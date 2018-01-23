Pope urges Davos forum to promote social justice

Pope Francis is urging political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos to create the conditions “for building inclusive, just and supportive societies.”
Francis sent meeting participants a message after he returned from a weeklong visit to Chile and Peru on Monday.
He wrote: “We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of millions of people whose dignity is wounded, nor can we continue to move forward as if the spread of poverty and justice had no cause.”
The pope said “selfish lifestyles” full of “opulence” have boosted unemployment, increased poverty, created new forms of slavery and widened the socio-economic gap in many places.
By rejecting “throwaway” culture and a “mentality of indifference,” Francis said entrepreneurs have the potential to effect substantial changes such as “creating new jobs, respecting labor laws, fighting against public and private corruption and promoting social justice.”
This communist speaks for the catholic church. Are you OK with this all you catholics? He also CLAIMS to speak for Jesus Christ. Are you OK with this all you Christians?
Someone explain to me how a Catholic Pope can put “Social Justice” before “Gods Justice” by considering the Lilly livered undeliverable socialist lies of the fallible social human “Gods in the Mirror” over considering the “Lilies of the Field” infallible truths of an infallible God? Oh Ye of little faith. Christians are taught that a sparrow does not fall to the ground that God does not know or provide for, yet those who seek to rebel and BECOME god, think it is better to redistribute what God has dispensed through the laws of nature of TALENT distribution. Those who waste their talents and bury them under a bush, or steal pecuniary talents from those who do not waste, just create those unnatural S***hole societies like the ones this Pope grew up in. When infallible God does the talent and wealth distributing like in a successful American Christian nation of the past, things worked out rather well. When the fallible redistributing men like this Socialist Pope took over it was downhill all the way. The Roman throne of St. Peter is beginning to reflect the throne of a Roman Caesar with Judas handling the moneybox, where soon even the sparrows like in Venezuela will die of Socialist redistributing hunger, as the God Talented people designed to CREATE and provide get fleeced and perish as well. When talent gets wasted, people and societies follow in waste that reflects the CONSUMER, not the CREATOR.
“Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin:
29 yet I say unto you, that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.
30 But if God doth so clothe the grass of the field, which to-day is, and to-morrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?
31 Be not therefore anxious, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed?
32 For after all these things do the Gentiles seek; for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.
33 But seek ye first his kingdom, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”
Take note Christian America. Return to your roots and the American vine will grow again and bear fruit. First prune out the deadwood and infected branches,,,in the next election.
The social justice Pope, just went to Chile and insulted those people by saying, the children that were molested by the Bishop in Chile, had no proof that the Bishop molested them. That is the “social justice” you practice isn’t it Pope Francis? Not only that, but the Pope has these child molesting Priests and Cardinals in the Vatican. Why don’t you defrock these criminals in the Vatican, you “social justice” Pope?
How about you do some “social justice” — such as to help survivors of those you betrayed 1976-1982 in “dirty war”, poop Jorge Frances!?