Pope Francis warns against Hitler-like populism

Pope Francis has likened the global rise of populism to the circumstances in 1930s Germany that led to Adolf Hitler assuming power.
In an interview with El País on Friday, interviewers asked Francis his thoughts about the rise of anti-establishment or populist movements in Europe and the United States, where Donald Trump was last week inaugurated as 45th president of the United States.
“The consequences of a crisis that does not end, the increase in inequality, the absence of strong leadership are giving way to political formations that are collecting the discomfort of citizens,” the interviewer said. “Some of them … take advantage of the fear of the citizenship of an uncertain future to construct a message of xenophobia, of hatred toward the foreigner. The case of Trump is the most striking, but there are also the cases of Austria and even Switzerland. Are you worried about this phenomenon?”
“It’s what they call the populism,” Francis replied. “That is a misleading word … Of course, crises cause fears, alerts. For me the most typical example of populism in the European sense of the word is German.”
Francis went on to discuss Germany’s economic crisis after World War I under the leadership of Paul von Hindenburg amid the global Great Depression that began in the United States in 1929 and spread through the world in the 1930s. Hindenburg opposed and defeated Hitler in Germany’s 1932 presidential elections. Months later in parliamentary elections, Hitler and his National Socialist German Workers’ Party, or Nazi, party won with 14 million votes, or 37 percent of the total popular vote.
Under political pressure, Hindenburg would appoint Hitler as chancellor of Germany in 1933.
When Hindenburg died in 1934, Hitler seized that opportunity to declare the office of president vacant and to pronounce himself as head of state.
“After Hindenburg, the crisis of ’30, Germany — [now] destroyed — seeks to rise, seeks its identity, seeks a leader, someone to return its identity and there is a little boy named Adolf Hitler who says ‘I can. I can,’ and all of Germany votes for Hitler. Hitler did not steal power, [he] was voted by his people, and then destroyed his people. That is the danger,” Francis said.
About Trump’s ascension to power, Francis warned people not to become “prophets … of calamities or … wellness” and to instead judge Trump over his “concrete” actions.
“Precisely at this hour, taking over as U.S. President is Donald Trump. And the world is quite tense over that fact. To you, what consideration does it deserve?” El País director Antonio Caño and correspondent Pablo Ordaz asked the pope.
“See what happens. But to frighten myself or rejoice over what may happen, in that I think we can fall into a great recklessness. … It will be seen. We will see what he does and there he will be evaluated. Always the concrete,” Francis replied. “Concrete things. And from the concrete we draw the consequences. We lose much of the sense of the concrete. I was told the other day by a thinker that this world is so disordered that it lacks a fixed point. And it is precisely the concrete that gives you the fixed points. What you did, what you decided, how you moved. That’s why I hope and see.”
The pope made a reference to Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, stating the United States has a right to control its border but no right to ostracize its neighbor.
“Can borders be controlled? Yes, each country has a right to control its borders, who enters and who leaves, and countries that are in danger — of terrorism or the like — have more right to control them more, but no country has the right to deprive its citizens of dialogue with their neighbors.”
Copyright 2017 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Pope Francis warns against Hitler-like populism,
POOP GLOBAL WARMING Francis. POOP REDISTRIBUTION of WEALTH Francis. This socialist clown goes to Poland and tells the Polish government to take in refugees from the Middle East, even though there is no way of vetting these people, these people will go on welfare, these people will never assimilate and there will be ISIS members that will come in with these refugees. Go to the OUTHOUSE, POOP Francis and stay there!!!!!
It would be nice to see the Pope put his efforts into eliminating the pedophile priests , keep them away from our children. The Pope needs to stay out of politics.
Pope Francis was given one responsibilty and that is to lead and clean up the Catholic church period! Pope Francis would be speaking German if it wasn’t for our precious blood spilled in WWII to save Italy and the rest of Europe.
So with all due respect please stay out of politics Pope Francis. Leave politics to the politicians. Thank you.
“Pope Francis was given one responsibilty and that is to lead and clean up the Catholic church period” — instead, he made it even fouler.
