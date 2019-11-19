Pope Francis condemns greed of the wealthy on World Day of the Poor
Pope Francis said Sunday that the greed of a small number of wealthy people increases the hardships of the poor during a Mass on World Day of the Poor.
Speaking about increasing awareness of poor people throughout the world at St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis decried the lack of attention to a growing income gap between the rich and the poor.
“We go our way in haste, without worrying that gaps are increasing, that the greed of a few is adding to the poverty of many others,” he said.
During his homily, Pope Francis said that the poor are valuable in the eyes of God because they “do not speak the language of the self.”
“The poor remind us how we should live the Gospel, like beggars reaching out to God,” he added. “Instead of feeling annoyed when they knock on our doors let us welcome their cry for help as a summons to go out of ourselves, to welcome them with God’s own loving gaze.”
Pope Francis established World Day of the Poor in his Apostolic Letter in 2017 to celebrate the end of the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy.
After speaking on Sunday, the pope also invited hundreds of people in need to dine with him in the Vatican hall.
So the Socialist Pope knows better how to redistribute human wealth than God? Oh yea of Little Faith. I’ve seen wealth ennoble men and women as well as lead to their destruction. Money is not the root of all evil, but the LOVE of money is. God in his wisdom always blesses those he loves with wealth at the proper time, but abandons those to their own self-inflicted punishments who rebel and get wealth with riches that come not from God but corruption, with wealth at the wrong time when they are too inexperienced or corrupt to properly handle wealth that at the wrong time turns on them in Weinstein/Epstein offered drugs and lusts to test their medal and melt them in the spiritual crucible to determine if they are gold or just dross.
Matthew 5:45 “That you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.”,,,,(And rich as well as poor)
But come harvest time the wheat goes into the barn, and the chaff into the fire, and many a rich man is saved if he manages to get that camel through the eye of the needle, and many a poor man gets toasted if he rebels loving money more than God seeking to get it like a hungry Biden on a Ukrainian Energy board of Directors.