Pope: Selective abortion is Nazi mentality

(UPI) — Pope Francis on Saturday said those having abortions because a fetus has disabilities or malformations have a Nazi mindset.
In a speech to the Forum of Family Associations, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Francis also stressed God’s vision of the family is between a man and a woman.
“The whole world has been scandalized by what the Nazis did. Today we do the same but with white gloves,” Francis said. “I’ve heard that it’s fashionable, or at least usual, that when in the first few months of pregnancy they do studies to see if the child is healthy or has something, the first offer is: let’s send it away.”
Prepared remarks tossed aside, Francis said it is “painful” to think society accepts killing children simply because they are sick or disabled.
“Children are the greatest gift,” Francis said, even when they are sick. “Children must be received as they come, as God sends them.”
On marriage, the pontiff said in modern society “one speaks of different types of family,” defining the term in various ways but stressed, “the family in the image of God is only one, that of man and woman…marriage is a wonderful sacrament.”
Pope Francis finally has some sanity coming out of his open borders, global warming, socialist mouth. I am in shock!
Given the stance the FIRST COMMUNIST POPE has taken on just about EVERY issue, he has LOST what “moral authority” he ever had to comment on ANYTHING. He’s OK with rampant globalism, and HORDES of Muslim BARBARIANS conquering and RAPING the entire Continent of Europe, but suddenly he’s a “moral authority” on abortion?
Please understand–I am NOT in favor of abortion, but I also cannot give THIS GUY any credibility whatsoever to comment on “moral” issues after the NAKED COMMUNIST inclinations he has displayed ever since the Cardinals of the Catholic Church went INSANE and elected HIM as Pope.
So having abortions just because, is ok Mr Poop??
After being wrong a million times in a row about everything political, moral, spiritual, financial, etc., this Pope is finally right about something.
What’s he really up to? I don’t trust him as far as I could fling an anvil.