“Pope Francis would be speaking German if it wasn’t for our precious blood spilled in WWII to save Italy and the rest of Europe” — on that one, he isn’t Eytie but rather Argentine.
But the little fact that he threw out the “Hitler canard” after he actually supported (up to ratting-out many of his brethren) the Hitleresque 1976-1982 junta in his native country…
Has anybody seen the wall around the Vatican? Check it out: http://dailycaller.com/2016/02/18/pope-says-those-who-build-walls-arent-christian-lives-behind-massive-wall/.
Once again, poop francis steps into politics without the vaguest idea what he is talking about. His attempt to equate Trump with hitler is proof enough that this man should be marginalized and ignored.
It is true that he should stay away from politics…however looking at this article, he never compared trump to Hitler’s. The INTERVIEWER was trying to edge him on…All the Pope said is that we should wait and judge Trump from his actions.
Protecting one’s country from the rise of terrorism and foreign invaders is not Nazi-like populism! I get that this man is supposed to promote forgiveness and aid to others, which the U.S. has always done, but one does not offer a hand when they know a sword is waiting to cut it off! These are dangerous times, and prudence and caution are good things.
As a former or lax Catholic my issue is he is a pretty far left guy. I get it the people who elected him are from Socialist countries but they are also misogynistic,have no issue with great wealth and taking Sunday offerings from poor people but NOT taking care of the poor. Does ANYONE realize the Catjolic church could wipe out world hunger by simply opening the GOLD holdings of the church? Seems hypocritical to me.
This pope needs to look back into history a little closer. It was not Von Hindenburg who brought about Hitler nearly so much as it was woodrow wilson. He virtually guaranteed a Hitler would come to power when he insisted on the war reparations Germany was forced to pay to France over WWI in the “treaty of Versailles”. This pope may also wish to review just how many Jews and others the Coptic’s sent to the German death camps.
Who got this libtard of a reporter to interview the Pope, anyway?
Like most of the media, he wasn’t reporting, he was propagandizing.
The pope is concerned. How very commendable.
I have a concern about popes who don’t know what they’re talking about.
Being raised catholic and going through ALL the steps, turned atheist because no relationship with GOD and all religion and rules and now born again Christian with relationship with GOD through Christ. This man should be looking in the mirror and reading that statement to himself before pointing out the speck in someone else eye for the log in his own eye has blinded him to the truth. The catholic church has become its own god and government.
Notw: I am happy that you have found your relationship with God, but sorry you had to leave the Church to do so. The Catholic Church is not nearly so monolithic as it seems. The 3 main branches (Dominican, Franciscan, and Jesuit) approach man’s relationship with God very differently.
Dominicans believe a strict hierarchical structure, with everyone following rules and orders, is essential to being one with God – essentially, you must stay innocent and never question authority in order to be allowed into heaven.
Franciscans believe in rules and education, so you can get to know God at an adult level, once you have internalized the rules, and know why they exist.
Jesuits work toward understanding God at an intimate level, which is why they focus on higher education and science (you are required to have a BS to become ordained as a Jesuit). They want to know why God put the rules in place, so they can feel how deeply God loves us.
I expect you were raised by Franciscans (the most common parish priests in the US) or Dominicans (most common in latin American countries), and left before you had matured enough to form that relationship with God as an adult. Again, I am glad you recovered that relationship.
Like most man run fraternities they are far removed from what Jesus intended. “Upon this Rock I build my church” When talking about Peter the first pope. I sincerely doubt he was hoping the Catholic Church become the largest Gay Fraternity in the world. Priests were married men. It helped them overcome carnal desires. What the church has attracted since celibacy is primarily men who could hide their homosexuality within a group of homosexuals.
I’m warning of Marxist like “Popeism”.
History would tell Pope Francis that he should be far more concerned with Hugo Chavez type Marxism than Hitlerian populism. Just look at what it’s done to Venezuela.
Tyranny and poverty almost always come from the far left. True conservatism here in the US is libertarian in nature, and is opposed to the type of statism promoted by those on the left.
