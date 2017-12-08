Pope Francis, of all people, moans move to Jerusalem

You’d think the pope at least might be in President Donald Trump’s court on the whole Tel Aviv-versus-Jerusalem thing — the announced move of the U.S. Embassy from the former to the latter and the ensuing recognition of the latter as Israel’s true capital.
After all, the guy’s the voice of the Catholic Church. If anyone might rise above lowly human politics to side with the spiritual on this matter, it’d be Pope Francis, yes?
Think again.
“I cannot remain silent about my deep concern for the situation that has developed in recent days,” Francis said, after the White House announced intent to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “And at the same time, I wish to make a heartfelt appeal to ensure that everyone is committed to respecting the status quo of the city, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations.”
He spoke of the sacred nature of the city to Jews, Christians and to Muslims.
And then he said this: “I pray to the Lord that such identity be preserved and strengthened for the benefit of the Holy Land, the Middle East and the entire world, and that wisdom and prudence prevail, to avoid adding new elements of tension in a world already shaken and scarred by many cruel conflicts.”
Those are fine statements to make — if you’re a politician.
But the pope is supposed to be the spiritual leader of a church. He’s supposed to put religion first, politics second — matters of Christ first, matters of humankind, second.
So throwing in with the type of arguments the political world has against this move just doesn’t seem to be in line with the whole pope position description.
Take a look. This is what U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said of Trump’s announcement: “Jerusalem is a final-status issue that must be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties on the basis of the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, taking into account the legitimate concerns of both the Palestinians and the Israeli sides. In this moment of great anxiety, I want to make it clear: There is no alternative to the two-state solution. There is no Plan B.”
Political.
All political.
Now this, from the religious front.
“It is David’s capital, the site of the First and Second Temples, the focus of the historians’ accounts, the Psalmists’ songs and the prophets’ visions,” said Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church in Dallas, in praise of Trump’s plans to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Gospel Herald reported. “It is the place where Jesus, a Jew himself, was crucified, and where he was resurrected. It is the place where he will set foot again on earth at his second coming.”
See the difference?
One’s all about the human concerns — the worldy worries, the politics and fear. The other speaks of Jewish heritage and Jesus Christ.
Now who’s the pope sound more like?
Right.
The pope could use less of the first in his viewpoint and more of the second. It’s quite OK for the pope to have and express political opinions. He is, of course, still in this world. But it would be far better if his political opinions stemmed from a spiritual viewpoint first — if the filter was Heaven first, human concerns second. And on that score, on the Jerusalem matter, he sounds more like a mouthpiece for the United Nations than any spokesperson for a Bible-based faith.
Reiterate some comments I made.
Frances, last time I checked, Trump isn’t Catholic — but then, I should say neither are you given that you caused to be murdered many Catholics far more devout than yourself, including some of your priestly brethren (in Videla/Viola/Galtieri junta‘s 1976-1982 “dirty war”). So now, tell us how you have any credibility to advise the POTUS.
As far as I’m concerned, Trump did right, so another reiteration: Balthasar (Trump) and Melchior (Zeman) found, looking for Gaspar (I emailed Modi yesterday to take up this post and complete the Wise Men trio)!
You’re only Pope for life. Here’s hoping Francis’ is a short one.
Capt Jel. I wish there was a way the PEOPLE could vote out this poop of a pope.
Papal resignation is one way out of lifetime-appointment (Benedict XVI resigned to allow the trash Frances to take the post), ltuser….so I pray God will “3×6 upside head” the idea of resignation into Frances.
(updation — no answer so far from NaMo on taking up the role of Gaspar and joining Trump and Zeman in the Wise Men trio)
Pope Francis, since you are like Obama, in that you want open borders, with no way of vetting Muslim terrorists, I suggest you and Barack usher in all of these Muslims into the Vatican and let the terrorists live with you. Barack can bring these Muslim terrorists to the Vatican by transporting them in a Toyota Prius, since both of you believe in “global warming”.
This Pope, in particular, makes me glad that I’ve been a recovering Catholic since 1966.
Pope Francis the Faux…
As a Catholic I am very disappointed in Pope Francis. He should never had been elected. He really is not qualified for this very important position with in the Catholic Church.
IMO he’s not qualified for ANY position in it..
Pope Jorge Mario Bergoglio is not a good Catholic. In my opinion, he’s not even a good Christian, so I do not refer to him by his self-proclaimed name any more than I recognize Bruce Jenner’s female name. In fact, I place both of them as deniers of who and what they are.
And by the way, I’m NOT Catholic, never have been nor never will be. I think the Catholic church was destroyed centuries ago and has never returned to what it was meant to be – the unmovable rock upon which Jesus wanted to have His Word enshrined. Jesus, by the way, WAS a Jew.
“Pope Francis, of all people, moans move to Jerusalem”
You say this as if you expect better from Frankie. I don’t. This fool is consistently on the wrong side of every moral issue. He’s a lousy religious leader and I’m convinced he has never conversed with MY God. He might be conversing with someone but it’s not the holy holy holy Living God of Israel.
I have no respect for this Pope as a Christian, let alone a Christian leader.
I’d say the odds are about 50/50 that he ends up being the False Prophet (works for Satan) mentioned in the Book of Revelation. We expect him to remain behind after the upcoming Rapture and convince people something else happened, other than Jesus Christ returning for His faithful – empty graves notwithstanding. He will most likely merge Catholicism with Islam and morph it into the new mandatory world religion that worships the Beast (Antichrist).
Keep in mind all the faithful Catholics were taken up in the Rapture. Anyone left behind is an unworthy pew warmer. This is true for all types of Christians. The Pope will unite them all with Muslims and form a religious abomination.
All coming soon to a Vatican near you.
I’m not sure what all dealings the False Prophet will have with Babylon the Great (mother of all harlots) but she’s definitely located in Rome, the city of seven hills.
Revelation 17:5, 9
[5] And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.
[9] And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.
Yes, the Bible describes her in ALL CAPS. She’s in Rome along with the Pope (False Prophet).
And yet MORE proof why this Pope is a waste of oxygen!!!
This pope need to stick to cleaning his own house of pedophiles and leave the politics of other countries to their leaders. So glad I am orthodox.
In the days of Christ and for many Centuries after, Rome was anti-Christ. Papal Rome is still anti-Christ. Research the teachings of Rabbi Jonathan Cahn.