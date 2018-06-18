Pope: Selective abortion is Nazi mentality

(UPI) — Pope Francis on Saturday said those having abortions because a fetus has disabilities or malformations have a Nazi mindset.

In a speech to the Forum of Family Associations, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Francis also stressed God’s vision of the family is between a man and a woman.

“The whole world has been scandalized by what the Nazis did. Today we do the same but with white gloves,” Francis said. “I’ve heard that it’s fashionable, or at least usual, that when in the first few months of pregnancy they do studies to see if the child is healthy or has something, the first offer is: let’s send it away.”

Prepared remarks tossed aside, Francis said it is “painful” to think society accepts killing children simply because they are sick or disabled.

“Children are the greatest gift,” Francis said, even when they are sick. “Children must be received as they come, as God sends them.”

On marriage, the pontiff said in modern society “one speaks of different types of family,” defining the term in various ways but stressed, “the family in the image of God is only one, that of man and woman…marriage is a wonderful sacrament.”