If Trump carries the populist movement in the direction of Fascism, the Conservative right (former Tea Party supporters) will likely voice their opposition long before the leftists will. Whenever the left starts invoking Hitler, it’s always good to remember that Fascism and Socialism are both flip sides of the same nasty coin. And they never have any problem with tyrants unless they oppose the left’s agendas.
Politicians like Obama have proven time and again that he true guardians of liberty in America reside on the right, not the left. And Pope Francis just reaffirms that fact. He’s just another well intentioned useful idiot who should stick to his core competency and stay out of politics. Otherwise, his influence will be used to create more of the poverty and misery he depolores.
Bravo!! Well said, Watchman.
Excellent post, watchman! Your succinct analysis of the relative “benefits” of Left vs. Right political thought should be required reading in high schools and colleges as am excellent place to start debunking the current leftist/revisionist indoctrination GARBAGE that is being poured into the impressionable minds of our youth by the leftist-controlled education regime! Thanks for sharing it!
Well, oldteabag, we had better start real quick because, in spite of the success we had at the polls this past November, the liberal Department of Education, the teachers union, and the public school system in this country has a very long lead on this and it will take a really determined effort to change the way these kids think now.
There was a story of a 10 year old kid bragging about how he set a fire during the “demonstation” this past weekend, and was bragging about it. He just didn’t decide on his own to set the fire.. where did he learn that?
I’m afraid that there are a lot of kids like that in this country. Once those tapes are written in their brains, usually at an early age, it’s tough to erase them. (credit to Dr. Morris Massey)
I consider this a high priority… to get the education system back to teaching what these kids NEED to know rather than to brainwash them into a one-way of political thinking, which I consider disasterous. And people like Pope Francis don’t help the situation, either.
Sadly, cgretired, the Commies have about a 40-year headstart on us in this indoctrination through schools thing! And I don’t know that we can reverse the damage that has been done to several generations of our kids, though I do believe we should try. But we DEFINITELY need to put a stop to this before they completely brainwash ANOTHER generation of our kids!
I think the new Secretary of Education–who supports vouchers to give parents more choices–will be a great ally in this fight! It is also my hope that with President Trump in the White House, when things begin to change for the better, some of the SMARTER ones with leadership potential will figure out the truth of what has been done to THEM and to our country by these leftist VERMIN, and realize they have been LIED TO by their schools and teachers! Of course it is up to US who are still parents of school- or college-age children to HELP teach them the truth, by making SURE they are exposed to the REAL history of our country, and not the revisionist CRA* that is being passed off on them as “history” in the schools.
“Populism”? Didn’t they use to call that “Democracy”? “Will of the people”? Guess it is “populism” if you don’t like the outcome of an election?
So, the comments that Hillary’s campaign staff and she herself made about Christians mean nothing to him? We would have no freedom of religion if Hillary had one. Perhaps the Pope needs to quit viewing the US thru the wrong end of a telescope.
“Populism” is the Left’s dogwhistle phrase meaning “how DARE they depart from the benevolent, all-wise, all-seeing control of the all-powerful GLOBALIST State?”
“Populists” are those (to the leftists) poor, ignorant and misguided souls who INSIST upon controlling their OWN destinies and choosing their OWN path, rather than being content to let their (clearly superior) all-intrusive Big Brother NWO global collective make those decisions for them.
To the “tolerant” left, a little freedom and independence is a very DANGEROUS thing, and must be suppressed and STAMPED OUT at ALL COSTS.
Which, by the way, is EXACTLY why they find themselves on the political OUTSIDE looking IN, and exactly why us “populists” voted their sorry, totalitarian ***e$ OUT OF POWER.
Since Francis likes to indulge in historical citations to illustrate his Socialist opinions, even though he rather freely interprets them, he ought to look at the fates of previous popes, especially during the Middle Ages/Renaissace, who interposed themselves and interfered in civil politics too much for the then civil administrations. It might give a sensible person pause, but when one is ideologically driven, as remarks such as these strongly indicate Francis is, one tends to be blinded to reality and consequences, believing that ideological “purity” is enough to rule. Francis ought to focus all that attention and energy on revitalizing the Catholic Church, an institution clearly in decline.
