Then eat it in front of them while drinking a tall cold beer.
I love roast pig, pork chops, ham, pulled pork or anything porcine! That’s good eating. I guess they’ll try to ban bacon next, and that’s when the civil war starts in earnest!
So do i. I may not GO to these sort of fund raisers, but i’ve always liked watching them being held.
This is insane that a local fire dept. has to cancel a fundraiser. These are all volunteers that risk their lives to save your life.
Demand the names of those who complained and start a public shaming campaign.
Are you kidding me? A few negative phone calls and the Fire Dept. caved? The people who cancelled it need to grow a pair. Most likely the calls were from Muslims.
All too often it seems, America as a whole, has lost it’s damn spine.. Because too often, i hear stories like this, where even just ONE person complaining, causes something to be stopped, removed from shelves, or events to get cancelled..
>> Most likely the calls were from Muslims. <<
I doubt it. My money is on Soros' paid agitators.
What did the firefighters and people involved think? Do anonymous complaints from Iceland count against what a small group wants to do? Why not poll the people who are willing to give their names?
Not interested in a pig roast, then don’t go! People in charge of things need to grow backbone. Next month have a snowcone bakeoff or something for the snowflakes and religious extremists.
OMG…. what the?? Why is it that every single “public” institution in this country is all of the sudden under the thumb of the small group of mental cases who think we all need to eat sticks and twigs for the rest of our lives? The people who are complaining probably don’t even live in their community, they’re just sitting in a room full of leftwing nutcases reading postings on the internet and finding out where it’s happening and then making a few calls! They started by taking over our school unions (NEA), then the college “professors” unions ********* and now they’re attempting to take over every other public institution they can possibly infiltrate before the REAL people in this country say enough is enough and start kicking *** and taking names! Hmmm, and maybe that’s why Donald Trump was elected to be OUR President so we can ALL stand up and take OUR government back again before we end up having to go back to living in mud huts because the “tree huggers” can’t stand to hear the trees screaming when they’re cut down!? EAT the ******* pig!!!
It’s sad when a minority controls the majority. Whoever caved and cancelled this annual event should resign and move to Canada.
It is self defeating to show respect to a culture that is incapable of returning that respect. That is exactly why you should never take actions based on someone else’s whining. They do not see it as respect, they see it as weakness, and as capitulating to them. They are correct in that respect.
Leave people alone. Let people eat what they want to eat. It is not my business if people want to eat pork and I don’t. To each his own. Let freedom ring. This is America. Let freedom ring.
“For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving.” I Timothy 4: 4
They should have responded by including a viewing of the movie “Babe” to whet their appetites. lol!