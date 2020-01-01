Home » News

Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God; has encounter with female visitor

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 11:45 am January 1, 2020
An angry Pope Francis strides away after woman on rope line grabbed his hand and jerked him toward her.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is pinning much of his hopes for a more peaceful world in the new year on women, saying violence against them is akin to profaning God and calling for them to be increasingly involved in making major decisions.

In his homily Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis decried the “many times women’s bodies are sacrificed on the profane altar of advertisements, of profit, of pornography.” He also lamented that women are ”continually offended, beaten, raped, forced into prostitution” or forced to have abortions. The Catholic church forbids abortion.

Francis didn’t mention if under his watch things might change in how women are treated in the Catholic church. According to Vatican teaching, women can’t become priests. And the top job — the papacy — has been strictly for males.

He contended that if we want a better world in the new year, we should treat women with dignity.

Then this happened.


Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope’s hand, pulling him violently toward her. Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed something and then slapped her hand so she would let him go. Frowning in anger, he turned and strode away.

In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said “so many times we lose patience. Me, too.” He then added “I say ‘excuse me’ for the bad example” he gave in the incident Tuesday. – Associated Press

Francis urged that women become ”fully associated” with decision-making in order to make the world more united and at peace.

“And if we want a better world, that is a house of peace and not a courtyard of war, may the dignity of every woman be at the heart of it,” Francis said. “Women are givers and mediators of peace, and should be fully associated with decision-making processes.”

He added: “For when women can transmit their gifts, the world finds itself more united and more in peace. So, a conquest for women is a conquest for the whole of humanity.”

Francis didn’t comment on how the Catholic church treats women. As well as women not being allowed to be priests, some conservative elements of the Catholic church are scandalized by parishes that allow girls to be altar servers. And, as The Associated Press has reported, there have been instances of priests — who are supposed to be celibate — impregnating women, and then not recognizing the child as their offspring.

Reflecting on the state of affairs of the church, Francis cautioned against divisions, blaming the devil for those who emphasize differences, ideologies and factions.

4 Comments

DrGadget
DrGadget
12:29 pm January 1, 2020 at 12:29 pm

I would never be a member of any church that had a female pastor. No way. This is biblical. In the Bible, a “bishop” is the pastor of a church, not an overseer of other pastors.

1 Timothy 3:1-6
[1] This is a true saying, If a man desire the office of a bishop, he desireth a good work.
[2] A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behaviour, given to hospitality, apt to teach;
[3] Not given to wine, no striker, not greedy of filthy lucre; but patient, not a brawler, not covetous;
[4] One that ruleth well his own house, having his children in subjection with all gravity;
[5] (For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?)
[6] Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil.

Not only should the pastor be a man, but he should be a good husband and a good father. We can judge how well he can lead his flock by how well he governs his own house.

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    12:30 pm January 1, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    There is some provision for being single and celibate though. Note that if they can’t keep their vow of celibacy, they should get married.

    1 Corinthians 7:7-9
    [7] For I would that all men were even as I myself. But every man hath his proper gift of God, one after this manner, and another after that.
    [8] I say therefore to the unmarried and widows, It is good for them if they abide even as I.
    [9] But if they cannot contain, let them marry: for it is better to marry than to burn.

    Married male pastor – OK
    Celibate male pastor – OK
    Female pastor – No

      DrBarbara
      DrBarbara
      1:16 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:16 pm

      If you would do an exhaustive study on the exegetical and hermeneutical meaning of the Scripture in the original languages, you would find that your interpretation is very shallow.

Max daddy
Max daddy
1:50 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:50 pm

“For when women can transmit their gifts, the world finds itself more united and more in peace. So, a conquest for women is a conquest for the whole of humanity.”

He seems so certain….Can a history major help me out by pointing me to a singular incident of this coming to pass? (Margaret Thatcher and the Falkland Islands?)
If we are to change the world, hoping for a certain outcome, wouldn’t it at least be good to have a scintilla of evidence?