Pope Francis is looking more and more like a socialist first, and a Pope, second. And as is typically the case, he’s not looking like a very bright one. In trying to pander to and appease the left, he’s pushing the Catholic Church toward secular socialism, away from Christian doctrine, and straight into irrelevancy.
As Obama has imperiled our freedom by pandering to Islamists hell bent on world domination, Pope Francis is essentially pushing Catholicism to suicide for the benefit of global socialists who would replace the Church with themselves as the global moral authority.
Does populism relate to how the people of the world worship him as a god? Does that scare many of you and as far as the pope caring so much why doesn’t the Vatican City take on all the refugees, the gays, the transgenders, etc etc that the pope seems is ok to push on all the other countries? Hey Mr. Pope lead by example instead of expecting to push it all on the rest of us! No hate just the truth from the pope’s actions and words.
Pope Francis also was very vocal and defiant toward Trump’s building of a wall to block out evil also. Well, he may want to re-read the Bible. It is filled with walls and the very final book declares that there will be a massive wall.
10 And he carried me away in the Spirit to a mountain great and high, and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God. 11 It shone with the glory of God, and its brilliance was like that of a very precious jewel, like a jasper, clear as crystal. 12 It had a great, high wall with twelve gates, and with twelve angels at the gates. On the gates were written the names of the twelve tribes of Israel.
“but no country has the right to deprive its citizens of dialogue with their neighbors”
This is meaningless nonsense which shows he does not have a clue
First off countries don’t exist, people do.
So it would read
but no PEOPLE has the right to deprive themselves of dialogue with their neighbors
Really, according to him WE no longer can decide who WE talk to
Second, individual citizens do not have, and never have had, a right to enter into any conversation on behalf of the people of their country with a foreign government. WE elect representatives to do this whom occupy offices
So he is saying WE have no right to tell those whom represent us what foreign governments they can speak to in our name
This guy is a bozo
Who cares anymore? He’s as relevant as Madonna.
This Pope does NOT impress me. He is more about “peace” than Truth…. and,,, what is this trash about those who believe in a Contextual, Historical, View of Facts being a problem. The problem is the “Progressives” who have a Blind-Eye to Evil, Immorality, Radical Civil-Disobedience rather than Responsible Citizenship, And Big Government as “the Answer”. What We Have Is A Moral Problem; Lack of Respect for Authority and Legal Citizenship, and a bias toward catering to the Lazy, self-seeking, and Malcontents!>>>> I just talked to a Legal Immigrant from 58 years ago and his fears of the USA becoming like where he came from. “Obama was bad for us” he felt. He said that the The lazy people, and those who do not like it here need to leave. He Actually, Sent a Couple of his friends back to the Olde Country who were always complaining and not becoming USA Citizens. He offered them a One Way Ticket BACK, and one day they took him up on it. More of us need to do this. After 15 years, and four other countries,,,, They Came Back. HE was kind of happy and mad! Loved the story and He Is Not the First one to tell me this. I have some Mexican Legal Immigrants who feel the Same Way.
there were rumors that satanists had infiltrated the Vatican….
Of course President Trump has the right to ostracize its neighbor, Mexico? What in hell does he think Mexico has been doing to US for the past 8 years (+)? The pope should keep his nose out of our business. All of the **** he brought up became moot at noon on 20 January!!!
America First!!
If this Marxist Third World Imperialist Pope were truly concerned with the rise of Hitler-like ideologies he would be targeting Islam’s indoctrination of Sharia/Wahabbism (Nazi) supremacist world domination, it’s Isis/Syrian holocaust & refugee crisis worldwide=designating women property, honor killings, throwing Gays of high buildings and preaching since the 7th century “Death to Infidels” Jihad. –i.e., A Muslim Nazi ideology who’s “student” “tourist” “refugee” & “Burka” VISAS have already exterminated thousands & thousands of America citizens & European sitting ducks on their own soil.
D.C. & EU Globalists aren’t Americans or Europeans–i.e., putting the lives, jobs, laws and national security of their citizens paying the freight–FIRST.
