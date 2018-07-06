Pope Francis: Climate change is turning Earth into rubble

(UPI) — Pope Francis urged governments to honor the Paris climate agreement — or else, he said, the Earth will turn into “rubble, deserts and refuse.”
The pope made the speech at a conference marking the third anniversary of his Laudato Si’ encyclical, which was presented in May 2015 and included similar cautions about human interaction with the environment, particularly as it relates to climate change.
“The pace of consumption, waste and environmental change has so stretched the planet’s capacity that our contemporary lifestyle, unsustainable as it is, can only precipitate catastrophes,” Pope Francis said Friday at the Vatican conference. “There is a real danger that we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse.”
Francis referenced the COP24 Summit, to be held in Poland in December, saying discussions there could prove significant on the path set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement, a pact that set stringent standards to restrict carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases that scientists say contribute to climate change.
“We all know that much still needs to be done to implement that agreement. All governments should strive to honor the commitments made in Paris, in order to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis,” Francis said. “Reducing greenhouse gases requires honesty, courage and responsibility, above all on the part of those countries which are more powerful and pollute the most and we cannot afford to waste time.”
In his remarks, the pope also said institutions like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank could play important roles in encouraging reforms to promote sustainable development.
“It is to be hoped that finance … will go back to being an instrument directed towards improved wealth creation and development, as well as towards care for the environment,” Francis said.
The pope said today’s world has too many special interests, adding his belief that economic interests easily trump the common good and manipulating information.
“Human beings, while capable of the worst, are also capable of rising above themselves, choosing again what is good, and making a new start. Please continue to work for the radical change which present circumstances require,” he said.
In closing, Francis referred to Saint Francis of Assisi, known as the patron saint for the environment, for inspiration and said, “may our struggles and our concern for this planet never take away the joy of our hope.”
He’s full of cr**
Climate change has affected the hot air between the Popes ears, that is why, when the Pope speaks, hot air comes out of his mouth. Oh, how I love the socialist morons!
ALL commucrats spew out hot air when they open their mouths..
Overpopulation is the Current Cause of the Worlds’ Ills….You cannot have unsustainable population growth and not reek havoc on our natural resources…So HEY Frances…why don’t you tell all Catholics to LIMIT their families to 2 or LESS….Let them use Birth Control….and it is not considered to be a SIN. He and our current crop of Cardinals and Bishops are a Bunch of Communists that believe in OPEN Borders for all…So I do not understand why Frances, his Bishops and Cardinals do not TEAR down the Wall around VATICAN CITY and their palatial residences…and take in ILLEGALS …while insisting the rest of the world does. Bunch of Frauds.
amen
Gig’em!
The Pope should stick to counting his beads. Exactly where did he get his climatologist degree? Well for sure for millions of years the climate has been changing hot to cold and we had 7 ice ages. Yet now it is a disaster. Just follow the money
And you, Mr. Commy have turned the Catholic Church into chaos. You preach lawlessness. You preach collectivism.
We heard you. Now sit down.
It is a disgrace that Gore/Obama brainwashed and fooled the Pope into believing the Global Warming farce.
Someone needs to show the Pope the Gore/Obama Cap and Trade scheme to get them rich quick at the expense of the majority of the population.
This guy is one of the most ignorant and uniformed people in existence. Talk about an embarrassment for the Catholic Church.
This pope is a socialist who apparently ignored the Pedophilia charges against his priests in his church before he was a pope. Strike one. Strike two: Climate change. History is littered with the church manipulating and controlling our world. This is yet another example. I just read a report this am about the godfather of climate change was wrong. I hope the president doesn’t feel pressured to rejoin the Paris agreement.
I wonder how people felt when the better part of the planet earth entered its Ice Age period?
Did they too think they could alter mother nature???
He is Satan’s pope and is entirely evil.