Leftists, as you’ve noticed, don’t confront reality, which, in this case, is the threat of Islam’s mandate to dominate the world and establish a Universal Caliphate…by whatever means! No, those Leftists, like Francis, choose instead to mouthe platitudes, ambiguities, and vague, fictional references to their revisionist history and fantastical delusions of moral superiority. As I’ve said before, Francis ought to be focused upon the failing Catholic Church. Those who suggest the pope set an example of what he’s castigating others for failing to do, is a far too reasonable one for any ideologue to grasp.
Really,the socialist from Argentina. A country that has a Nazi Party. How funny those cunning socialists….or is it just ignorance.
Lighten up Francis…and better yet, stick to reforming your heterodox Catholic theology to actually follow the Bible, and keep your kiester out of politics. I hardly remember Adolf starting out his hostile takeover through intimidation and burning of the Weimar Republic with a voluntary commitment of returning his centralized power back to the people of Germany…to have a government that works to protect the rights and livelihood of all people and not vice-versa. Had Hitler done so, he would hardly have been a fascist, and millions of lives would have been saved instead of violently ENDED as a result of the Nazi “Final Solution” to those perceived to oppose them.
This whole “populism” argument is pure codswallop. For someone who was supposedly elected based on “populism”, Trump is LESS popular among the electorate than any other newly elected president in history. Regardless, BIG changes are coming, and it scares the living hell out of globalist, big-government elite socialists.
Less polpular amongst illegals….not the legal electorate. Regardless of what you spew….the pope is a socialist from a country that has a working Nazi Party. Trump won the legal eloctoral votes from legal voters. Lost the popular vote of commifornia….but then again they let illegals vote so they really do not count. Keep spewing from your hole….makes no difference. Those are the facts.
While I am not a fan of this Pope, this discussion does him credit. The way I read it, he is saying today’s populism is not unreasonable, but cautions against it becoming as severe as in the past. His history lesson is accurate, even if the precursor was the post WWI war reparations (which were England and France’s idea, not Wilson’s!). He specifically does NOT equate Trump to Hitler. the interviewer, on the other hand, is clearly a left wing ideologue, who will try to spin it his way.
Germany in 1930 was a democratic, majority Christian, culturally western nation. Understanding what happened there is something all should be aware of. The sad fact is that it is in the interest of one political party to hide the details of the evils of national socialism and perpetuate the lie that the fascists were a right wing political movement.
Pope Francis is confusing the Trump movement of “Law and Order” with Anti-Establishment. It is the progressive liberals that are anti-establishment and the ones who would most likely be the catalyst for a future Nazi-like regime.
Bogie, the Brown Shirt-like THUG tactics of the Left in expressing their “displeasure” at Trump’s electoral victory is AMPLE PROOF of the Nazi-like MINDSET of the radical Left that was resoundingly REJECTED by the American electorate in our recent elections!
And they STILL don’t get why they and their REPRESSIVE PC attempts at thought control and all the totalitarian BAGGAGE that came with it were REJECTED by the rest of us!
The Jew hating, Christian hating president has been removed from office. There is still some cleaning up to do. It is true that nationalism is on the rise globally due to overindulgence into communist socialism and radical islam (of which the Pope seems to be a member), but that rise does not include the hatred espoused by Obama and his elite SS members. True, there is much hatred in America that needs to be dealt with. Alas, we have already dealt with one, he gone. As we unify as a nation let our bent be toward helping other countries AS WE HELP OURSELVES maintain our status as a great nation of great people.
Someone needs to remind the Pope, that like him, Hitler was a Socialist. He, like the other globalists, is just upset that the US will no longer be the plum, waiting to be plucked. Obama was like the parent that gave away the family inheritance and was such a good con man that the “Kids” felt uplifted and were not even upset.
No one should ever consider Obama a “Parent”. He was/is a spoiled child, throwing temper tantrums when he didn’t get his way, and stealing money out of his parent’s wallets to pay for his own pleasure. And half of us were very upset!
I also have a problem with the whole concept of “family inheritance”. Any child who expects an inheritance is foolish – other than established family trusts from prior generations, what a parent earns should belong to the parents. The only inheritance due to the child is the training/education/love provided so he/she can make his/her own way in life.